A year of growth

Out of the Archives | Archives Staff

We are pleased to announce the 2017 new board and where they spend the rest of their time: Gina Bravo, program development and coordination librarian, San Diego Public Library; Anna Culbertson, assistant head, special collections and university archives, San Diego State; Ted Holmquist, attorney; and Kara Lin, development associate, San Diego LGBT Community Center; as well as several continuing members.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, David Ramos and Mel Merrill hosted a brunch at their lovely home to kick off our 30-30-30 campaign. The goal is to raise $30,000 by this Dec. 30, in time for the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Archives in 2017. We are thrilled to share that thanks to the generosity of so many people, we are already two-thirds of the way there!

We are grateful for all of the support and will be most appreciative of any other donations — get your tax write-off for 2016 by visiting lambdaarchives.us/donations.htm or sending a check to 4545 Park Blvd. #104, San Diego, CA 92116. Help us continue to collect, preserve and teach your history.

Also at the brunch, outgoing board president Maureen Steiner and former board member (and still loyal archives supporter) Mel Merrill were honored by the Imperial Court for their years of service to the community. The Court also made a generous contribution to the 30-30-30 campaign.

This past year we took major steps to fulfill the third prong of our mission statement — teaching the LGBTQ history of the greater San Diego region, in addition to our ongoing work to collect and preserve.

In March, we held a gala that was both financially and spiritually successful; we honored a very important and under-recognized population: the women who supported the community in the dark days of AIDS.

It has also been our first full year having three part-time staff. Prior to this, the Archives depended on board members, volunteers and a part-time archivist to keep thing organized. Now, with more staff hours (still assisted by the board and volunteers) we have been able to accomplish many of our goals and hit a few milestones.

In 2016, we processed over 40,000 photos brought to us by Pride; we completed and indexed 60 new oral histories; we produced a newsletter and a monthly column for Gay San Diego; we answered questions and provided resources for dozens of researchers and community organizations and individuals; we have spoken at schools and to other organizations about the work do; we launched the very popular Hillcrest LGBTQ History Walking Tour; our archivist delivered a keynote address at a community archives forum at UC Los Angeles; we staffed tables and assisted at numerous community events; we partnered with the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, University Heights Neighborhood Association, Balboa Park Veterans Museum, San Diego Repertory Theatre, and the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center; we continued working with The Center, San Diego Pride, Diversionary Theatre and TransNarratives; and also we hosted several exciting Out At the Archives events, including ones on the early days of AIDS, one for Veterans Day featuring LGBTQ people in the military, one with noted historian Lillian Faderman, and one with SCOTUS plaintiff Jim Obergefell.

We took home the first place trophy from AIDS Walk as the top nonprofit fundraiser (for the second year in a row); we were honored by the city of San Diego Historic Resources Board; we were nominated for nonprofit of the year by the GSDBA and we won the top nonprofit award at the annual Nicky Awards.

It has been a very busy and successful year and we look forward to doing even more for the community as we enter our 30th year.

We could use your time, energy and, yes, your financial support to help the Archives grow even more in 2017. Happy holidays to all and best wishes for a good 2017. Challenges may lie ahead, but with a firm grasp of our history, we can learn from our past to inform the activism of our future.

—Lambda Archives, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to collecting, preserving and teaching the history of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in San Diego and the Northern Baja California region, is located at 4545 Park Blvd., in University Heights. To learn more, stop in or visit their website at lambdaarchives.org.