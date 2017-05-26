Activists celebrate release of Chelsea Manning

By Rick Braatz

Hillcrest sign draped with flag displaying transgender soldier’s image

As many other festivities were taking place across the nation and the world to celebrate the release of transgender army soldier Chelsea Manning from Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas, local activists turned out at the Hillcrest Pride Flag on the evening of Wednesday, May 17 to do the same.

“Thank you, Chelsea Manning! Thank you, Chelsea Manning! Thank you, Chelsea Manning!” demonstrators chanted.

“We are here today to celebrate the freedom of Chelsea Manning,” said William Johnson, the first to singly address those in attendance.

Johnson, along with other activists in attendance, many of them from the group Artful Activist, held up a sign that read, ‘Patriot Chelsea Manning.’

“We want Chelsea to know we are there for her, we care about her [and] that she still has support,” Johnson added.

Manning had served seven of her 35 year sentence (the longest sentence in U.S. history for a whistleblower) for disclosing more than 700,000 secret U.S. military and State Department documents in 2010. After advocates led a high-profile campaign to free Manning, President Obama commuted her sentence just before he left office in January.

“I am here to show my gratitude and appreciation for this wonderful and courageous whistleblower who has suffered so much for us,” said Patricia Gracian, an activist and ally of the LGBT community, who spoke at the event. “And I want you to consider whistleblowers as patriots because that’s what they are. Without our patriots, without our whistleblowers, we cannot control our government. … This is the only way sometimes we find out what our government is doing behind our backs.”

The documents that Manning leaked became known as the Iraq War Logs and the Afghanistan War Diaries. Together they provided the American public with information about the Iraq and Afghanistan War that was not known, such as that out of the 109,000 people who died in Iraq between January 2004 and December 2009, 66,000 (more than 60 percent) were civilians.

Manning’s disclosures also included the “Collateral Damage” video, which showed a U.S. helicopter crew laughing as they gunned down 12 civilians (including two Reuters reporters) in Baghdad in 2007.

The Hillcrest event was equal parts protest, commemoration and performance.

There were about half a dozen local media in attendance, which were the main attendees, each requesting the protestors, at multiple times, to stop and start their chants and cheers for the cameras.

“I can remember being in this spot before the flag was up,” said Sean Bohac, a local gay activist speaking at the event. “We marched from The Center over to a canopy we set up on Vermont Street because we didn’t have a sort of center for the LGBTQ community that was open to talking about Bradley, now Chelsea Manning. Imagine all the time that has gone by as Chelsea Manning has been serving a sentence, an unreasonable sentence for her patriotism; but today is a good day, we’re here to celebrate.”

Bohac then compared Manning to a long list of civil rights leaders.

“So in the ’50s, you may have been inspired by Martin Luther King. In the ’60s, you might have looked up to Angela Davis … In the ’70s, we did have Harvey Milk and Caesar Chavez … [And] in the last decade we had someone bring anti-war, whistleblowing and trans awareness to the peak of our consciousness,” Bohac said.

Advocates also say that the Manning case also raised the issue of prisoner rights. Manning’s first year in prison was spent primarily in solitary confinement until the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture ruled that the U.S. government’s treatment of Manning was “cruel, inhuman and degrading.”

In 2013, Manning publicly announced that she was transgender and requested hormone treatment, something she was denied until 2015. In 2016, she attempted suicide twice; one of which she was given additional solitary confinement time as punishment.

In the early morning hours on the day of Manning’s release, activists who later attended the celebratory event at the Pride flag hung their own Pride flag — emblazoned with the words ‘Patriot Chelsea Manning’ — from the Hillcrest sign near the corner of University and Fifth avenues, to recognize Manning’s actions and freedom. The flag had been taken down by the time of the evening’s event.

While no poll could be identified by press time that has asked what LGBT people think about Manning or whistleblowers in general, the American public appears to be divided.

In 2014, when the Pew Research Center asked Americans whether the Edward Snowden leaks had served or hurt the public interest, 45 percent said it had served public interest, versus 43 percent who said that it had hurt public interest.

That division — whether expressed as support or disavowal — is also apparent within different LGBT communities. For example, there were more media and speakers in attendance at the Hillcrest event than actual attendees, which totaled between five or six people, despite having been announced on Facebook the previous month.

In contrast, as several activists at the event pointed out, more than 1,000 supporters walked as part of the Chelsea Manning contingent in the 2013 San Francisco Pride Parade.

Larry Pierce, a gay activist who also took part in the event, said he’s been passionate about the Manning case for the better part of this decade. He said he has tried to reach out to the San Diego LGBT Community Center and the First Unitarian Universalist Church in Hillcrest a couple years back, but never received a response from either. Pierce said he had hoped to put up political posters of Chelsea inside The Center.

“They’ve never been receptive to the Chelsea Manning issue,” Pierce said. “They have more of a broad-based constituency among the queer that include military members. You know they clearly define the Chelsea Manning issue as too radical.”

Among the others in attendance was Mary Tamburro, 36, of City Heights, who identifies as bisexual. Tamburro said she turned out to aid the cause.

“I think it’s important to show support for whistleblowers and also I feel it’s important to show support for the trans community,” Tamburro said, who then reflected on the value of whistleblowers.

“Honestly, for me … without whistleblowers, the government just continues to exert power over people that don’t deserve that treatment,” Tamburro said. “So if there’s no one on the inside saying there is something wrong going on, then how the hell are we supposed to know?”