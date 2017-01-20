A peaceful transition

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

… in more ways than one for local trans GOP leader

Gina Roberts is many things to many people.

She is a transgender woman; she is the parent of three adult children and a grandparent to one; she is founder and CEO of her own consultation company, Roberts & Roberts Engineering; she is an avid community and political volunteer; and she is an award-winning gun-enthusiast who teaches men and women how to properly handle firearms. Not surprisingly, she is also a proud, card-carrying Republican.

With her party’s candidate taking office literally the day we go to press, Roberts is obviously looking forward to the transition and the inevitable changes that lie ahead.

However, she won’t be in Washington, D.C., where many of her colleagues and friends will be. Instead, she’ll be watching President-elect Donald J. Trump become President Trump from a hospital bed, as she recovers from her own transition — gender reassignment surgery — that took place the day before the inauguration.

“It was the earliest date available 18 months ago when I got my appointment, and my immediate thought was ‘wow, the day before inauguration day, I might want to be out cold,’” she mused, referring to her feelings on the possible alternative. “The actual outcome was a pleasant surprise, but there was no way I would postpone it.”

As Roberts headed off to Scottsdale, Arizona, earlier this week in advance of her surgery — where she said one of the top four surgeons in the world resides — her Facebook page was peppered with dozens and dozens of loving and supportive comments.

That’s because Roberts has been quite open with her choice to complete her transition, even counting down the days and hours regularly on Facebook over the last few weeks and she gave regular updates right up until she went off for surgery; then her daughter took over.

While these circumstances are often considered unusual compared to many of her trans brothers and sisters, she is quick to point out that most of her supporters are not those generally expected to be in her corner.

“An amazing number of those people are conservative, gun-toting Republicans,” she said. “Stereotypes don’t always work … on either side.”

Her conservative roots and her many political and business ties over the years have undoubtedly helped develop and enrich that support system, and she has friends in every walk of life who are following her journey.

“I am truly awed by the number and different people that are out there rooting for me,” she continued. “They cover the entire spectrum of human beings — conservatives, liberals, anti-gun people, gun fanatics, super-religious, atheists, Buddhists, Jewish, Native Americans, LGBT, straight, Republicans, Democrats and all different races, all of them invoking their most kind words of support, their prayers, their spiritual leaders, everything.”

The San Diego native is convinced that her ability to connect with people comes from the fact that she is willing and able to listen and respect the “well thought out” opinions of others.

“I may not agree with you, but that doesn’t mean you are a bad person and I will listen to your perspective,” Roberts said. “I think that goes a long way to cementing solid friendships in so many ways.”

Roberts has also always been transparent with her family; she counts her ex-wife as one of her closest allies and still wears her wedding ring.

“Being married to a woman was just not in the cards for her, so overnight I went from husband to best friend,” Roberts said, regarding the day she left the marriage to live her life authentically.

Since that day, she has quite literally thrown herself out there, getting involved in anything and everything that stirred her, especially politics.

Already the current president of the Log Cabin Republicans of San Diego (LCRSD), on Dec. 12, Roberts was sworn in by District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis as a member of the Republican Party of San Diego Central Committee for the 75th Assembly District — the first transgender person to be elected to the position in the state and possibly the nation.

Roberts’ involvement with the GOP doesn’t stop there. She is also a board member of the Log Cabin Republicans of California; a member of the Valley Center Republican Women Federated; vice president of the Escondido Republican Women’s Club; a founding member of the Valley Center Conservatives; a member of the North County Conservatives; and a board member of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC.

Former LCRSD president Susan Jester called Roberts “an exceptionally awesome human being,” and said she is “proud” to call Roberts her friend. “[She] is a true patriot and represents the old fashioned Republican Party values of liberty and equal opportunity for all citizens,” Jester said.

In addition to those political affiliations, Roberts is also president of the Valley Center Western Days organization; president of the Valley Kiwanis Club; and ambassador for the Valley Center Chamber of Commerce. It is hard to imagine how she even had time to plan her transition.

As a firm believer in the rights of the Second Amendment, Roberts said she began her relationship with guns early in her life.

“I started shooting 51 years ago at Scout Camp at age 11 and it has been a passion ever since,” she said, adding that she served on her La Mesa high school’s rifle team and has since competed nationally and internationally.

When asked to share the major tenants of the LCR platform for our readers, Roberts pointed to a synopsis on the national organization’s website.

We believe in limited government, strong national defense, free markets, low taxes, personal responsibility, and individual liberty. Log Cabin Republicans represents an important part of the American family — taxpaying, hard working people who proudly believe in this nation’s greatness. We also believe all Americans have the right to liberty and equality. We believe equality for LGBT Americans is in the finest tradition of the Republican Party. We educate our Party about why inclusion wins. Opposing gay and lesbian equality is inconsistent with the GOP’s core principles of smaller government and personal freedom.

However, this staunch Republican is not a fan of those who use religion to justify their actions when it comes to the First Amendment, and she has publicly rebuked those who have done so. Last May, Roberts fired off a letter to Congressmember Darrell Issa for his vote against the Maloney Amendment, which ensures federal contractors do not discriminate against the LGBT community, as well as a press release last July targeting “several key blatantly anti-LGBT proposals” once the national GOP platform was announced. She credits LCR with the eventual removal of most of the anti-LGBT verbiage, but said what didn’t make the cut was the “marriage between one man and one woman” clause.

While Roberts admits that if Trump doesn’t practice what he preached on the campaign trail, he’ll be penalized at the next midterms, she is confident the new president will lead.

“I believe he will go out of his way to remain aloof of his previous business interests,” she said. “He’s a smart man and he knows what he needs to do. I think he will take being president very seriously.”

In addition, Roberts thinks the Trump Administration will usher in a “much better” healthcare system; “tone down” climate change lobbyists; deport illegal aliens who are criminals; build a wall to strengthen the border; establish a reasonable visa program for migrant workers; strengthen and trim the military; shut down national gun control initiatives and pass a national concealed carry law.

As for the year ahead, she’s got a lot of her own work to do once she heals from surgery come February and already has big plans.

“I intend to be a thorn in the side of people that choose to be divisive on both sides of the aisle, both the Republicans and the LGBT community,” she said. “I want the party to be the party of Lincoln again and show the world the people who supported the abolishment of slavery, the party of inclusion, is alive and working for the country.”

Jester, who said Roberts was her No. 1 choice when passing the LCRSD torch last year, believes she is the best person to take on her many roles.

“She is a passionate defender of all our constitutional rights and freedoms and will be a strong voice in the GOP for the LGB and especially the T community,” Jester said. “She is a very smart and successful businessperson and the best personal role model I know of for LGBT youth. I look forward to working with her and I can’t wait to see the post-surgery new and improved Gina Roberts.”

No doubt Roberts will continue to share her story and we will be hearing a lot more from her in the coming year.

