Letters to the editor — Feb. 3, 2017

Differing views, shared interests

[Ref: “A peaceful transition,” Vol. 8, Issue 2, or online at tinyurl.com/h6vk7t9]

While I strongly disagree with her choice for presidents, thank you for this very up-close look at Gina Roberts and her views.

Having said that, I also strongly agree with her statement, “I may not agree with you, but that doesn’t mean you are a bad person and I will listen to your perspective. I think that goes a long way to cementing solid friendships in so many ways.”

She went on to state her willingness to listen to and respect the “well thought out” opinions of others.

What was not said is that the peoples of a diverse nation inevitably disagree on many topics; dismissing anyone’s opinions without having at least a basic understanding of how they come by them, does nothing to unite a people behind common best interests and everything to divide them, further paralyze government and set neighbor against neighbor, family against family and friend against friend.

Keep up the great objective reporting on the tuff subjects.

—Bill Kelly, via email

