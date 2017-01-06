2016 in review: What the celebs said

By Chris Azzopardi | Q-Interview

Beyond Mariah Carey calling me “dahhhling” in her famous diva affectation as my childhood self landed somewhere over the moon, a lot happened in 2016.

Here’s a collection of some standout quotes from [the QSyndicate interviews], including some Hollywood queens — and one horny JoBro.

“I have a song called ‘Outside’ that a lot of people from the gay community have always said they grew up listening to and were like, ‘That helped me come out to my family.’”

—Mariah Carey

“I’m not saying ‘Will & Grace’ is responsible for gay marriage; I’m saying that maybe there was an element that helped in some way.”

—Megan Mullally

“I think some of the shoes I wear are ugly but they don’t hurt. I just don’t want my feet to hurt anymore.”

—Cyndi Lauper

“I’ve grown up with gay people and been in love with gay people.”

—Meryl Streep

“In my teenage years, I was very girly. I remember when I used to go on a French exchange in Paris and all the locals called me ‘mademoiselle’ because they thought I was a girl.”

—Hugh Grant

“I’ve had many people through the years who I have helped to feel good about themselves. I say, ‘You need to let people know who you are and you need to come on out.’”

—Dolly Parton

“There are thousands upon thousands of voiceless LGBT people within even just the Mormon community who feel like they can’t ask questions and can’t have doubts and can’t be themselves. I want to be able to give a microphone to those people.”

—Tyler Glenn, Neon Trees

“I would be blessed with a gay son.”

—Gwen Stefani

“We love you, sweetie darlings!”

—Actresses Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders of “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie”

“When we get married we want our wedding party to just be our two sisters in tuxedos. Jack has a straight sister, I have a queer sister; they’d be our best men/women and we’ll call it a day. That’s our dream.”

—Lena Dunham

“There are a lot of people, and time does this, who are going to be severely embarrassed for their bias and intolerance. And they’re going to have to live with that; that’s going to be their legacy. I refuse to have that as part of my legacy.”

—Michael Buble

“It’s definitely fun when you bring some whips and leather and whatever you may be into, a little bit of S&M, into the bedroom.”

—Joe Jonas

“I know what dark places feel like and I know what the absence of love and community feels like, and if I had a me when I was growing up to see, I would have perhaps been familiar to you guys a lot sooner than two years ago.”

—Tituss Burgess

“I was a funny kid and that was one thing I always knew I had. You know how you’re insecure as a kid? I was like, ‘Well, I know I’m funny.’”

—Jane Lynch

—Chris Azzopardi is the editor of Q Syndicate, the international LGBT wire service. Reach him via his website chris-azzopardi.com or on Twitter @chrisazzopardi.