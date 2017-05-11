Calendar: April 28 – May 11, 2017

Friday, April 28

‘r’flect’ Dialogue Series: Watch a screening of “r’flect” that spotlights William “Bill” Kelly and his efforts to help LGBT seniors. A discussion from director Heidi Rataj will follow. 3:30­–5 p.m. 2-1-1 Connections Center, 3860 Calle Fortunada. Visit bit.ly/2qbyVLD.

Planned Parenthood fundraiser ‘Protect the Pussy’: Get a tattoo for a good cause! Diego Tattoo Gallery will offer 11 tattoos for $50 each. Little Dame’s popup shop will also be at the event. Percentage of proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood. Free admission. 12–9 p.m. Diego Tattoo Gallery, 3434 University Ave. Suite A. Visit bit.ly/2qbClOD.

Ladies ‘Bourbon St. Revival’ happy hour: Stop by Brick Bar every Friday for happy hour and bring your girlfriends and friends, just like we used to do at Bourbon Street. Full bar, large outdoor patio, no smoking areas, lots of parking, and DJ Dallas from The Flame will be spinning. Come hungry. 5–8 p.m. Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/mj55xbh.

Saturday, April 29

Walking Tour of Hillcrest LGBTQ History: Lambda Archives of San Diego will lead an informational walking tour of San Diego’s gayborhood. Visit the “secret garden,” the hate crimes plaque and learn about some of the area’s early gay and lesbian bars. 10 a.m.–2:15 p.m. Meet-up location will be provided upon ticket purchase. Tickets visit bit.ly/2qbzMfB.

Mission Federal ArtWalk: Spend your weekend at the 33rd annual Art Walk San Diego, presented by Mission Federal. The two-day event covers 17 blocks of Little Italy and over 350 diverse artists will take part and display their work. Live music, art activities and street food also offered. April 29 and April 30 at 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2qbJLBv.

Aston Brooks Awards Gala: Join the La Pietra Foundation for the “Big Easy” Jazz Gala to honor outstanding LGBT community members. This is a black-tie event with a cocktail reception, dinner, silent auction, live entertainment and awards ceremony. Lea DeLaria, the first out lesbian on TV, will also take to the stage. Proceeds benefit the San Diego Human Dignity Foundation. Tickets online at bit.ly/2pwJixu. 6-11 p.m. Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa, 1775 East Mission Bay Drive. Visit bit.ly/2pwILM0.

Flip Cup Contest: The Flip for the Cure contest and fun-raiser returns for a competition that’s bigger, better and fiercer than ever. Pre-register for $30 through PayPal (FlipForTheCure2017@gmail.com) or Venmo (FlipForTheCure) before noon on April 29. Donation includes entry to the event, all of the beer for the event and entrance into Rich’s WTF Party afterward. All donations will benefit Cancer Research Institute. Teams of five and costumes are required. 7:30 p.m. Rich’s Nightclub, 1051 University Ave. For more information, email flipforthecure2017@gmail.com.

Trans Day of Empowerment: Celebrate the transgender community at the fifth annual North County event, with Melissa Marquette and Tommi Clinton leading an empowering and educational discussion. Questions and personal stories of empowerment encouraged. All sexualities and genders welcome. 6–7:30 p.m. Oceanside Public Library, 330 North Coast Highway. Visit bit.ly/2pwM8m3.

Sunday, April 30

Community picnic: Enjoy some burgers and hotdogs with Stonewell Citizens’ Patrol at this community picnic. Learn more about the organization and how to you can keep your community safe. Limited seating available and blankets encouraged. 12–3 p.m. Balboa Park, Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. Visit bit.ly/2qbR8c0.

Painting It Forward: Create a masterpiece and enjoy a glass of wine at this Trevor Project fundraiser, which is a 21-and-up event. Admission includes all necessary materials and one drink. Only 45 spots now available. Tickets $50 online at bit.ly/2pwQny9. 6–8 p.m. (5:30 p.m. arrival encouraged.) Pinot’s Palette, Liberty Station, 2820 Roosevelt Road. Visit bit.ly/2pwWwtU.

Monday, May 1

Open auditions: Grab a mic and sing! The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus is offering open auditions for their summer spectacular production of DIVAS. Tenors and baritones welcome. Sign up for an audition at bit.ly/2pwWvqe for May 1, 6 or 8. An Info Night Party will be held at 7 p.m. University Christian Church, 3900 Cleveland Ave. Free parking in DMV lot. Visit bit.ly/2oJpq6d.

Tuesday, May 2

Live music: Linda Clifford, known for her classic soul and disco hits, will perform at Martinis in celebration of Nancy Wilson and featuring many of her jazz and R&B songs. Tickets online at bit.ly/2pwLeGm. $35–45 reserved seating and $15 per person food/drink minimum. 8–9:30 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2pwVjTu.

Wednesday, May 3

Pictionary: Come play with Tiger and Sister Ida Know on the back patio. Match your skills, win fun prizes and raise money for a good cause. 7:30–10 p.m. #1 on Fifth, 3845 Fifth Ave. in Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2pwZj6z.

Thursday, May 4

Out at the Archives: Celebrate the Imperial Court de San Diego’s 45 years of noble deeds at this special event hosted and moderated by Lambda Archives of San Diego. Tickets $5–10 at the door or online at bit.ly/2pwXIO0. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Archives. 21-plus with a photo ID. 7–9 p.m. Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2pwUv0X.

‘The Loving Story’ film and discussion: The San Diego Law Library in conjunction with the San Diego City Library presents a free screening of Emmy Award-winning documentary “The Loving Story,” about the arrest of Richard and Mildred Loving, a mixed-race couple living in Virginia during the 1950s whose case eventually led to a landmark decision from the Supreme Court on interracial marriage. Discussion to follow. San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2pwVvSM.

Live comedy: National award-winning comedian Dana Goldberg will return to the stage at Martinis. Tickets online at bit.ly/2pwL5T5. $20–25 reserved seating and $15 per person food/drink minimum. 8–9:30 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2pwMzga.

Friday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo: It’s that time of the year again, the Friday Fiesta! Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with style — take a quick trip Downtown, join the staff of the House of Blues and enjoy their $3 taco plates, import beer and margaritas. 21-plus for beer and margaritas. The evening also features free, live entertainment. Doors open at 4 p.m. House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Visit bit.ly/2pwVI8I.

Saturday, May 6

San Diego Women’s Chorus 30th Anniversary Concert: Reflect on three decades of song with SDWC. The “Reflections: Looking Back on Our First 30 Years” will highlight the best songs and performances of the chorus’ past three decades. Tickets $20 online at bit.ly/2qc80PM and $25 at the door. 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6; 4 p.m. on Friday, May 7. Visit bit.ly/2pwPG82.

SCPA Drag Race: Come out to support local youth of the LGBTQ+ community. This fundraiser is a talent competition and features students from all over the county. Proceeds benefit queer youth in the community and San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts’ Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) organization. Tickets online $8-10 online at bit.ly/2qc8Uma. 3–5 p.m. SD SCPA, 2425 Dusk Drive. Visit bit.ly/2qbKBhN.

Free community showing of ‘Moonlight’: RISE San Diego hosts a free community screening of “Moonlight,” winner of 2017’s Oscar for Best Picture. The unique film tells a coming-of-age story of a black boy/young man navigating the challenges of growing up in an inner city Miami neighborhood while coming to terms with his sexuality. 6:30–9:30 p.m. Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qbMURZ.

‘The Sounds of Boozin’’: Gay Men’s Spiritual Retreat presents an original musical by Bill Kerlin. Michael Anthony directs the comedic performance. 8–9:30 p.m. Tickets $25–100 online at bit.ly/2qc2ZGZ. Irwin M. Jacobs Hall at Qualcomm Inc., 5775 Morehouse Drive. Visit bit.ly/2qbTOGN.

Paint & Sip Fundraiser: Grab a paintbrush to lend a hand to the LGBT Community Center when Wine and Paint Apartments host a creative fundraiser to support the many things they do for our community. Includes professional instruction and all necessary materials. Tickets $45 online at bit.ly/2qc4N31. 1:30–4 p.m. Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qc4s0f.

Sunday, May 7

Lafayette pool parties kick-off: Is it getting hot in here? Levinson and LE Parties present their monthly Day & Pool Party with DJs, pool floats, drink specials, floating islands, a photo booth and more. Tickets $12–$99 online at bit.ly/2qbVznk. 12 p.m. The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, 2223 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qc7kKk.

2017 Freedom Awards: San Diego Democrats for Equality host an award ceremony for individuals and organizations working diligently for freedom. Awards to be given in the name of A. Brad Truax, Gloria Johnson, Eleanor Roosevelt, Gloria Steinem and more. 5–7 p.m. Early bird tickets are available online, club members $50, non-club members $75 at bit.ly/2qbJhez. The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, 2223 El Cajon Blvd. For more information, visit bit.ly/2qc8Yf6.

Monday, May 8

Painting and Vino: Get your peacock on and paint it teal! Local professional artists instruct attendees on painting a masterpiece of “Teal Peacock.” $45, all supplies included, registration is required. Food and drink available for purchase. 21-and-older. 6–9 p.m. Barn Brewery, 2850 El Cajon Blvd #3, North Park. Visit bit.ly/2px34cl.

Tuesday, May 9

Trivia Tuesday: Every Tuesday come solo or with a group of friends (teams of two, four, six or eight) for a chance to win valuable HBC gift cards with Chris D. as the mistress of questions. 7:30–10 p.m. Hillcrest Brewing Company, 1458 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2px4Ytf or call 619-269-4323.

Wednesday, May 10

Pre-Mother’s Day Small Business Expo: Mama Cakes and Peacock Butterfly Planning will host both small businesses and mothers at their Small Business Expo honoring mom’s special day. Featuring local business vendors, including VomFASS, Laser Café, Haus of 2K, Style on the Go and many others, available for your last minute Mother’s Day shopping. 5:30–8 p.m. Free admission. Kid-friendly with wine tasting for adults available. Negociant Winery, 2419 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Visit bit.ly/2px3T4L.

Running for Elected Office: The New Narrative hosts a panel about running for office featuring former and current political figures. Theme is coalition building and panelists include Councilmember Colin Parent (La Mesa); Councilmember Chris Ward (San Diego); and Carol Kim (former San Diego City Council candidate). $10 suggested donation. 7 p.m. Come early for a glass of wine or a bite. Registration available online at bit.ly/2pwXZRa. 6:30-9 p.m. The Rose Wine Bar, 2219 30th St. Visit bit.ly/2px5wPI.

Thursday, May 11

Dinner with the Divas at Lips: Enjoy performances from your favorite celebrities, all under one roof. This weekly show features the best impersonators including Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin and many more. $5 cover; $15 food minimum per person. Seating is between 7 and 7:30 p.m. 3036 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park. Visit bit.ly/2pwODF8.