Calendar: Aug. 18 – 31, 2017

Friday, Aug. 18

So Say We All Millennial Park: Literary nonprofit So Say We All presents an evening of storytelling as part of the Millennial Park exhibit. Join them for true personal narratives about identity, queerness, sex and reclamation from locals. All ages, though some stories contain mature language and themes. Tickets $8 and members $5. 7–9 p.m. at San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2utYgmL.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Hillcrest Classic Car Show: Roll down your windows, crank up the tunes and cruise on down for this fabulous new monthly event. Fabulous Hillcrest, MO’s Universe and Great Autos of Yesteryear present the Hillcrest Classic Car Show. Each event will feature at least 20 car collectors. Free and family-friendly. 2­­–6 p.m. at Pride Plaza on Normal St. Visit bit.ly/2w5hxiX.

Ageless Artists: Art Show & Fair: Enjoy art, wine, snacks and a chance to win a masterpiece. Art will also be available for purchase. Free admission. This is a 21-and-up event. Contact LaRue Fields at seniors@thecentersd.org or 619-692-2077 x205. 3–5 p.m. San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. Visit thecentersd.org.

Girl’s Night Out: Gather your ladies and go dance at the monthly women’s dance every third Saturday. This month’s Leather and Lace theme is optional. DJ Fariba will be supplying the tunes. 7–10 p.m. at The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2vSSzCd.

REP your Pride with ‘Evita’: San Diego Repertory Theatre presents a musical about the 20th-century legend Eva Peron, an Argentinian actress and political figure. A free engagement event will follow. Tickets start at $20. Fifteen percent of single ticket purchases will benefit the Sunshine Brooks HIV Fund. Use promo code “BROOKS.” 2­–4 p.m. at San Diego Repertory Theatre, Lyceum Stage, 79 Horton Plaza, Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2vqENVe.

San Diego Kings Club: It’s time to rock out with your favorite Kings! The San Diego Kings Club drag show will feature live entertainment and cocktails. Tickets $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Numb3rs Nightclub, 3811 Park Blvd., North Park/Hillcrest border. Visit bit.ly/2wN1hiN.

Casino Night: The third annual Casino Night, hosted by the San Diego LGBT Community Center, is a fun-filled evening of mock gaming with casino tables, food, drink, live music, great prizes and a bourbon bar. Proceeds will support The Center’s many community programs. Limited tickets. 7­­–11 p.m. at a private estate in Rancho Santa Fe. Visit bit.ly/2wZ77xL.

Sunday, Aug. 20

LezBHonest All Summer White Party: Have some summer fun with the girls from LezBHonest dragon boat team. Grab a date, friends, your partner or anyone, and wear all white and dance. The event features two female DJs, raffle tickets and a game of flip cup. Tickets $5­–$10. 3–8 p.m. at The Brew Project, 3683 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2vqIWZe.

Film screening: Hemlock Society of San Diego presents “An Act of Murder,” a film that explores the moral dilemma of a stern hardline judge whose wife is diagnosed with an incurable and painful illness. Discussion to follow. Free. 1:30–3:30 p.m. at Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2kIUipF.

Monday, Aug. 21

Transgender Coming Out Group: This weekly group supports transgender people in all stages of exploring gender identity. Open to transgender women and men, genderqueer/gender non-conforming people, people who are intersex and those questioning their gender identity. Significant others, friends, family and allies are welcome to attend with their transgender loved ones. 7­–8:30 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St. Email trans@thecentersd.org, call 619-692-2077 x109 or visit thecentersd.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Great American Eclipse Viewing: Enjoy the Great American Eclipse as the Fleet Science Center will host various activities — including a viewing and “Ask an Astronomer” — throughout the morning. Free. 9–11:45 a.m. Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2vXxrre or bit.ly/2wMZPwD.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Guy-Cade Gay Night at Coin-Op: You’re invited to Guy Social SD’s second launch event. Guy-Cade is a gay game night at Coin-Op video game bar. Enjoy a night of mingling, retro video games, craft beers, specialty cocktails and tasty treats. Meet at the long communal table in the center of the bar. 8–11 p.m. at Coin-Op San Diego, 3926 30th St., North Park. Visit bit.ly/2wNuyd4.

Blue Lives Matter Comedy Tour: You have the right to remain silent — but that’s not going to be easy at this comedy show. Current or former police officers take to the stage to offer quips and observations about their life and work. This performance features comedians Roger Rodd, Dwayne Gill and David Raibon. A local officer from SDPD may open the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 pm. Two item minimum purchase required. 18-and-up. Free parking. Tickets $10 and a portion of the show’s proceeds will go to funds for families of fallen officers. 8–10 p.m. at The Comedy Palace, 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2wN4ChN.

Thursday, Aug. 24

LGBT Financial Resources Party: Stop by #1 Fifth Avenue for free beer and music to celebrate the launch of LGBT Financial Resources. Free. 5–8 p.m. at #1 Fifth Avenue, 3845 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2vIRAoP. Note: If you participate in the organization’s survey at bit.ly/2wNve2c, you will be added to their invite list for upcoming local events.

Friday, Aug. 25

The Red Dress Swap: Get #RedDressReady. Bring your little red number from last year’s event and swap it out for a new fab frock to wear this year. Red dresses will be on sale starting at $25. Receive $10 off if you donate a wearable or slightly used red dress. ‘DIVAS Welcomes: NAYSHA LOPEZ!’ will immediately follow the event. Free. 5–7 p.m. at Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2usBvDz. Discounted tickets to the upcoming #RDPSD2017 event will be offered.

Friday, Aug. 25

Sharp HospiceCare benefit dinner: Support the Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice 15th benefit dinner sponsored by Cortez Racing at this two-day benefit. Enjoy a full-course dinner, dancing and a silent auction for a pre-race event. Tickets $195. 6 p.m. at Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave. Visit give.sharp.com/regatta.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Sharp HospiceCare regatta: Watch the benefit regatta sponsored by Cortez Racing with special spectator yacht seating. Celebrate the race with a yacht reservation, lunch, refreshments, wine and post-race dinner party. Tickets $150. 11 a.m. at Coronado Yacht Club, 1631 Strand Way. Race begins at 1 p.m. Visit give.sharp.com/regatta.

Resiztance Party: Never fight alone … join the Resiztance Party. Support human rights, democracy and each other. Dance to live protest music from The Resizters, enjoy drink specials, and mingle with Resiztance organizers from the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and National Organization for Women. $5 cover benefits ACLU, PP and NOW. 6–9 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2vmZ3J3.

Sunday, Aug. 27

QueerGirl Launch Party: Come out and celebrate the launch of QueerGirl, a local company that puts on inclusive events geared toward queer women. The kickoff features local DJs, go-go dancers, contests, games and more. Tickets $8–$15. Five percent of proceeds from the event will benefit LGBT nonprofit Happy Hippie Foundation. 21-and-up. 3­–10 p.m. Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2vTPDGj.

Monday, Aug. 28

Yoga for Everyone: David Miranda, a certified yoga instructor, will provide his system of exercises for mental and physical health. Free and family-friendly. 9–10 a.m at San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St. Email LaRue Fields at seniors@thecentersd.org, call 619-692-2077 x205 or visit thecentersd.org.

SDGMC info night and open auditions: Join the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus on stage for their popular Christmas show, “Jingle!” They are looking for fun and talented people who love to sing and dance and volunteer for the arts. 7 p.m. Meet at University Christian Church, 3900 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. Free parking at DMV. Apply at sdgmc.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Turn Back Tuesdays: A fabulous retro show, hosted by Paris Sukomi Max with all of your favorite hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. $5 cover, $15 food minimum per-person. Seating between 7­–7:30 p.m. Reservations required. Lips, 3036 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Visit lipssd.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Peacock Alley Fundraiser: Rage Monthly Magazine hosts the Peacock Alley fundraiser, which will raise money for the upcoming KPBS documentary “San Diego Gay Bar History.” Enjoy San Diego comedian Brandon Potter, ’80s inspired drag performances from Rage’s Barbie Z and Strawberry Corncakes, Go-Go boys and rollback drink specials. Raffles and a silent auction will also be offered. Free. 7:30 p.m.–2 a.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2vTOoah.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Live jazz music: Betty Bryant is an international jazz pianist/singer sensation and living legend. She will perform blues, jazz and other torchy originals all with her elegant and whimsical good humor. $20 plus a $15 per person food or drink minimum. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit ma4sd.com/shows

—Events listed are based on information available during the production process and not intended to be all-inclusive. To include your event in our calendar, email info@sdcnn.com.