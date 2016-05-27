Around the horn

After initial fall out, Padres and SDGMC find common ground

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

Fresh off an empowering performance of the national anthem in front of 1,000 attendees at the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast on May 19, 100 members of the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus gathered at Petco Park on May 21.

They were there to participate in “Out at the Park,” the annual block-ticketed event coordinated by San Diego Pride, again to sing the national anthem, this time before the start of the Padres-Dodgers game in front of 40,000 fans.

The chorus had sung the anthem at Petco Park last August, during a separate Pride Night sponsored by the Padres themselves. On May 21, while everything appeared normal to those in attendance, local LGBT community leaders say that in the months prior to the event, things had been anything but.

San Diego Pride staff stated that there were new rules being imposed on the group that had not been outlined in years past. The “Pride rally towels,” which were to be given to each ticket holder, were referred to as “hand towels” by Padres employees communicating with Pride. Padres staff also refused to refer to the event as “Out at the Park,” instead calling it Pride Night on the website and in conversations. The Padres marketing group even seemed reluctant to promote the event beyond those who purchased tickets for the previous Pride Night last August, said Fernando Lopez, director of operations for San Diego Pride.

Then, in the days leading up to the game, there had also been tension with the Padres ticket office. In question was whether each of the 100 chorus members were required to pay for a ticket; regardless if they chose to stay for the game or not. Tickets had never been an issue in the past, said Bob Lehman, executive director of the chorus. After much back and forth, the issue was finally resolved on Friday.

On Saturday, dozens of chorus members had friends and family in the stands eager to hear them perform and excited to see them up on the park’s giant video screen, the largest in the National League and the third largest in the entire Major League Baseball (MLB).

The men were escorted out at the appropriate time and lined up in midfield, prepared to sing in unison to a pre-recorded tape of their performance, which would be played over the sound system at Petco Park. According to an employee of the Padres, this has been standard practice since Roseann Barr’s infamous rendition of the anthem before a Padres game at Jack Murphy Stadium.

As the men stood waiting for their cue, there was an unexpected and extended delay, then suddenly a woman’s voice came across the sound system, singing the anthem. The recording played all the way through and the men, startled, sang along as planned.

When the anthem ended, there was no thank you to the chorus over the sound system as had been the case in the past, no correction for fans about who had been singing, and no apology for the miscue; they were simply escorted off the field.

As they made their way past the stands, many heard boos, laughter and some heard negative comments. Someone heard a fan say: “You sing like a girl.” Another heard: “You’ve never sounded better.”

The reality of what had just happened began to sink in for the men, many who had been taunted in high school sports. The chorus members were confused. They were embarrassed. They felt humiliated. They were angry.

And they wanted answers.

Most of the chorus members who had purchased tickets were so upset they decided to leave, and many were in tears, Lehman said.

San Diego Pride reached out to the Padres that same evening and the Padres issued a two-sentence statement offering an apology.

The next morning Lehman issued a statement from the chorus in which he said he expressed their confusion and how they felt at that time. It contained strong language. It described the event as a “nightmare.” It accused fans of “shouting homophobic taunts.” It demanded a “full and transparent investigation” by the MLB, suggesting “anti-gay discrimination or a hate crime” may have been committed by the person or persons who played a female voice to represent the large group of gay men. It even dismissed the Padres initial apology.

The press release was stark and harsh, but it summed up the organization’s feelings and presumptions of the incident — especially with the pretext that major league sports are now well behind the U.S. military when it comes to LGBT equality — and in doing so, demanded both attention and action.

That is exactly what it got.

Media organizations immediately fueled the flames with sensational headlines. “Gay Men’s Chorus booed off stage, not allowed to sing at Padres game” was one local headline (this was later changed to “heckled off stage”). The sub-headline was “LGBT ‘Out at the Park’ night turned into mass homophobia.” Inside the story, it detailed the choruses press release, but it was the headline that got the story shared by hundreds of people within the first hour.

Other media began picking up the story and carrying the sensational theme.

“Gay Men’s Chorus Silenced at Petco Park,” read one; “Padres accused of humiliating Gay Men’s Chorus with Homophobic Prank,” read another. “Gay Men’s Chorus humiliated in homophobic ‘nightmare’ at Padres game,” offered a third.

Not surprisingly, it was the LGBT-media outlets that were coming up with the harshest, most sensational, and most clickable headlines. The mainstream media stuck to the facts and tried not to fan the flames, while still sharing what was indeed a very compelling story.

Soon dozens of stories, including from the Los Angeles Times, the Huffington Post, among others, and thousands of shares, kept the story in the national limelight the entire day.

Billy Bean, the openly gay former Padres player, now MLB’s “Ambassador for Inclusion,” released a statement Sunday afternoon, referencing the “unfortunate technical error” and assuring fans of the Padres’ support of inclusion.

By Sunday night, the Padres had done an internal investigation, which caused them to fire the DJ responsible for playing the wrong national anthem and suspend the acting supervisor in the control room. Then they released a second statement, referencing their commitment to inclusion and taking full responsibility of the incident. Many deemed it still not enough. In the meantime, the MLB promised a full investigation.

By Monday, Art Romero, the DJ who had been fired and known professionally as DJ Artform, had begun speaking to the media and publicly apologized to the chorus. “I let my city down,” he said.

Padres CEO Mike Dee quietly met with Lehman on Tuesday. Lehman told Gay San Diego that he hadn’t been able to deal with anything but this incident since Saturday night and that in addition to Dee, he had also spoken directly with DJ Artform. Soon after, the Gay Men’s Chorus released another statement, requesting the DJ be reinstated.

Dee then spoke to San Diego Pride, and a meeting with all three organizations was planned for Wednesday, May 25. A Facebook post Wednesday afternoon showed representatives from San Diego Pride, the Padres and the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus assembled around a table, smiling.

Thursday morning, May 26, just hours before Gay San Diego went to press, a number of new developments occurred. First, MLB released the results of their investigation, which took place this week. They, too, found that the incident was an accident, “exacerbated by the fact that the lead entertainment supervisor had been in a car accident Friday night and thus was unable to work on Saturday and handle his typical responsibilities.”

The MLB said it supported “the Padres’ efforts to remedy the situation.”

Councilmember Todd Gloria, whose District 3 includes Downtown, immediately released a statement.

“I want to commend the San Diego Padres and Major League Baseball’s swift action towards thoroughly investigating the unfortunate events which prevented the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus from preforming our National Anthem,” Gloria said. “I was heartened by the dialogue among all parties and appreciate them using this as an opportunity towards building a deeper relationship between their organizations going forward. I look forward to seeing the proud men of the Chorus singing our Anthem at an upcoming Padres game, a win for all involved.”

Gloria also outlined a number of efforts the Padres have undertaken in the past to prove their commitment to inclusion with regards to the LGBT community.

The Padres were the first MLB team to host a Pride Night in 2001; they have held an Out at the Park/Pride Night event annually since 2008; in 2011, they became the first professional team to sign the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network’s “Team Respect Challenge” pledging to promote an inclusive environment among San Diego school athletes regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation; in 2014, they were the first team to invite MLB Ambassador for Inclusion Billy Bean to speak to players and front office staff; in 2015, the Padres held a pregame ceremony inviting Athlete Ally and representatives from the San Diego Unified School District to join club executives and on-field personnel to collectively sign the Athlete Ally pledge of inclusion.

The SDGMC also released a statement in response to the MLB’s investigation.

“It is our sincere hope that out of this incident comes good — and that’s to continue our national conversation about professional sports, professional athletes and the LGBT community,” Lehman stated in the release. “ … We want to thank Mike Dee personally for working so closely with San Diego Pride and our Chorus. With Mike’s leadership, we know the San Diego Padres will become a national model for LGBT inclusion among all professional sports organizations.”

Lehman also said the chorus was “greatly humbled and deeply touched” by the overwhelming encouragement and positive support they have received this week from around the world.

Dee’s official statement was equally positive.

“As we have done this week, we will continue to work with San Diego’s LGBT community to strengthen and expand the club’s relationship with them,” he said.

The biggest news of the day was that DJ Artform had been reinstated, though Dee’s exact words were “in a role to be determined.”

While the full details of all these meetings between the organizations will come later, it is clear that despite the rollercoaster week for everyone, things are resolving in a forward-leaning way.

We will keep the community updated on whatever comes next.

