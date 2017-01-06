Calendar — Jan. 6-Jan. 19, 2017

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Top of the Bay at the Porta Vista: Meet on the fifth floor of the Porto Vista Hotel for Top of the Bay San Diego — the original LGBT happy hour — located on the Ripassi Rooftop with beautiful harbor views. The T-dance starts at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by rotating DJs at 7 p.m. Round trip shuttle service is available to and from Rich’s Nightclub in Hillcrest. Attendees also receive a hand stamp, good for free entry into Rich’s 10 p.m. to midnight every Friday; ask front desk for hand stamp. Visit bit.ly/2hQVnXv.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Flag Football League Pub Crawl: Meet old friends while crawling through Hillcrest to recruit new players for the San Diego American Flag Football League’s 2017 season. Cost is $10 and includes the official Pub Crawl T-shirt. Starts at Pecs, 2046 University Ave., at 1 p.m. and moves to the next stop at 2 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2hAWADR. To register for the 2017 season, visit bit.ly/2hBq3gR.

San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus auditions: Those who love to sing, dance or volunteer for the arts have an opportunity to join the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus in preparation for its new spring show “Broadway Now!” Visit SDGMC.org, click the “Join the Chorus” tab and send your application. Singer auditions begin Saturday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. and continue on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. in the University Christian Church, 3900 Cleveland Ave.

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

Join the San Diego Women’s Chorus: Women with great voices may try out for the San Diego Women’s Chorus for spring 2017, its 30th anniversary season. Those who love to sing and are passionate about the mission to encourage women’s creativity, celebrate diversity and inspire social action may join. Singers of all skill levels are welcome. Reading music is a plus, but not a requirement. Singers need not prepare a formal audition piece, but will be voiced by the artistic director to show they are able to match pitch to piano within a soprano/alto range. New member orientation begins at 4 p.m. at Mission Hills United Church of Christ, 4070 Jackdaw St. Rehearsals start Sunday, Jan. 15. Send an email to membership@sdwc.org to RSVP or to request more information, or visit bit.ly/2hB0VXE.

MONDAY, JAN. 9

Experience the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus: See and hear the chorus for yourself during the Info Night Party at 7 p.m. in the University Christian Church, 3900 Cleveland Ave. Meet the members and learn what it’s like to be part of the chorus. Visit SDGMC.org.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

Hillcrest Community Meeting: The Hillcrest Town Council invites all Hillcrest residents and friends to its first Community Meeting of 2017 on Jan. 10, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St. The meeting will include updates from local elected officials representatives, community organizations, public comment and a featured presentation by City Councilmember Chris Ward. For more information, contact info@hillcresttowncouncil.com or visit bit.ly/2hB6Qw8.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

WIBSD Food Bank Tour: A behind the scenes tour of the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, 9850 Distribution Ave., will highlight the monthly program for Women in Business San Diego (WIBSD). Following the tour participants will meet for dinner at Cape Town Grill, 7580 Miramar Road. The event will be from 5:30–8 p.m. Shoes with closed toes are required for the food bank tour. Cost is $45 for members and guests. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the San Diego Food Bank. Use of the registration link is required: bit.ly/2hB8OfJ. Learn more about WIBSD at wibsd.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

MA4 presents Eric Krop: Showcasing the talents of Eric Krop in a solo performance. Krop, whose debut pop single is titled “Greater Things,” will take the audience through a night of joy and heartbreak with a sense of humor. Besides original music, Krop covers such artists as Adele, Sia, Michael Jackson and Etta James. 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2hBceis.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

DIVAS presents Lake & Davis: San Diego DIVAS will present “Rupaul’s Drag Race” superstars Darienne Lake and Kasha Davis on the Divas Stage at Rich’s. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. A meet-and-greet will be held immediately after the show. For table reservations and VIP bottle service, call 619-817-9926. Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2hB8QUY.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

Tig Notaro at The Observatory: Los Angeles-based LGBT comic and cancer survivor Tig Notaro will perform at The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. For tickets, visit bit.ly/2iyLOfU.

Making Murals with Maxx: International muralist Maxx Moses, known for his large-scale murals, will teach a three-hour, hands-on, collaborative mural-making workshop for mature teens and adults. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Studio Door, 3750 30th St. Cost is $60. Purchase tickets and learn more at bit.ly/2iyJTIn.

Pride Youth Lunch Bunch: Visit the San Diego Pride office, 3620 30th St., with other LGBTQ+ junior high and high school-aged youth. Hang out, meet other queer kids and make friends. Decorate gender-bread cookies. Get connected to other youth-serving programs and help Pride plan youth-centered events. Free lunch and activities begin at 11 a.m. For questions, contact Josh Coyne at joshc@sdpride.org. Visit bit.ly/2iyEukp.

DeLaria comes to UCSD: Multi-talented star Lea DeLaria, known as “Big Boo” on Netflix’s popular original hit series “Orange is the New Black,” will amaze the audience with her gutsy vocals, superhuman scatting technique and witty commentary in a special ArtPower sponsored performance at 8 p.m. in the Mandeville Auditorium at UC San Diego. Tickets are $35 to $55 and can be purchased online at boxoffice.ucsd.edu or by phone at 858-534-TIXS (8497).

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

Care bags for LGBT homeless youth: Come together as a community to serve LGBT homeless youth for MLK Day of Service. This is a way to transform Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and teachings into community action to help bring people together, strengthen communities and meet national challenges. Volunteer to assemble donated items into care bags for LGBT homeless youth, served by San Diego Youth Services. Donations will be collected from noon–1 p.m., and care bags will be assembled from 1–2 p.m. Takes place at HRC San Diego, 801 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2iyMm5x.

Restaurant Week: The 13th annual San Diego Restaurant Week kicks off today and runs through Jan. 22 with more than 180 restaurants offering specials and prix-fixe menu options. This year, San Diego Restaurant Week partners with local Girl Scouts to celebrate the arrival of Girl Scouting in San Diego 100 years ago, as well as the 100th anniversary of Girl Scout Cookies. To celebrate, chefs are getting creative with America’s favorite cookies with special offerings for Restaurant Week diners. Visit, sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

MLK Day of Service: San Diego leaders from diverse faiths will join hands in community service as part of the National Day of Service in memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. Members of Christian, Jewish, Muslim, LDS, Unitarian and Hindu congregations will help beautify Balboa Park from 9 a.m. until approximately noon. The group will work near the corner of Juniper Road and Balboa Drive at the southwest end of the park. Activities may include clearing and hauling brush and trash, cleaning flowerbeds and planting. Volunteers are invited to stay for musical entertainment and a complimentary picnic of hot dogs and chips beginning at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited and volunteers are encouraged to register at fumcsd.org/MLKDay.

Pride Youth Marching Band Social: This is the place for you if you are an LGBTQA youth enrolled in a marching band program. Young musicians are invited to join the Pride Youth Marching Band as it holds its first social and rehearsal of the year, 4-7 p.m. at Point Loma High School, 2335 Chatsworth Blvd. New members are welcome. There will be a short rehearsal (bring your instrument), then a meeting will be held to gather ideas for the year. Leaders will be elected, and those attending are welcome to enjoy pizza and socialize afterward. RSVP at bit.ly/2iyMeCP. Learn more about the band and register at bit.ly/2iyzAUq.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Trivia Tuesdays: If it’s Tuesday, that means it’s time for trivia at Hillcrest Brewing Company, 1458 University Ave. Trivia time is 7:30-10 p.m. Trivia players have a chance to win $10, $20 and $30 gift cards. Visit bit.ly/2iyJpSp.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

FilmOut presents ‘The Crying Game’: Stephen Rea, Miranda Richardson, Forest Whitaker and Jaye Davidson star in “The Crying Game,” a haunting, humorous and shocking romantic thriller. Directed by Neil Jordan, the film received six Oscar nominations and won for Best Screenplay. Running Time: 112 minutes, Rated R. FilmOut presents this classic from 25 years ago from 7–10 p.m. at Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave. For tickets visit filmoutsandiego.com.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

A musical journey: Join Spencer Day as he travels through a 100-year period of music that has inspired him as a songwriter and a premiere of his new show, “Western Standard Time,” featuring original compositions as well as unique takes on songs from artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Paul Simon, Blondie, Gershwin, Cole Porter and a few one-hit wonders. Day weaves together music from every decade of the last century and reveals how much these songs share in common. Doors open at 6 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. For more information and tickets, visit bit.ly/2hBqW9k.