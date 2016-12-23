Briefs — Dec. 23, 2016 – Jan. 5, 2017

UPTOWN NEWS WILL NOT PUBLISH DEC. 30

Our sister publication, San Diego Uptown News, will not publish Dec. 30, so that our employees may enjoy an extended vacation between the holidays. This is the first time in the paper’s history that it has not been published on a scheduled date. Please look for it again on Jan. 13 or pick up the last issue, dated Dec. 16, which is currently in distribution around the neighborhood or visit it online at sduptownnews.com.

BILINGUAL CASE MANAGER SOUGHT

The North County LGBTQ Resource Center is seeking a bilingual case manager to work in human trafficking prevention. According to a notice in The Center’s newsletter, this position will “augment efforts to target perpetrators, provide more and better services for victims and expand research initiatives.”

To apply or receive a copy of the job description, send an email to info@ncresourcecenter.org.

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ FINALIST TO RING IN NEW YEAR AT MARTINIS

Openly gay Rayvon Owen, a top four finalist during the final year of the popular “American Idol” show, will perform at Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage on New Year’s Eve. Along with his three-piece band, Owen will help San Diegans ring in the new year in style.

Described as “contemporary R&B with a Sinatra-style voice,” Owen performed with Jamie Foxx, Rickey Martin, Boy George and others during season 14, when he became a “Twitter Save” champion.

“I just got to give so much kudos to Rayvon, his voice is absolutely amazing,” Foxx said at the time. Owen has since received rave reviews from People Magazine, Billboard and USA Today.

Owen’s first music video, “Can’t Fight It,” was originally written to end showing him walking out of a club with a young woman, but Owen said when he read the director’s plans for the scene, “I knew I couldn’t be dishonest.” The music video was later changed to show Owen kissing another man at the end.

The “fun and eclectic show” and NYE celebration at Martinis will start at 9 p.m. and include a three-course dinner, the performance and a Champagne toast at midnight for $100. Martinis is located at 3940 Fourth Ave. (second floor) in Hillcrest.

For more information or tickets, visit ma4sd.com/shows.

BIG BOO COMING TO UC SAN DIEGO

Lea DeLaria has been a famous name in LGBT circles for decades, but she received overnight stardom as part of the ensemble of Netflix’s original series “Orange is the New Black.”

DeLaria is also a talented musician and will bring her vast skillset to San Diego, hosted by ArtPower at UC San Diego, on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. at Mandeville Auditorium on the UCSD campus.

A stand-up comedian, an actor on big and small screens, and a jazz musician, DeLaria, backed by her trio, was a featured vocalist at the Newport Jazz Festival’s 50th anniversary.

She has performed all around the world, has a comedy book in its third printing, and released her sixth and latest record “House of David deliria+bowie=jazz” in August 2015.

ArtPower provides experiences in music, dance, film and food while providing opportunities for research, participation and the creation of new work and engaging artists, students, scholars and the community.

For tickets, priced from $35–$55, visit boxoffice.ucsd.edu or call 858-534-8497.

FILMOUT TO SCREEN ‘CRYING GAME’ IN JANUARY

Neil Jordan directed the 1992 film about a hostage situation involving the Irish Republican Army, which starred Stephen Rhea, Miranda Richardson, Forest Whitaker and Jaye Davidson.

Whitaker, who plays a British soldier, is taken hostage by an IRA unit, which includes Rhea and Richardson, in the film.

Davidson plays Whitaker’s girlfriend, who later has a brief encounter with Rhea, a scene that provided a shocking moment for filmgoers 25 years ago.

The film won six Oscar nominations and won for Best Screenplay. The screening will take place Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, located at 3965 Fifth Ave., #200 (upstairs), in Hillcrest. Admission is $10.

To see the film’s trailer, visit bit.ly/2gZrIt3. To learn more about FilmOut, visit filmoutsandiego.com.

DINAH SHORE WEEKEND TICKETS ON SALE

Known as the “White Party” for the ladies, Club Skirts will return with the world-renowned Dinah Shore Weekend, March 29–April 2, 2017 in Palm Springs, California.

Dubbed “the largest girl party music festival in the world,” the event has non-stop events, comedy, DJs, dances, performances and pool parties from Thursday through Sunday. Discounted early bird ticket sales will end soon.

Though organizers are still finalizing details on performers and headliners, we can give you an overview of the weekend and there are a few changes, so stay tuned.

The official opening pre-party on Thursday night is always at Zelda’s Nightclub (611 S. Palm Canyon Drive).

Friday, which is when most of the women start arriving from all over the world and checking into their hotels around the Coachella Valley, the host hotel (Hilton Hotel and Spa Palm Springs, 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way) has a low-key pool party, with DJs and drink specials. It’s your opportunity to watch the weekend take shape poolside. That night, things start heating up with the White Party at the nearby Hard Rock Hotel (150 S. Indian Canyon Drive).

Saturday is the Cabana Pool Party back at the Hilton Hotel and Spa (400 E. Tahquitz Canyon). That night there will be a comedy show at the nearby Hard Rock Hotel (150 S. Indian Canyon Drive).

Many years ago, the comedy event was on the weekend, but in recent years was moved to Thursday night and many were unable to attend. Bringing it back front and center allows more opportunities for weekend ticketholders. Later that night is the Hollywood Party at the same location. You can catch the comedy and then dance the night away.

Sunday is the Wet & Wild Pool Party back at the Hilton Hotel and Spa (400 E. Tahquitz Canyon). Many San Diegans make a day trip just for this. Sunday night, the official closing party is again at Zelda’s Nightclub (611 S. Palm Canyon Drive). There is always a special performer to close out the weekend, so keep your eyes peeled for more details as they come available.

Presale tickets for Club Skirts Dinah Shore Weekend are currently at their lowest rate and will go up Jan. 1. Get your early bird VIP Weekend Pass, which includes VIP admission to all events and shows, exclusive VIP lounges and bars and receptions on Friday and Saturday nights ($475 plus fee). The Early Bird Weekend Pass includes seven events (comedy show not included) ($199 plus fee – limited number) now to save. Regular early bird Weekend Pass will be $249 plus fee and advance will end March 29. The comedy show will be $20 plus fee.

To get your tickets, visit thedinah.com/tickets. Sale ends Dec. 31.

JOIN A BUSINESS NETWORKING GROUP

The GSDBA’s weekly Business Networking Groups (BNGs) want to “deepen” their relationships with the local LGBT business community. As a result they are launching a recruitment campaign for the first trimester of 2017.

All GSDBA members are encouraged to attend a weekly BNG meeting for free during January, February and March, which is normally $40.

There are many different BNGs — each with a different focus — to choose from. Once you sign up, a facilitator will contact you to find the best BNG fit.

To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/h7huoeq or visit gsdba.org.

STONEWALL CITIZENS PATROL MARKS 10TH YEAR

The Stonewall Citizens’ Patrol, San Diego’s LGBT citizen’s safety nonprofit that works to keep the Uptown streets and communities safe, just reached its 10-year anniversary.

To mark this milestone, on Nov. 29, the organization announced the appointment of a new executive director, Sean Redmond, and voted on board members.

“By working together and looking out for each other, we can address and resolve problems which will affect lasting change in our community for all to enjoy,” Redmond said. “Stonewall Citizens’ Patrol is community strong and I’m honored that our board has entrusted me with helping guide the organization as we strive to reach new heights and achieve new goals in the months and years ahead.”

Other board members elected to two-year terms on Nov. 29 include Jay Turner (president); Edwin Lohr (vice president); Karen Stone (treasurer); Nestor Lopez (secretary); Kerrie Stone (director of events); Don Mitchell (director of training and community affairs); and Cris Soulia (member-at-large). Aaron M. Heier (president-emeritus), who has been active with the organization as both a patrol volunteer and board member since its first year in operation, was also acknowledged at the meeting.

The organization was launched in 2006 shortly after a group of concerned citizens decided to respond proactively to a series of assaults on gay men in the community outside the Pride festival grounds on Pride weekend. The name “Stonewall” was chosen to honor those who stood up against violence and brutality at New York City’s Stonewall Inn in 1969.

While they conduct themselves with a “hands-off” approach, the organization patrols the streets, focuses on crime awareness and crime prevention, distributes safety whistles, posters and safety tip cards. They do not carry weapons and strictly act as additional “eyes and ears” for the San Diego Police Department and other local emergency response teams.

For more information, visit stonewallcitizens.org.

WOMEN’S MARCH PLANNED FOR JAN. 21

In response to disappointment in the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump, there will be a women’s march on Jan. 21 at the Waterfront Park located near the County Administration Building, 1600 Pacific Hwy, Downtown.

Approximately 4,000 have currently committed to the march, with expectations of 7,000 more joining in solidarity.

Volunteers are still needed to help organizing and can reach out to chairperson Dawniel Stewart at womensmarch@gmail.com.

Those interested in the march can get more information by visiting its Facebook event page at tinyurl.com/zcol39g.