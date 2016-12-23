Calendar — Dec. 23, 2016-Jan. 5, 2017

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

Beatles vs. Stones Christmas Show: This musical shootout at the Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave. in Solana Beach, will match Beatles tribute band Abbey Road against Rolling Stones tribute band Jumping Jack Flash. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $19 and $21, and may be purchased online at bellyup.com, by phone at 858-481-8140 or at the box office.

‘The Mystery of Love and Sex’: Only two more days to catch Diversionary Theatre’s presentation of “The Mystery of Love and Sex,” a Southern Gothic romantic comedy exploring themes of race, sexuality and secrets of the heart. Recommended for audiences ages 16 and older. 8 p.m. 4545 Park Blvd., #1, University Heights. Visit diversionary.org.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24 – CHRISTMAS EVE

Breakfast in North County: Have breakfast with North County LGBTQ Resource Center staff and check out their new digs. Breakfast will be served from 9–11:30 a.m. Take a tour! Their new location is 3220 Mission Ave., Suite #2 in Oceanside. RSVP at info@ncresourcecenter.org.

Winter White Party: SDPIX presents the Winter White Party with DJ Taj and DJ K Swift at Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. White attire is encouraged. Visit bit.ly/2hQETyJ.

Christmas Eve at the Del: Celebrate Christmas Eve with an elegant Victorian buffet dinner in the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room, decorated to celebrate “A Season to Sparkle.” The celebration includes live music, a selection of winter cheeses, fresh seafood, cuts of meat and kids’ specials. Adults, $130; children ages 6-10, $48; children 5 and under, complimentary. For reservations, call 619-522-8490 or visit bit.ly/2dfoAHT.

‘A Christmas Carol’: Two performances of this holiday classic remain this season: one at noon and one at 4 p.m. Cygnet Theatre’s presentation of “A Christmas Carol” is based on the story by Charles Dickens. This re-imagined, fully staged production features original new music, creative stagecraft and puppetry, and live sound effects. Plays at Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. Call 619-337-1525 or visit cygnettheatre.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 25 – CHRISTMAS DAY

Christmas at the Hotel Del: The Hotel del Coronado’s oceanfront Ballroom and the Crown Room will feature traditional holiday buffet dinners decked with all the trimmings. Both rooms will be decorated to celebrate “A Season to Sparkle” and will feature live music. Crown Room: adults, $125; children ages 6-10, $45. Ballroom: adults, $110; children ages 6-10, $43. No charge for children under 5 for either room. For reservations, call 619-522-8490 or visit bit.ly/2hQy5Rv.

MONDAY, DEC. 26

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’: This is the last day to catch The Old Globe Theatre’s presentation of the family favorite “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” Featuring the songs “This Time of Year,” “Santa for a Day” and “Fah Who Doraze,” the show has two remaining performances: one at 2 p.m. and the last at 5 p.m. At 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Call 619-234-5623 or visit tinyurl.com/z89fsrz.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade: About 100,000 spectators are expected to line the parade route to view 28 gigantic balloons, 37 specialty units, four floats and 13 marching bands. The parade starts at 10 a.m. near the County Administration Building south of Grape Street on North Harbor Drive. It proceeds south and ends where North Harbor Drive curves around to meet West Harbor Drive, near Pacific Highway. Harbor Drive from Grape Street to Broadway will be closed from 7:45 a.m. until approximately 11:30 a.m. The annual Bumble Bee Seafoods 5K Run/Walk begins before the parade at 9:45 a.m. on North Harbor Drive near Ash Street. Visit bit.ly/2hEzuww.

Sister’s Saturnalia: The San Diego Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence invite you to join in their annual Winter Celebration, 6-9 p.m. at the Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave. This free event will be a gathering to toast the work accomplished in 2016, kick off their Conclave Jubilee Year and re-energize for 2017. To make a donation, visit bit.ly/2hERG9d or sdsisters.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

Anderson and Fry at MA4: Nicky Award-winners Andy Anderson and Nathan Fry will perform live at 7-10 p.m. at Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit ma4sd.com.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Wine and Canvas: Shake off the holidays with a glass of wine and a paintbrush in your hands. A $35 per seat admission includes everything you need to create the featured painting, which tonight is “Pink Cocktail.” No experienced necessary, as you will be instructed step-by-step by a local artist. 6–9 p.m. Fifty Seven Degrees, 1735 Hancock St. Mission Hills. Visit wineandcanvas.com.

San Diego International Auto Show: Automotive enthusiasts will be in four-wheeled heaven as the San Diego International Auto Show. More than 400 automobiles from 40 global manufacturers will be on display. $12 for adults with discounts for active duty military, senior citizens, and children. Sunday, Jan. 1 is Chevy Family Day and children ages 12 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Runs through Jan. 2. Hours 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Dec. 29, 30 and Jan. 1; 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Jan. 2. San Diego Convention Center, 111 W. Harbor Drive. Visit bit.ly/2hNkZ7B for e-tickets. For more information visit sdautoshow.com.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

DIVAS Anniversary Party: Two-year anniversary party for San Diego DIVAS and DIVOS is set, with doors at 7 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m. Includes giveaways and surprises. Sponsored by SDPix and Jaegermeister. For table reservations and VIP bottle service, call 619-817-9926. Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2hQPSrO.

Top of the Bay at the Porta Vista: Meet on the fifth floor of the Porto Vista Hotel for Top of the Bay San Diego — the original LGBT happy hour — located on the Ripassi Rooftop with beautiful harbor views. The T-dance starts at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by rotating DJs at 7 p.m. Round trip shuttle service is available to and from Rich’s Nightclub in Hillcrest. Attendees also receive a hand stamp good for free entry into Rich’s 10 p.m. to midnight every Friday; ask front desk for hand stamp. Visit bit.ly/2hQVnXv.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31 – NEW YEAR’S EVE

New Year’s Eve with Rayvon Owen: “American Idol” season 14 finalist Rayvon Owen headlines the New Year’s Eve celebration at Martinis Above Fourth with a new show featuring his three-piece band. Start the celebration with a party at 5:30 p.m. or the 9 p.m. event with food, drink and entertainment. Includes an array of tray passed hors d’oeuvres and a performance by Owen and his band. Round out the fun with a champagne toast. Tickets available at bit.ly/2hQZuTm.

SUNDAY, JAN. 1 – NEW YEAR’S DAY

Take the Penguin Plunge: Del Mar lifeguards and community members will celebrate 2017 with a dip in the Pacific Ocean at the Del Mar Lifeguard Tower on 17th Street. Plunge into the new year during Del Mar’s 31st Annual Penguin Plunge at 11 a.m. No wetsuits allowed. Donuts and coffee will be served. Visit bit.ly/2hQYu1V.

Seafood Brunch: Treat yourself to a special New Year’s Day Seafood Brunch at Beerfish, 2933 Adams Ave. Menu includes crab cake benedict, sourdough French toast, smoked salmon, shrimp and grits, and corn meal pancakes. Call 619-363-2337 or visit beerfish.com.

MONDAY, JAN. 2

Tango Festival: The final day for the 2017 San Diego Tango Festival will feature a night-long event: “TangOver Milonga.” Dance the night away with DJ Robin from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Centro Cultural de la Raza in Balboa Park, 2004 Park Blvd. Purchase tickets at the door for $15 each. Call 619-393-1974 or visit sandiegotangofestival.com.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

Film: ‘Certain Women’: Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams, Laura Dern and Lily Gladstone star in this film about three women whose paths cross as each tries to define their character and identity in a small Northwestern American town among the open plains. Directed by Kelly Reichardt. Unrated; 107 minutes. Runs Dec. 30–Jan. 5 at Digital Gym Cinema, 2921 El Cajon Blvd. Visit digitalgym.org for show times and tickets.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

Latin Dance Sampler: This class offered is an opportunity to experience an array of Latin dances in a small, semi-private setting. The dances fall under the Latin dance category in the ballroom world. Styling covers a range of social and showy looks, and is generally for beginner through intermediate abilities. Covers salsa, bachata, cha cha, rumba, bolero, hustle, East Coast swing, West Coast swing, mambo, merengue and samba. Held each Wednesday, 6:15-7 p.m. until May 31. Cori-ography, 1795 University Ave. Call 858-859-2674 or visit bit.ly/2hFAJMf.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

‘In the Va Va Voom Room’: Leave your inhibitions at home and try not to blush while viewing this contemporary all-male burlesque. This eclectic one-hour dance concert features a variety of scintillating and dynamic dance styles. Contains adult content. Five performances only, Jan. 5-8. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., # 101, University Heights. Visit diversionary.org or call 619-220-0097.

—Compiled by John Gregory. Send events for inclusion to morgan@sdcnn.com.