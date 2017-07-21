Calendar: July 21 – Aug. 4, 2017

Friday, July 21

Free Family Movie Night: Snuggle up with trolls! Join families at the San Diego LGBT Community Center for a free family movie night featuring the film “Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric,” followed by a panel discussion. Feel free to bring questions for panelists. RSVP required to families@thecentersd.org. 6:00–8:30 p.m. 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2uvSXXm.

‘The Graduate’: Mike Nichols won the Oscar for Best Director in this 1967 cultural milestone that launched Dustin Hoffman’s career and made “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon & Garfunkel a forever hit. Still relevant satire of disaffected youth, conformity and consumerism. Also stars Anne Bancroft, Katherine Ross. 106 minutes. 8 p.m. $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. For more info, visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

Ladies Happy Hour: Every Friday enjoy a full bar, large outdoor patio, no-smoking areas, lots of parking, and come hungry for $5 paninis. 5–8 p.m. Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit tinyurl.com/m39e9as.

Saturday, July 22

South Park Walkabout: The quarterly fun-filled evening festival in South Park showcases the unique and independent businesses within the neighborhood. Enjoy complimentary treats, live entertainment and special offers. The fun takes place on 30th and Fern streets between Kalmia Drive on north end to Beech Street on the south end. Info booth, maps and free walking guides available at corner of Juniper and 30th streets. Completely walkable, bikeable or take a free trolley every 15 minutes. Visit bit.ly/2czcTeG.

Drag Kings Pride Show: Don’t put the flamingos and rainbows away just yet; the San Diego Drag Kings will continue to celebrate at their annual Pride show with their usual crew and some special extras. Join Rudy Ramrod, Smokey Gonzales, Sammy Evil, Lady Ajax and Lisa Raye and special guests Harvey Spectre, Hugh G. Rection, Ri Zen and more. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. $5 cover. Numbers Nightclub, 3811 Park Blvd., where Hillcrest meets North Park. Visit bit.ly/2vzcEtW.

Comic-Con Cosplay Battle: Don’t have a ticket for Comic-Con? Never fear cuz Kickxy is here. Start getting those spandex suits, capes and cosplay gear ready! The “Kickxy Comic Con Cosplay Battle Extravaganza” is going down. Performances by PAris, Keex Rose and Israel Ballesteros with judges Abe, Robert and Joe Phillips. 8–10 p.m. Categories include Marvel, DC Comics, Gaymer, Sci-Fi It, Steampunk and winner of each gets $50. Grand prize winner gets $500 cash. Urban MO’s, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2vyU7Ok.

Sunday, July 23

Super Hero Pool Party: Continue your Comic-Con weekend at the historic Johnny Weismuller pool, presented by LE Parties and SDPix. Full bar, VIP poolside bottle service, free water gun with pre-sale ticket. DJ Taj spinning. Noon–5 p.m. Street parking. The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Visit leparties.com.

Monday, July 24

Mobile Medical Unit at The Center: The Family Health Centers of San Diego Mobile Medical Unit will be located in The Center’s parking lot every Monday from 3-7 p.m. Services include basic primary care, immunizations, PEP & PrEP (through Rx), STD screening and treatment, chest/breast cancer screening, family planning, pap smears, pregnancy testing, hormone therapy and sick and well visits. The Center is located at 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. To make an appointment, call 619-692-2077 ext. 208.

Tuesday, July 25

Wine & Canvas: Come out for some artsy fun at the remaining Wine Steals in San Diego and choose from 300 wine selections. You don’t have to be an artist to have fun. Admission $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Wine and food not included. Tonight’s art selection is “A Bottle of Wine for Two.” Street parking. 6–9 p.m. Wine Steals, 1953 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff. Visit tinyurl.com/jhjhqev.

Wednesday, July 26

Welcome back Wednesdays at the Caliph: Come out and enjoy Kenny Ard live on the piano from 8–11 p.m. at this easy-going cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. Early bird hours, noon–4:30 p.m., Tuesday–Friday; 1–4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Regular happy hour (daily): 4:30–8:30 p.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

Thursday, July 27

‘Vertigo’: Cinema Under the Stars presents Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 spine-tingling take on sexual obsession, manipulation and fear. Kim Novak plays a mysterious woman and Jimmy Stewart portrays an ex-detective suffering from vertigo and a fear of heights. The thriller runs 120 minutes. 8 p.m. $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Additional screening on Friday, July 28. For more info, visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

Friday, July 28

Top of the Bay at the Porta Vista: Meet on the fifth floor Ripassi Rooftop for Top of the Bay San Diego — the original LGBT happy hour — with beautiful harbor views. The T-dance starts at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by rotating DJs at 7 p.m. Free round-trip shuttle service from 5–10 p.m. from Caliph, Loft, Rich’s and MO’s. Attendees also receive a hand stamp (ask at front desk), which is good for free entry into Rich’s 10 p.m.–midnight that same Friday. Porto Vista Hotel, 1835 Columbia St. in Little Italy. Visit bit.ly/2uFvCml.

Glitz and Glam: Hosted by Tootie every Friday and Saturday, this glamorous show will get you ready for your weekend. Lots of big hair, high heels and fun. Two seatings: first between 6:30–7 p.m. and second between 9:30–9:45 p.m. Reservations recommended. $10 cover, $15 food minimum per person. Lips, 3036 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Visit bit.ly/2u5n3y7.

Saturday, July 29

North County Sandwich Social: Join the San Diego Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for a meet and greet and sandwich social to support their annual convention, Sisters Conclave 2017. 6–8 p.m. North County LGBTQ Resource Center, 3220 Mission Ave., Suite 2, Oceanside. Visit bit.ly/2tcCnaL

Bingo Fundraiser: “This ain’t your grandma’s bingo” with host Landa Plenty calling your numbers and raising funds for the Red Dress Party San Diego. Prizes include gift certificates for iFly Indoor Skydiving, Barry’s Bootcamp, Harley Gray, Flicks, Regal Cinemas, Mankind, Birch Aquarium, Chiropractique and many more. One bingo card $5, three for $10. Check in 12:30 p.m. then mingle until the numbers begin to roll. 1–5 p.m. Urban MO’s, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2uzOv9C.

SDGMC – DIVAS!: The San Diego Men’s Chorus performs their summer extravaganza, Divas, presented by Sycuan Casino. Expect 200 men singing power ballads, anthems and pop hits with attitude and hairspray thrown in. Think of any famous Diva you’ve known and she will undoubtedly be represented! Visit bit.ly/2u75Ohi.

Art Exhibit — Person, Place or Thing: The Studio Door founder Patric Stillman places a spotlight on gay male identity using the visual iconography of film noir in this intimate exhibition. Also on display, Stillman’s “The Making of the Brother hood Tarot.” 6–8 p.m. through July 30. The Studio Door, 3750 30th St. North Park. Visit bit.ly/2qWNEMl or contact patric@TheStudioDoor.com.

Sunday, July 30

Live Music — Joey Arias: Internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist, fashion icon and drag artist Joey Arias hits the MA4 stage premiering “Ain’t Misbehaving,” an intimate show with jazz pianist Peter Smith. It’s a musical journey from The Beatles to Billie Holiday. $25–30 reserved seating and $15 per person food/drink minimum. Doors open 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2u6ZfLP.

Monday, July 31

Mazing Mondays at the Caliph: Come sing along to the songs of your past with Carol Curtis from 5–8 p.m. and enjoy karaoke with Danny from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at this easy-going cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Showtunes Spaghetti Tuesday: Enjoy musical clips from your favorite movie and stage productions for Showtunes Spaghetti Tuesdays, 6-10 p.m. Feast on an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner for $6 per person from 5 p.m. until closing. Pop videos rock the house from 10 p.m. until closing. Urban MO’s Bar & Grill 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit mosuniverse.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Live Music: Andy Anderson and San Diego native Nathan Fry, a “musical blend of baritone/tenor, preparation/ improvisation, control/mayhem, head/heart and accident/intention,” according to Anderson. 7–10 p.m. No cover. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit ma4sd.com/nocover.

Bitchy Bingo at LIPS: Landa Plenty and Cadillac Monroe host a fabulous drag show followed by a few rounds of bingo with a chance to win prizes. $5 cover; $15 food minimum per person. Seating is between 7 and 7:30 p.m. Lips, 3036 El Cajon Blvd.,North Park. Visit bit.ly/2ji7763.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Evita! by the REP: People see Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic again and again, and San Diego REP is bringing it to the Lyceum stage starting tonight through Aug. 27. “’Evita!’ is more than a musical masterpiece. The story is amazingly relevant today – a true story about a charismatic personality with no governing experience who rides ambition, opportunity and a wave of populism to political triumph and power,” said Sam Woodhouse, the director and SD REP’s artistic director. Tickets $20–59. 8 p.m. SD REP at Lyceum Theatre, 79 Horton Plaza, Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2uC0KTO.