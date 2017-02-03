Calendar — Feb. 3-Feb. 16, 2017

FEATURED EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Annual AIDS Tijuana Party: What does it take to become the next Monarchs and Prince and Princess de Rio de Tijuana? It starts with being at the Redwing Bar & Grill, 4012 30th St., on Friday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Put your name in, do some fundraising, and if you raise the most money for AIDS Tijuana — then you’re it! The new Imperial Family de Rio de Tijuana get their own walk at Coronation in San Diego on Saturday. Cover is $20. Visit bit.ly/2kjYIlF.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Coronation XLV: Emperor and Empress XLV de San Diego will be elected and crowned in a ceremony celebrating Imperial Court de San Diego’s 45th anniversary starting at 6 p.m. in the Handlery Hotel, 950 Hotel Circle North. Hosted by reigning monarchs Emperor Summer Lee and Empress Jaeda Reign Saunders Too, the coronation will highlight a weekend of Coronation XLV events. Local activist Nicole Murray Ramirez is the Queen Mother of the International Imperial Court System and will preside over the coronation. Visit imperialcourtsandiego.com.

NOW Action Lunch: The San Diego chapter of NOW will host its Action Lunch from 12:30–3 p.m. at Blind Lady Ale House, 3416 Adams Ave. The purpose is to provide a structured space to meet and plan concrete actions with the intent of making the world, and especially San Diego, a better, more feminist place. The format involves breaking into small groups of six to eight, with a facilitator to discuss topics. Visit bit.ly/2knBbQI.

‘Sugar & Spice’: The San Diego Women’s Chorus presents “Sugar & Spice,” an annual love-themed cabaret featuring solo, duet and small ensemble acts by chorus members. Journey through the ups and downs of love with song selections, both sweet and spicy. Happy hour starts at 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. at the Irenic, 3090 Polk Ave. Visit bit.ly/2kk494h.

Bear Night: Resident DJ Jon Williams will get you sweating in the Big Room while DJ Mateo Segade will have you grinding in the back. Cruise, dance and drink it up with the woofiest men, bears, cubs and other critters. Set for 9 p.m.–2 a.m. at Numb3rs Nightclub, 3811 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2knLCUH.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

‘Gender Revolution’: TransFamily Support Services will screen “Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric.” The revered journalist meets with the parents of a transgender child in this National Geographic documentary, and explores the complexities of gender in everyday life. The screening is planned for 1–3 p.m. at First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St. Visit bit.ly/2knYTfV.

The Artist’s Way Workshop: A 12-week therapy group at the Therapeutic Center for Anxiety and Trauma, this closed group allows you to explore your connection to your creative spirit in a safe, supportive space. Costs $425. 10 a.m. to noon each Sunday from Feb. 5 and ends April 30, 2121 Fifth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2knZv52.

MONDAY, FEB. 6

Argentine Tango class: This class works to get students comfortable dancing and experiencing an Argentine tango through lead and follow, exploration of open to full leaning frames, understanding of music and styling, and footwork. On-going lessons staring at 7:45 p.m. for 45 minutes at Coriography, 1795 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2kk8tA8.

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

First Tuesday Series: The Young Professionals Council — a program of The Center — will host its next First Tuesday Series event from 6:30­–8 p.m. at the Lambda Archives of San Diego, 4545 Park Blvd. This month’s series will focus on San Diego’s LGBT history with a tour of the Lambda Archives space, followed by a short presentation. A reception with light food and beverages will follow. Visit bit.ly/2kk55W1.

Adoption & Surrogacy. What You Need to Know: The Greater San Diego Business Association (GSDBA) hosts this seminar about financial and legal considerations for LGBT couples interested in starting a family. Includes laws governing surrogacy and adoption; considerations about growing a family such as cost, time, emotional and family implications; longer-term budgetary issues surrounding raising children; and financial strategies. Light appetizers and refreshments will be served. 5:30–6:30 p.m. at 3737 Fifth Ave., Suite 205. Free; RSVP required. Visit bit.ly/2kjSjqE.

Fat Tuesdays with Cajun Playboys: Celebrate Fat Tuesday each week during the month of February at the House of Blues San Diego, 1055 Fifth Ave. The Tuesday event will feature a “Big Easy” Cajun-inspired menu, Mardi Gras-themed specialty drinks and prize giveaways. It will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Visit houseofblues.com/sandiego.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

LGBTBE Certification Workshop: Learning how becoming a certified LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) can help you build business relationships that could be the opportunity of a lifetime. 9–10 a.m. in the GSDBA Conference Room, 3737 Fifth Ave., Suite 201. Visit bit.ly/2kk6j3x.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

Mood Swings preview ‘Broadway Now’: The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus (SDGMC) presents the Mood Swings starting at 8 p.m. at Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. The event will include the ensemble’s greatest hits from its performances at Balboa Theatre and a preview of the upcoming “Broadway Now” show. Visit sdgmc.org.

Senior Housing Informational Session: Looking for more information about North Park Senior Apartments, the new LGBT-affirming senior housing development? Attend this informational session from noon–1:30 p.m. at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St. Visit bit.ly/2ko0yBU.

Small Business Expo: Negociant Winery will hold a Small Business Expo from 5:30–8:30 p.m. at 2419 El Cajon Blvd. Vendors will share their products and services while guests sip wine, sample food and listen to jazz. The event will benefit Urban Street Angels, a nonprofit working to end youth homelessness. Visit bit.ly/2ko40fW.

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

Annual Bayard Rustin Civil Rights Honors: The ceremonies will include Lifetime Achievement Awards for Dr. Tanis Starck (San Diego State) and Tom Dickerson (Imperial Court de San Diego and the leather community). Civil rights honorees: Syra Evans, Marsha P. Johnson Emerging Activist Award; Miki Vale, Langston Hughes Award for Excellence in the Arts; Venice “Pepper” Price, Mandy Carter Community Mobilization Award; and Tonio “Flo Flo” Ray, In Memoriam. For a $15 donation, guests will enjoy a soul food buffet, entertainment and the program. Presented by the Imperial Court de San Diego and The San Diego LGBT Community Center. 6–8 p.m. at The Center, 3909 Centre St. Visit bit.ly/2kjLQfc.

Hillcrest Ghost Tour: San Diego’s only lantern-led neighborhood walking tour will take you on a spirited 2 ½-hour adventure to explore the most haunted and historic buildings in Hillcrest. Departs at 6:30 p.m. from the fountains in front of Scripps Mercy Hospital, 4077 Fifth Ave., and ends at the Hillcrest Pride Flag. Benefits Vintage San Diego, an organization working to collect and document San Diego’s history; and the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center. Visit bit.ly/2jAjaul.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Defend Planned Parenthood March: Show the importance of reproductive choice and health care access by participating in this march supporting Planned Parenthood, 10 a.m.–noon. Meet in the parking lot at 1060 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and march north toward Moonlight Beach. Bring peaceful protest signs. Visit bit.ly/2jAqvd5.

Trans Youth Meet & Greet: Aydin Olson-Kennedy, executive director of the Los Angeles Gender Center, will share inspiration, hope and entertaining stories. Hosted by TransFamily Support Services, this event is for middle/high school youth. Parents can join to share with Dr. Jo Olson-Kennedy, director of The Center for Transyouth Health Development at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles; and Susan Landon, LFMT director of the Child and Adolescent Program at the LA Gender Center. 6–7:30 p.m. at the North County LGBTQ Resource Center, 3320 Mission Ave., Suite 2, Oceanside. RSVP to kathie@transfamilysos.org. Visit bit.ly/2jAil4m.

Pride Youth Lunch Brunch: Every second Saturday of the month, visit the San Diego Pride Office, 3620 30th St. from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. to meet with other LGBTQ junior high and high school-aged youth. Visit bit.ly/2kk4mnN.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’: A 1961 American romantic comedy, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” is about a young New York socialite who becomes interested in a young man who has moved into her apartment building. Starring Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard; released in 1961. Screens at 5 p.m. in Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2jA97p0.

Coronado Valentine’s Day Fun Run: The seventh annual Coronado Valentine’s Day 10K, 5K, and 1-mile Fun Run will start with day of race registration at 6 a.m., opening remarks at 7 a.m., 1-mile Fun Run starts at 7:30 a.m.; held at Tidelands Park, 2000 Mullinix Drive. Visit valentinesday10k.com.

MONDAY, FEB. 13

Lestat’s West Open Mic: Sign up at 6:30 p.m. to perform at Lestat’s West Music Venue, 3343 Adams Ave. Time slots are picked by lottery and performers may perform for 10 minutes or two songs, whichever comes first. Visit bit.ly/2jAAlMb.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

V-Date at Urban Mo’s: Take your sweetheart to the Cheap Thrills V-Date Dinner and enjoy a $25 bottomless spaghetti dinner for two with choice of red or white bottle of wine. DJ FukFace will provide romantic show tunes. 5 to 11 p.m. at 308 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2kjU32Z.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

GSDBA Member Information Workshop: Join the Greater San Diego Business Association (GSDBA) staff for an informative workshop about how to get the most reach out of your online presence with GSDBA. 9–10 a.m. in the GSDBA Conference Room, 3737 Fifth Ave., suite 201. Visit bit.ly/2kjW93b.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

‘As Seen On’: “Queer Eye” alum Jai Rodriguez returns to Martinis Above Fourth with his new irreverent cabaret “As Seen On.” A powerful vocalist and colorful story teller, this Emmy Award-winner shares stories of finding the funny in the highs and lows of his almost-20-year career. Doors open at 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2jAddxo.

Nashville Nights: Country music is back starting at 6 p.m. in the House of Blues San Diego, 1055 Fifth Ave. The evening features the Country Rockin’ Rebels and drink specials in the Voodoo Room. Visit houseofblues.com/sandiego.