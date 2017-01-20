Calendar — Jan. 20-Feb. 2, 2017

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Restaurant Week: The 13th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week continues through Jan. 22 with more than 180 restaurants offering prix-fixe menu options. This year, San Diego Restaurant Week partners with local Girl Scouts to celebrate the arrival of Girl Scouting in San Diego 100 years ago, as well as the 100th anniversary of Girl Scout cookies. To celebrate, chefs are getting creative with America’s favorite cookies with special offerings for Restaurant Week diners. Visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

Top of the Bay at the Porta Vista: Meet on the fifth floor of the Porto Vista Hotel for Top of the Bay San Diego — the original LGBT happy hour — located on the Ripassi Rooftop with beautiful harbor views. The T-dance starts at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by rotating DJs at 7 p.m. Round-trip shuttle service is available to and from Rich’s Nightclub in Hillcrest. Attendees also receive a hand stamp (ask at front desk), good for free entry into Rich’s 10 p.m.–midnight that same Friday. 1835 Columbia St. Visit bit.ly/2jhuFIj.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

San Diego’s Women’s March: Women of San Diego are encouraged to peacefully march in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. Dedicated to a free and open society, stand united in respect for all people and resist the marginalization of anyone. The march will start at 10 a.m. with a gathering in front of Civic Center Plaza, 1200 Third Ave. Marchers will then proceed on Broadway to Harbor Drive. The march will end at noon in front of the County Administration Building, on the Harbor Drive side. Visit bit.ly/2jhSksg.

Ladies Formal Dance Night: This annual formal dance is for the ladies, bois, dappers, dolls, divas, queens, kings, etc. In unity with the Women’s March and celebration of the 2017 new year, come together, dress up and have fun. Includes activities, fancy environment and more. 7-10 p.m. at The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2jhNZoN.

Smokey’s Birthday Show: Celebrate this Latin lover’s birthday with bacon, love and surprises. Presented by San Diego King’s Club. Treats and nibbles all for $5. Doors open 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. At Numbers Nightclub, 3811 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2jhZZqr.

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

Drag Brunch: Take in a Sunday Drag Brunch hosted by Davina Love at Gossip Grill and featuring Brooke Lynn Hytes, Miss Continental 2014-2015. Drag performers will entertain while guests sip bottomless mimosas or mimosa flights and enjoy items from the new brunch menu. Brunch served from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. No cover, but bring some dollars for the ladies. Table time limited to two hours. 1220 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ji2lFW.

MONDAY, JAN. 23

House Nation at Rich’s: Experience a journey through house music with the sounds of Casanouva, DJ XL and Kayden; house music as well as a classic hip-hop room. Front room schedule: DJ Byrd 9-11:30 p.m.; Vinny Bravo 11:30 p.m.-close. Main room: Casanouva 9-10:30 p.m.; DJ XL 10:30 p.m.-midnight; Kayden midnight-close. No cover, no dress code. Doors open from 9 p.m.–2 a.m. 21-plus with ID strictly enforced. 1051 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ji2Lfa.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Remarkable Women of Today: This monthly series features trailblazing women from the community who discuss the challenges they faced as well as their accomplishments. Meet them in person at the Women’s Museum of California, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, Liberty Station. 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. Visit bit.ly/2jhqAUN.

Showtunes Spaghetti Tuesday: Urban MO’s Bar & Grill presents musical clips from your favorite movie and stage productions for Showtunes Tuesday’s, 6-10 p.m. Feast on an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner for $6 per person from 5 p.m. until closing. Pop videos rock the house from 10 p.m. until closing. 308 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ji4zVR.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

Bitchy Bingo at LIPS: Landa Plenty and Cadillac Monroe host a fabulous drag show followed by a few rounds of bingo with a chance to win prizes. $5 cover; $15 food minimum per person. Seating is between 7 and 7:30 p.m. 3036 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park. Visit bit.ly/2ji7763.

Campaign Party: Expect a night of fetish and fundraising at the “Candidate for Emperor 45 Jay Heimbach Campaign Party” at Rich’s, 1051 University Ave. Doors 7 p.m.; show 8 p.m. The night includes a silent auction, light buffet, fetish performances, a drag artist and go-go boys. Donations will be collected at the door, but are not required. Visit bit.ly/2ji1dSM.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

‘In Vogue: Songs by Madonna’: Acclaimed Australian cabaret performer Michael Griffiths becomes Madonna with no accent, costume or wig. He simply sits at the piano and leads the audience through a journey of Madge’s life through her music. 8-9:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2jihxmt.

‘Ole! A Night of Flamenco’: Flamenco is both a musical style and a dance typical of Andalucia, the southern region of Spain. Originally the traditional dance and music of the Andalusian gitanos (gypsies), it will come alive from 8:30–10 p.m. at #1 Fifth Ave., located at 3845 Fifth Ave. Prepare for a unique night full of passion, dance and music with Flamenco Sur, an amazing dance company. Visit bit.ly/2jibbDF.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

LGBT Town Hall: “Standing Strong, Pressing On” is the theme of this annual town hall meeting of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center. Achievements of the past year will be reviewed and a report will be given about how the organization invested human and financial resources. Questions and concerns about the new presidential administration will be discussed. If you are a donor, a volunteer, an elected official or an ally who wants to do something for this community, this meeting is for you. Food will be provided. Held in the Oceanside Public Library in the Community Room (across from the city fountain), 330 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2jivBMz.

DIVAS Presents Latrice Royale: San Diego DIVAS welcome “Rupaul’s Drag Race” superstar Latrice Royale and Legendary Tommie Ross to the fabulous Divas Stage at Rich’s San Diego. Doors 7 p.m.; show 8 p.m.; meet and greet immediately following with Latrice, Tommie Ross and your Divas. 7-10 p.m. Rich’s Nightclub, 1051 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2jio7tf.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Atlantis Under the Sea Party: Atlantis-themed attire is encouraged for this under-the-sea spectacular at Rich’s. JJ Taj will be on the main floor and DJ K-Swift will be in the front room. Starts at 10 p.m. and the event includes mermen go-go dancers, under the sea decor, free body painting and a special after-hours set by DJ Luke Allen until 4 a.m. Rich’s Nightclub, 1051 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2jikjbl.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

Recovery Ride: Join the San Diego Pride team (or register your own) for a bicycle ride and combine your love of cycling with your desire to contribute to worthy charitable causes across San Diego. This annual fundraiser benefits organizations whose focus is recovery from alcohol and drugs, and HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment. This year’s beneficiaries are Stepping Stone of San Diego and the San Diego HIV Funding Collaborative. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at Swiss Park, 2001 Main St., Chula Vista. Visit bit.ly/2iuPRgV.

Big Mike’s 60th Birthday: This is a celebration of Big Mike with appetizers and music, but it’s also a fundraiser for San Diego HIV/AIDS Memorial and the Toni Atkins Lesbian Health Fund. 5-8 p.m. at Rich’s, 1051 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2jijXkS.

Women’s Self Defense Seminar: Feel safe and be safe by attending this introduction to physical combatives. Learn defensive strategies for self defense. Escape from grabs and learn simple gross-motor strikes to vulnerable targets. Held from 5:30­–7:30 p.m. at 5.11 Tactical, 1257 Camino Del Rio South, Mission Valley. Visit bit.ly/2jig13z.

MONDAY, JAN. 30

Girls (and Boys) Night Out Show: Get ready for a fun night of hot guys and exciting fantasies as the nationwide tour of “Girls (and Boys) Night Out Show” makes its way to San Diego in a new show titled “Stripped Down Tour.” This show has quickly become the hottest ticket for entertainment in the country with a legendary touring troupe that is known for fully choreographed performances and elaborate costumes. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 9:30 p.m. at Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2jiwaGl.

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

Trivia Tuesdays: If it’s Tuesday, that means it’s time for trivia at Hillcrest Brewing Company, 1458 University Ave. Trivia time is 7:30-10 p.m. Trivia players have a chance to win $10, $20 or $30 gift cards. Visit bit.ly/2jihc2Z.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

Lip Sync War: Raise money for a worthy cause, express your creativity and slay San Diego through the power of lip sync. Battle for Hillcrest’s Lip Sync Championship and other gifts and prizes. 10 p.m.-midnight, Wednesdays at Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave. Benefits #BeTheGeneration. Visit bit.ly/2jivoZH.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

‘Platinum is the New Blonde’: Vickie Shaw stars in this nonstop ride of laughter. The people she loves the most – her wife, family and parents – are fair game for this take-no-prisoners comedy. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show at 8-9:30 p.m. at Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit http: bit.ly/2jivikQ.

