Calendar: Aug. 4 – 17, 2017

Friday, Aug. 4

Trivia Night at the Hole: It’s time for another fun night of trivia at the Hole with host Phil Lisotta! Stiff drinks, tasty Flaco burgers and tough trivia will start your weekend off right. Karaoke and beer pong will follow. 7–9:30 p.m. at The Hole in the Wall, 2830 Lytton St. Visit bit.ly/2vgHg6D.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Free lecture – Visual Artists and Gallery/Art Dealer Panel Discussion: This panel will discuss the partnership between artist, gallery and patron; how contemporary galleries operate; and business practices of successful artists. Limited seating. Free. 10 a.m.–noon at The Studio Door, 3750 30th St. Visit bit.ly/2udWtBe and bit.ly/2f292xP.

Gallery Arts Exhibition Reception: The work of local artists and gallery owners – Alexander Salazar, Patric Stillman and Lynn Susholtz – will be showcased. Free. 6–9 p.m. at The Studio Door, 3750 30th St. The exhibition runs through Sunday, Aug. 27. Visit bit.ly/2hivSBS.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Live music: Ed Sheeran will be stopping by San Diego on his North American tour, which celebrates the tremendous success the Grammy-winning singer has had with his third LP. Ticket prices vary. 8–11 p.m. at Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2vZWlav.

REHAB – Day & Pool Party: Get ready to lounge, relax and rejuvenate at the Lafayette Pool for LE Parties’ last event of the summer! Enjoy a performance from DJ durtyKURTY, pool floats, a photo booth, cheap drinks and more. This is an 18-and-older event. Tickets are $12–$20. Noon–5 p.m. at The Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2f2K2Gw.

We Are Family: Stop by a group gathering for LGBTQ families with children, for those who are expecting or for those considering starting a family. We Are Family is a safe space to encourage, share and support your family as well as connect with members in the local LGBTQ community. 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Wonderful and Wild, 1007 University Ave. Free parking behind the store. Visit bit.ly/2udGjYL.

Monday, Aug. 7

Manic Monday at the Rail: Dance away at San Diego’s weekly ’80s/’90s night with Manic Monday Resident DJ Junior the DISCOpunk! Comment on the Facebook event page with your favorite songs from the era for the dance floor. $2 drinks until midnight. 9 p.m. at The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2uSxAgu.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Neil Diamond 50th Anniversary Tour: See Neil Diamond – music icon, Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member – onstage to celebrate his 50-year career. Ticket prices vary. All ages. 7 p.m. at Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2vmS0RK or bit.ly/2wiJJL6.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Out at the Archives – Photographic Preservation Workshop: Got photo albums? Learn the best photograph preservation practices from Lambda Archives’ archivists, gain hands-on experience and receive a complimentary starter kit of preservation materials to take home. Free. Limited space; RSVP at archivist@lambdaarchives.org. 6:30–8 p.m. at Lambda Archives of San Diego, 4545 Park Blvd., Suite 104. Visit bit.ly/2uOIgy8.

The North Park Coloring Club: Come indulge your artistic side and color your cares away! Bring your own coloring book or use some of the fun pages provided by the library. Free. Children are welcome but asked to use whisper voices since this will be held in the adult section. 6–9 p.m. at North Park Library, 3795 31st St. Visit bit.ly/2hhxQ5s.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Screen on the Green – ‘Picture of Dorian Gray’: Grab a picnic, a blanket and a few friends to enjoy a film screening of “Picture of Dorian Gray.” This movie uses light and shadow to create an ominous atmosphere in Oscar Wilde’s cautionary tale about vanity and morality. Unrated. Free. 8–10 p.m. at Botanical Building and Lily Pond, 1549 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2tXfI1V.

GLSEN San Diego Comedy Fundraiser: Enjoy a night of comedy for a good cause! Local comedians will perform to raise money for nonprofit GLSEN. The lineup features Sarah Burford, Manish Gupta, Jaleesa Johnson, Remington Scott Kienbusch, Leah Mansfield and the event’s host Chet Sewell. Tickets are $28. Wine and cheese offered before the show. 7–10 p.m. at Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2ue86s9.

Sketch Night at Sparks Gallery: In celebration of their “minis / A Group Show” exhibition, Sparks Gallery will host a night of live music and creativity. Join artists Alexander Arshansky, Stefanie Bales, Michelle D. Ferrera, Mayra Navarro and Leah Pantéa for an evening of live painting, sketching and collage. Light refreshments provided. Free and family-friendly. 6–8 p.m. at Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2uSlMLn.

Friday, Aug. 11

Sue Palmer at the MHTC Summer Concert Series: Mission Hills Town Council invites you to a music performance from Sue Palmer, the Queen of Boogie Woogie. Food from Cheesy Amigos will be available. Sen. Toni G. Atkins will be attending. Free and family-friendly. 6–8 p.m. at Mission Hills Pioneer Park, 1521 Washington St. Visit bit.ly/2wfhUmX.

Shady Ladies and Hop Heads — Historical Pub Crawl: Explore the historic Gaslamp Quarter to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of New Town (now Downtown). In addition to the walking tour, enjoy a drink at three bars original to the Gaslamp. 21-and-older event. Tickets $10–$20. Reservations required by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10. 5 p.m. at Gaslamp Museum at Davis Horton House, 410 Island Ave. Visit bit.ly/2vqdJIJ.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Sixth annual HRC San Diego Gala Dinner and Auction: This annual event celebrates the great strides made for LGBTQ equality across the nation, honoring local leadership excellence and strengthening HRC convictions on helping those who still experience profound injustice. The program features a reception, silent auction and dinner. 5–10 p.m. at Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave. Visit bit.ly/2udSlkG or email questions to the HRC Gala co-chairs at gala@hrcsandiego.org.

Saturday, Aug. 12–Sunday, Aug. 13

12th annual ArtWalk at Liberty Station: Enjoy a weekend filled with art, food, live entertainment and fun at Liberty Station. The ArtWalk features over 200 artists from around the world. Interactive art exhibits, street food, and a beer and wine pavilion will also be offered. Free and family-friendly. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday. Liberty Station’s Ingram Plaza, 2751 Dewey Road. Visit bit.ly/2vGJAlp.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Hillcrest CityFest 2017: Celebrate the community spirit of Hillcrest through music, arts, crafts and food at the largest single-day street fair in San Diego. The event features over 250 vendors, live bands, DJ performances, dancing and a spirits garden. Noon–11 p.m. at Fifth and University avenues in Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2v5AAsG.

Monday, Aug. 14

OB Pier Jump: Drowning Prevention Foundation of San Diego and the San Diego Junior Lifeguards invite you to safely jump off the Ocean Beach Pier at their OB Pier Jump. This is an 18-and-older event. Participants must wear swim fins, attend safety lecture, be a strong ocean swimmer and submit a waiver form. A required $75 donation will fund drowning prevention programs. 8 a.m.–3 p.m. at Ocean Beach Municipal Pier, 1950 Abbott St. Visit bit.ly/2w05jF0.

Mazing Mondays at the Caliph: Come sing along to the songs of your past with Carol Curtis from 5–8 p.m. and enjoy karaoke with Danny from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at this easy-going cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Yoga Nights: Stretch your way to a more peaceful state of mind at North Park Library. Yogis of all levels are welcome. Bring your own yoga mat. 7–7:50 p.m. at North Park Library, 3795 31st St. Visit bit.ly/2udB1wq.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Wine and Canvas: Come out for some artsy fun at Imperial House. You don’t have to be an artist to have fun. Admission $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Wine and food not included. Tonight’s art selection is “Sunset Swing.” 6–9 p.m. at Imperial Steakhouse Restaurant, 505 Kalmia St. Visit bit.ly/1k7cJIg.

Gayzer Tag – San Diego Launch Party: Guy Social San Diego invites you to their inaugural event to celebrate their launch! Enjoy a full night of private laser tag, mingling, a team building workshop, photo booth and more. Tickets $30 in advance; $35 at the door. 8–11 p.m. at ULTRAZONE, 3146 Sports Arena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2tSrCL9.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Branden and James – From Bach to Bieber: Branden and James from “America’s Got Talent” play a high-energy show that will make you both laugh and cry before you leave the room. Their musical arrangements weave the cello and vocals in a unique way that makes familiar songs sound like you’ve never heard them before. 8–9 p.m. at Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2tYBQ0D.

