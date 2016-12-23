A look back online

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Gay-sd.com’s top-read stories of 2016

For the third year in a row, I’ve decided to take a look back on our year of publication, this time 2016 — not regarding the events that shaped this year or our lives from a historical perspective, which I can say with great certainty, were filled with both love and tragedy — but through the lens of our online portal.

Gay San Diego comes out every other Friday and for some readers, picking up that newspaper and holding it in their hands is a big deal.

Others prefer to read their news on the go, from the convenience of their smartphones, iPads or desktop computers. For those readers, we also have an online presence — gay-sd.com.

This compilation is a list of the biggest stories — with criteria that it was local, published within 2016, and ranked highest regarding the number of unique page views according to Google Analytics — published on our website.

They run the gamut from news tidbits; several feature stories about the movers and shakers in our community; an interview with a teen idol who came to town; stories about what to expect from our local LGBT film festival — which contemplated a shutdown in recent years but saw its largest success in 2016 — a profile on an activist turned candidate; beautification of our neighborhoods; and an editorial about what matters in our community.

The only trend I see is the uptick in stories about women in our community making the list. Otherwise, outside of FilmOut San Diego making the top 10 twice, the types of stories that seem to interest our readers are all over the map.

Enjoy.

1.“FilmOut’s LGBT festival taking shape” [Issue 7, April 1]

Online: tinyurl.com/j5zwjcu

This story, written two months in advance of the 18th annual FilmOut San Diego LGBT Film Festival that took place in June, summarized what film lovers could expect from this year’s festival.

Contributing editor Ken Williams identified which films — out of 900 reviewed by the FilmOut team — made the festival cut. He also shared some of the plotlines of those being screened; details regarding how the weekend would roll out, including special events and featured films; and what the various costs to attend were.

Shared widely on social media, it generated a good buzz for the festival, and helped make it one of their most successful to date. As a disclaimer, Williams also serves on the board of FilmOut and is the editor of our sister paper, San Diego Uptown News.

2. “Change agents” [Issue 14, July 8]

Online: tinyurl.com/jf3pxzn

There is no doubt why this ranked No. 2.

In the wake of the tragic shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, just one month before our San Diego Pride celebration, San Diego Police Chief Shelly Zimmerman took immediate action. She brought LGBT community leaders and bar owners together to outline how everyone could best keep our LGBT community safe.

While some of the new restrictions placed on bar-goers were frowned upon by the impatient and inconvenienced, overall, we knew we were protected and felt safe.

In addition, openly gay Sgt. Daniel Meyer is the LGBT Community Liaison Officer for SDPD. His assistant, Officer Christine Garcia, is the first transgender police officer within the department. Together the two stand tall and represent us within and outside of the department, in a myriad of ways. This is their story.

3. “Gay News Briefs” [Issue 3, Feb. 5]

Online: tinyurl.com/juue4jj

High on the list was a series of our news briefs, which started with a short story sharing information about the upcoming celebration of life for popular bartender Cory Dalton.

Before his untimely death, Dalton had worked at Rich’s Nightclub and The Loft for many years and had also written a popular column in the old Gay & Lesbian Times newspaper in the 1990s.

This news bit announcing the memorial probably served as the first announcement of Dalton’s death to many in the community, causing it to be shared widely over social media.

4. “Labor of love” [Issue 18, Sept. 2]

Online: tinyurl.com/hzlukbm

Our fourth most-read story, by contributing writer Dave Fidlin, was about the owners of Industrial Grind Coffee, Barbara Jeanine and Kathy Hansen, a local lesbian couple who are both retired from the military after juggling their long careers through the ban on LGBT service, prior to and during “don’t ask, don’t tell.”

Fidlin’s feature explained how the two transitioned from their Navy careers to their bustling coffee and bakery business. Hansen and Janine make all of their own coffee — one of their biggest selling coffees is called Chief’s Blend, an obvious nod to their military service — and they also have their own gluten-free bakery.

Industrial Grind has two locations in Hillcrest, one on Park Boulevard just north of University Avenue, and one on University Avenue just east of Baja Betty’s, and two other locations. They are very involved in various communities and therefore the story got lots of attention.

5. “The spectacular Donny Osmond” [Issue 2, Jan. 22]

Online: tinyurl.com/jo4zavb

When I heard that Donny Osmond was coming to town, I have to admit I was giddy at the thought I might get the chance to interview him. When that day came I was just as giddy, but I decided, since this would be a story for Gay San Diego, that in between the swoon I would make sure to not ignore the elephant in the room: Mormons had recently made a very public announcement regarding how same-sex couples — even those who now were able to be legally married — were viewed within the church. Donny, the consummate professional, answered each of my questions with compassion and concern, and didn’t shy away from any of them.

I received many letters from his fan clubs across the world thanking me for digging a little deeper than is often the case. It was my pleasure to speak to him; hell, I grew up with the guy, and every time he said my name my heart jumped as I smiled a big grin.

6. “Azalea Park: Still gay after all these years” [Issue 20, Sept. 30]

Online: tinyurl.com/zd2rojk

Azalea Park has been courting the gays for decades with its annual parade contingent and festival booth during San Diego Pride weekend. Since moving in, the gays redeveloped the area one house at a time, bringing up the property values in the once-downtrodden neighborhood.

Contributing writer Catherine Spearnak checked in on the quirky and fun little City Heights neighborhood — with its 16 tree-named streets — to see how it is doing today and spoke to some of its long-time residents about the work they did to turn their homes and yards around.

7. “Getting all dolled-up” [Issue 1, Jan. 8]

tinyurl.com/j3vjo7e

There is an old joke in our community about lesbians bringing a U-Haul on their second date — but that also explains why we can’t sustain bars — once we’re hitched, we like to stay home and nest.

If you think back on our community and its bar culture, you will remember that gay men’s bars, which have historically outnumbered lesbian bars 15-1, are often around for decades, while lesbian bars come and go.

What does work for women is a monthly dance — and do they ever come out for that — and in large numbers.

The “Girls Night Out” dances, produced by Sally Hall at The Rail on the second Saturday of each month, have seen attendance top out at nearly 600, but regularly see a minimum of 300 attendees every month. This article shared what makes these dances tick.

8. ‘‘‘Kiss Me, Kill Me’ top winner at FilmOut festival” [Issue 13, June 24]

Online: tinyurl.com/zpvw8g5

FilmOut again found itself in the Top 10, with contributing editor Ken Williams summarizing all the films and actors that took home the big wins from the board and attendees of the 2016 festival.

The top three films were “Kiss Me, Kill Me,” “Downriver” and “Upstairs Inferno,” the gripping documentary about the 1973 fire that ravaged an LGBT bar and former Metropolitan Community Church gathering place located in New Orleans’ French Quarter, killing 32.

9. “A city in flux” [Issue 8, April 15]

Online: tinyurl.com/jecdt24

This was my inspiring story about three-time world champion long board surfer and activist Cori Schumacher deciding to run for City Council in Carlsbad, after taking part in the successful campaign against that city’s Measure A, which put a stop to a 27-acre shopping and entertainment development on the shore of Aqua Hedionda Lagoon’s south shore. The story won second place for feature stories at the San Diego Press Club awards.

Schumacher won a spot on the City Council, by the way, making her the first Democrat in 50 years and the first-ever member of the LGBT community to serve.

10. “Editorial: #WeAllMatter” [Issue 4, Feb. 19]

Online: tinyurl.com/jaefeyu

Published on the heels of a popular guest editorial titled “Straight behavior in gay bars,” this was the story of what happened to me one night — a lesbian who has been part of this local community since the late 1980s — while out with four gay male friends after we stepped into a place that is known as a men’s cruise bar and one that is clearly predominately male, but that women do frequent. We received a lot of response, both for and against me. A good read, nonetheless.

Goodbye 2016. You were harsh in many ways, but never harsher than what we expect 2017 to be.

—Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.