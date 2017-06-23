Gay News Briefs — June 23, 2017

FILM ON LOCAL GAY BARS SEEKS COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Local filmmakers Paul Dewiler and Chris Cashman have been working on a documentary about the history of San Diego’s gay bars and they are seeking the local LGBT community’s help to complete it.

Those interested in offering their support are invited to a free fundraising mixer Wednesday, June 28 from 6–8 p.m. at The Rail, located at 3796 Fifth Ave. in Hillcrest.

“This event is important because it reaches out directly to the San Diego LGBT community to help support stories about its history and culture,” said Detwiler, the director of the documentary, in a press release. “The bars are where the LGBT community began, so it’s fitting to hold the event on June 28 — the 47th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which began in a gay bar, and essentially marked the beginning of the modern LGBT civil rights movement in this country.”

The idea for the film was chosen as a finalist out of 180 submissions last fall to KPBS Explore, a program that solicits programming from local filmmakers. Detwiler interviewed bar owners, bartenders and activists from the local LGBT community as part of his submission. The completed film is scheduled to be released by KPBS in June 2018 and it may also be shown in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Attendees will get a chance to meet the filmmakers, enjoy snacks and drink specials, and watch a 7-minute sneak peek of the film. John Decker, program director at KPBS, will discuss KPBS’ involvement with the project. Those wishing to donate can purchase raffle tickets or a souvenir pint beer glass. iPad stations will be set up throughout the venue, allowing those who wish to contribute online, easy and convenient access.

“We’re excited to partner with the nonprofit Media Arts Center as our fiscal sponsor, thereby allowing people to make tax-deductible donations towards the film through this well-respected San Diego organization,” said Cashman, the documentary’s producer, in the news release.

For more information about the event, visit bit.ly/2rWYFfy. To donate, visit bit.ly/2rXbh65 and choose “Gay Bar History Project” from the drop-down menu.

UNIVERSITY AVENUE TO WELCOME NEW ATHLETIC CLUB

A new multi-modal athletic club will be moving into Hillcrest at 1243 University Ave. — the former home of Wine Steals — with a soft opening planned for July 14 and an official opening to follow on Aug. 5.

The newly branded Hillcrest Athletic Club (HAC) has been operating as two clubs out of a small space located at 3746 Sixth Ave. Owners had always deemed the location — which first opened in 2013 as Crossfit Hillcrest — as temporary and continued to look for a bigger space in the area. In the meantime, however, America’s Finest Bootcamp also launched at the Sixth Avenue address this past April, and things became tight, forcing the move.

After searching since 2012 for a location that had high ceilings, non-wood floors and would allow for future expansion, HAC owner Mike Stoll said the former Wine Steals building was the perfect fit and will allow them to double their current workout space.

“It also can be modified for showers and has dedicated parking, two things that help draw in folks who work, but don’t live, in Hillcrest,” Stoll said in a press release. “It’s also in the heart of Hillcrest, so now we’ll feel like we’re an integral part of the neighborhood instead of out on the fringes.”

The new combined Hillcrest Athletic Club will offer CrossFit and bootcamp sessions; short-duration YogaFlex classes focused on improving flexibility; and they will have an Olympic lifting barbell club, called “Bent Iron Barbell Works.” In the future they plan to expand their classes to include 55-plus fitness classes; lessons on nutrition; and weekend seminars on special instruction.

For a limited time, bootcamp and Crossfit classes will be offered at a reduced rate at the Sixth Avenue location. There will also be sign-up specials available during their soft-opening weekend, which is also Pride Weekend, that will include a group Crossfit fundamentals class for $50. Those who sign up for five months of CrossFit or bootcamp classes will be rewarded with a sixth month for free.

For more information, visit CrossFitHillcrest.com or facebook.com/CrossFitHillcrest.

SDWC’S #SORRYNOTSORRY TO ‘UNAPOLOGETICALLY’ KICK OFF PRIDE WEEKEND

The San Diego Women’s Chorus (SDWC) will host its #SorryNotSorry concert on Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at The Irenic, located at 3090 Polk Ave. in North Park.

The concert, described by the chorus as “edgy and fun,” will feature songs by pop stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Pink, CeeLo Green, Beyoncé and Gloria Gaynor, as well as Holly Near, “The Voice” winner Jordan Smith, and country singer Kasey Musgraves.

“In a world where we, as women, are expected to censor ourselves constantly, this is our uncensored musical tribute to owning our emotions and using our freedom of expression — without apology,” said SDWC Artistic Director Kathleen Hansen in a press release. “From being told to ‘Smile, honey,’ to being shamed for our bodies, there are times that each of us have held back [adult language]. That time is not this performance.”

#SorryNotSorry will be feature SDWC performing as a full chorus, in small ensembles and using spoken word poetry. With adult themes and uncensored language, the event will be more appropriate for adults and mature teens.

Tickets for the one-night concert are $20 with discounted pricing available. The Irenic has limited seating. A select number of VIP tickets are available for $30, which offer premium seating in a reserved area. Visit bit.ly/2rSS9ep.

MOXIE TURNS 13

Moxie Theatre, located in the Rolando neighborhood, is rolling into its 13th season. The theater — founded in 2004 by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, Jo Anne Glover, Jennifer Eve Thorn and Liv Kellgren — has produced 52 shows to date.

The theme for the next season, which launches in October, is “Why We Persist.”

It will be feature girl-power productions such as “Ironbound” (Sept. 17–Oct 22) and “The Madres” (May 13–June 10, 2018), both directed by Thorn; “The Diary of Anne Frank” (Nov. 11–Dec. 17), directed by Kim Papas, and “Bliss (Emily Post is Dead)” (Jan. 28–Feb. 25, 2018), directed by Sonnenberg.

As part of the new season, Moxie is also changing up its advisory board. Thorn will be stepping into the role of artistic director starting in July with Sonnenberg and Glover joining the theater’s advisory board.

Christine Nathanson, Callie Prendeville Johnston and Moxie’s current production manager Nicole Ries will also be joining the board.

“We were very clear when we chose to found Moxie, that our goal was to build something that our community actively needed and that it would be strong enough to live on past its founders,” said Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, Moxie’s founding artistic director, in a press release. “It was never about us, it was about the mission and this mission is bigger than us. This is the first ‘changing of the guard’ and we hope that every woman who steps into the role of artistic director at Moxie, will pass the company forward stronger than she found it. And it’s with that confidence that I pass the wheel to my sister, Jennifer Eve Thorn, who is primed and ready to lead Moxie into its next decade.”

The nonprofit professional theater — with a mission of creating “more diverse and honest images of women for our culture” — focuses on women empowerment with its female playwrights and plays that defy female stereotypes. Moxie Theatre is located at 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Suite N, near San Diego State. Visit moxietheatre.com.