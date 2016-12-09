An evolutionary endeavor

LGBT business partners grow budding dog treat company

By Dave Fidlin

It started with an experiment in the kitchen and has since blossomed into a small, local business venture that has yielded partnerships, a film cameo and many, many happy four-footed pets.

Longtime friends Jason Dean, Jose Padilla and Tom Reise — who are all part of the local San Diego LGBT community — share another common bond: a love of dogs and a steadfast belief that the food they consume is a vital part of their longevity.

The outgrowth of their shared interest is Evolution Dog Treats, a grain-free, all-natural, hand-made product that comes in three flavors — liver, peanut butter and salmon — and has a short list of accompanying ingredients, including sweet potato, potato flour, flaxseed oil and eggs.

Evolution’s, um, evolution as a dog treat company is traced back to two years ago. Padilla began tinkering with a recipe after a conversation with a friend, who is an herbalist.

Once a recipe was established, Padilla and Dean began selling the product at a number of farmers markets, namely in University Heights and the Little Italy Mercato.

“For us, the important thing all along has been to keep it simple,” said Dean — who serves as Evolution’s vice president of operations — of the budding company’s mission statement. “We’re part of a mentality that’s changing all over the world.”

Reise joined the fold a year-and-a-half ago and provided an infusion of capitol to help advance the business’ objectives through the lens of marketing, branding and similar efforts.

“People are starting to feed their pets as they’re feeding themselves,” Reise said. “Our pets are an extension of us and it’s important to give them the right combination of foods.”

During a chance encounter at one particular farmers market, Padilla struck up a working relationship and a friendship with Barbara Jeanine.

Jeannie, a retired Navy veteran, co-owns Industrial Grind coffee shop and bakery with her wife, retired Navy Master Chief Kathy Hansen. The couple has two Industrial Grind locations in Hillcrest— one at 3922 Park Blvd., just north of University Avenue and one at 1433 University Ave. — and have additional locations in Santee and Tierrasanta.

Evolution’s products are now created within Industrial Grind’s baking facilities. Jeanine and Hansen’s business offers gluten-free baked goods, which meshes with the care and attention Padilla said is needed for Evolution’s line of treats.

In addition to their high-quality facilities, Padilla offered another reason he and his business partners wanted to work with Jeanine and Hansen.

“It’s important to support the LGBT community in any way we can,” Padilla said. “We have to support each other, as a community.”

Jeanine said she is thrilled to help foster the success of a fellow LGBT-owned business, though she looks at mentorship through a broader prism.

“I love business so much that I want to see people be successful,” Jeanine said. “When they approached us and asked about using our space, I was happy to do it.”

In addition to local farmers markets, Evolution’s line of dog treats are also sold online and in retail storefronts — including Industrial Grind.

In its brief life, Evolution’s treats have even received the Hollywood treatment. They were recently featured in the Netflix family film, “Pup Star,” which was created by Air Bud Entertainment.

Dean, Padilla and Reise held a special screening of the film recently at the Museum of Photographic Arts within Balboa Park to mark the occasion.

“The dog treats were actually a part of the storyline,” Reise said. “We were excited to be a part of the film.”

Dean, Padilla and Reise said the toil needed to grow and evolve their business is never ceasing, though they would not have it any other way.

“We all have a love for animals,” Dean said. “I would probably have a whole farm full of animals if I could.”

From Reise’s vantage point, the future growth possibilities are endless, though he said he and his business partners are being measured and methodical, but noted that a line of pet-friendly hotels has agreed to carry their products.

“I’m really proud of them for taking it slow and steady,” Jeanine said. “I think they’re being smart about it, quite frankly.”

For more details on Evolution’s line of dog treats, visit evolutiondogtreats.com.

—Dave Fidlin is a freelance journalist with a special affinity for San Diego and its people. Contact him at dave.fidlin@thinkpost.net.