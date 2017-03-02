Calendar: Feb. 17 – March 2, 2017

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

DILF Underwear/Jock Party: MAN UPP and Joe Whitaker present the San Diego DILF Underwear/Jock Party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Brass Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave.

DJ Nick Bertossi will provide the jams. Visit manupp.net.

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Hillcrest Post-Valentine’s Day Clean Up: The Hillcrest Town Council’s Clean Team invites all friends of Hillcrest to help at the Post-Valentine’s Day Neighborhood Clean-up, followed by a celebration. Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at Florence Elementary School, 3914 First Ave.

All materials will be provided. After the cleanup, around 11 a.m., all volunteers will be invited to a celebration at MO’s Bar & Grill featuring complimentary drinks and appetizers. For more information or to RSVP, email hillcrestcleanteam@gmail.com.

ColorBar Grand Opening: Celebrate the grand opening of ColorBar San Diego, a new L’Oreal departmentalized salon in the heart of Hillcrest. Enjoy food, drink, entertainment, raffle prizes and L’Oreal goodie bags from 4–8 p.m. at 3830 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2kPTKMW.

We Survived Valentine’s Day Dance: This month’s theme for Girls Night Out San Diego is a We Survived Valentine’s Day Dance from 6–10 p.m. at The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave. Take part in country line dance lessons from Tamara Zyhylij, 6–7 p.m. Music and personality from DJ Laura Jane will follow from 7–10 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2kQ6EL5.

The French Quarter House — Carnival of Mardi Gras: The House of Blues San Diego unmasks the possibilities at French Quarter House. Experience the Carnival of Mardi Gras with Big Easy food and drink specials, live music and circus entertainment.

Lineup: Bayou Brothers, DJ LV, Lola Demure’s Burlesque & Variety Show. Doors open at 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., at 1055 Fifth Ave. Visit houseofblues.com/sandiego.

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

Tantrums & Tiaras: This “Battle of the Bar Queens” is a high-quality spoof of beauty pageants, complete with a “talent” showcase. Local bars sponsor contestants, none of whom have any experience, as they compete to be crowned the next community queen.

Expect an evening of wigs, glitter and hilarity from 7–10 p.m. at The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. The event benefits the San Diego LGBT Center.

Buy tickets at tantrumstiaras.org. For more information, email ijohnson@thecentersd.org or visit events.thecentersd.org/tantrums.

‘Edge of the Ocean’: Sparks Gallery presents “Edge of the Ocean/A Group Show,” an exhibition at Sparks Gallery featuring 35 local artists whose works are inspired by the San Diego coastline.

Opening reception is Feb. 19, 6-9 p.m. at 530 Sixth Ave. Visit sparksgallery.com.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Wine & Canvas — Purple Twilight: Join Wine & Canvas at the Hard Rock Cafe (restaurant, not hotel) in the Gaslamp to celebrate Presidents Day with some drinks and painting. Admission is $35 and includes all necessary art materials. 1-4 p.m. at the Hard Rock Cafe, 801 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2kQREwr.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Climate Change Rally: San Diegans who believe in Climate Change will gather at 6 p.m. at the Federal Building, 880 Front St., to call upon the president, House and Senate to implement a “National World War II-scale Mobilization” to transition the U.S. from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The theme of the rally will be “Climate Change is not a Hoax and Make Your Voice Heard.” The San Diego Climate Mobilization Coalition is part of the Climate Mobilization, a nationwide climate advocacy and environmental action organization (bit.ly/2lN9n6b). For more about the rally, visit bit.ly/2kQee8g.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

Lip Sync War Wednesdays: Sing your heart out for a good cause! Stop by this Hillcrest bar for the weekly Lip Sync Battle that raises money for #BeTheGeneration.

Win prizes and championship glory, from 10 p.m.–midnight at Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2kQMDUI or email BryantJProductions@gmail.com to enter.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

San Diego Democrats for Equality: The group’s monthly meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Joyce Beers Uptown Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.

A social half-hour is from 6:30–7 p.m. The meeting and program begin at 7 p.m. Visit democratsforequality.org.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

‘An Act of Love’: The Foothills Reconciling Fellowship will screen “An Act of Love,” an award-winning documentary about the trial that rocked the United Methodist Church and the minister who risked it all for his gay son. Rev. Frank Schaefer will be in attendance and there will be a live Q&A after the screening.

Coffee and light refreshments will be available. The event will be held from 7–10 p.m. in the sanctuary of Foothills United Methodist Church, 4031 Avocado Blvd. in La Mesa. Visit foothillsumc.org.

Chad Michaels and Dax ExclamationPoint: San Diego DIVAS presents “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants Chad Michaels and Dax ExclamationPoint, with special guest Nadja Baskin on the stage at Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. sharp. Visit bit.ly/2lN2IJx.

Parkeology: The parking lot at Marston Point, also known as the “Fruit Loop,” will be transformed into a listening theater. Parked cars will play the firsthand stories of the men and women who remember when Balboa Park was a prime meeting place during a time when being gay was illegal.

“Queen’s Circle: Cruising Oral Histories of Balboa Park” will be presented from 5:30–11 p.m. Marston Point, Balboa Park. Free to the public. Visit bit.ly/2kQA8bw.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Bowling for Equality: HRC San Diego and Century 21 Award present an afternoon of bowling with friends and colleagues while supporting the fight for equality.

Lanes are available in two shifts — Wave One: 12:30–2:30 p.m.; and Wave Two: 3–5 p.m. Prices: $35 per bowler or $175 per lane for five bowlers. Visit bit.ly/2kQd1Ok.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

Oscar Red Carpet Party: Join San Diego’s biggest Academy Awards Viewing Party featuring 25 HD widescreen TVs, $1,000 in cash and prizes, food, drinks and live entertainment from at 4:30–9 p.m. at True North, 3815 30th St. in North Park.

Walk the red carpet, pick the winners for a chance to win cash and other prizes, and enter the raffle to win two fourth-row floor seats to see Mariah Carey and Lionel Richie live in concert. Enjoy a complimentary glass of Champagne, tray-passed hors d’oeuvres, specialty food stations, two full-service bars and 30 taps.

All proceeds benefit the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus. Hosted by Landa Plenty. Visit bit.ly/2lN48U1.

Oscar Night at Brick Bar: Share the fun and excitement of Oscar Night at Brick Bar 1475 University Ave. Cast Oscar ballots for great prizes for first, second and third places. Random door prizes will be awarded during the evening.

Win movie passes, movie swag, and enjoy complimentary popcorn. A $5 donation is requested to benefit the programs and services of The Center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., the awards broadcast commences at 5:30 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2lN4gmw.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

Picture This: ‘Joy! Portrait of a Nun’: This film documents the origins of the LGBTQ activist group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and their mission to “promulgate joy and expiate stigmatic guilt.” There will be a post-film Q&A with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Picture This is a cinematic celebration that offers a diverse array of both narrative and documentary film. “Joy! Portrait of a Nun” will show at 6:30 p.m. in the San Diego Public Library, 330 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2kQybfd.

Log Cabin Republicans Meeting: Tony Krvaric, chairman of the San Diego Republican Party, will speak about the State of the County and will answer any questions at the Log Cabin Republicans of San Diego February meeting, 6:30–8 p.m. at Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2kQA77B.

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

Hillcrest Mardi Gras Revival Tour: The original Hillcrest Mardi Gras is back. Celebrate Fat Tuesday with a street fair on University Avenue between First Avenue and Fourth Avenue from 6 p.m.–1 a.m.

The Hillcrest Mardi Gras will feature a night time dance party, performances by Urban MO’s Dreamgirls Revue, a costume competition, two bars, DIY Mardi Gras mask booth, exclusive VIP area with private bar and DJs from Rich’s Nightclub.

Hillcrest Mardi Gras is a 21+ carnival. A costume competition begins at 10 p.m. Come in a festive Mardi Gras-themed outfit and win a chance to become Queen of Mardi Gras.

General Admission tickets are now on sale for $10; $15 day of the event. VIP Tickets are $30, and $35 the day of the event. Hillcrest Mardi Gras benefits the Hillcrest Business Association. The main gate is located at Fourth and University Avenue. Visit fabuloushillcrest.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Senior Housing Informational Session: Looking for more information about North Park Senior Apartments, the new LGBT-affirming senior housing development?

Attend this informational session from 5:30–7 p.m. at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St. Visit bit.ly/2kQo9dW.

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

LGBTBE Workshop: Join the Greater San Diego Business Association (GSDBA) to learn how becoming a certified LGBT Business Enterprise can help you build business relationships that could be the opportunity of a lifetime.

9-10 a.m. in the GSDBA Conference Room, 3737 Fifth Ave., suite 201. Visit bit.ly/2kQVS7f.