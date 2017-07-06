Calendar: June 23 – July 6, 2017

Friday, June 23

Fringe Festival (LGBT): “Twelve Nights with Viola & Olivia,” a take on Shakespeare’s classic, “Twelfth Night,” is one of two LGBT-themed entries into this year’s San Diego International Fringe Festival. This girl-meets-boy — or did she? — tale is told through Elizabethan-style verse and brings the unique voice and viewpoint of an intersexed woman to the stage. Artist: A Stage of Our Own Theater Collective. 7:30–8:30 p.m. Tickets, $10 online or at door. Rosewood Five, 1150 Seventh Ave., Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2rAm32R.

Community mixer: Sen. Toni G. Atkins will hold the Small Business of The Year reception, where she will recognize a select group of small businesses from the 39th Senate District. RSVP required. 5–7 p.m. at The Studio Door, 3750 30th St., North Park. Visit thestudiodoor.com.

Saturday, June 24

Hillcrest Beer Crawl: Hillcrest Brewing Company (HBC) wants to ease the LGBT community into the craft beer world by introducing them to other local breweries and educating them on craft beer. They’ve also paired up with area restaurants as well as their own playgrounds so that food, while not included, will be available at special prices throughout the crawl. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. $20 gets you a tasting mug, your passport, beer tastings and for $25 you’ll also get a T-shirt at the end. Proceeds will help beautify Hillcrest. Prices will go up to $25 and $30 day of event. Shuttle service available. HBC, 1458 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2tLAIJl.

Bingo for SheFest: Come out and play bingo, help raise money for SheFest, and learn about Civilized Disruption, a new #Resist group that is co-hosting the afternoon of Bingo. Each card is $5., there will be a 50/50 raffle with lots of prizes and they will play bingo until the prizes are gone. Cash only. Bingo. Drink. Repeat. 3 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2syej2C.

Sunday, June 25

Marriage Equality Anniversary: Join your local community members to commemorate the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling that established marriage equality across the nation. This will be one big reception party, complete with tray-passed cupcakes, $5 Chandon Champagne by the glass and Chandon will be matching the Champagne sales to benefit family programs at The Center. Dressing up is encouraged but not required. Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2sO3GLf.

Dine In with Trevor Project: The San Diego Ambassadors of the Trevor Project fundraiser will get your tummy talking. Invite family and friends and join your community for a yummy, plant-based meal at Native Foods Café. The local Trevor Project ambassadors will receive 20 percent of the proceeds. 4–9 p.m. Native Foods Café, 5604 Balboa Ave., Genesee Plaza Shopping Center in Clairemont Mesa. To check out the menu, visit bit.ly/2rAUJBs. Visit bit.ly/2tqwszH.

Bar Crawl for HIV Testing Awareness: In advance of National HIV Testing Day on June 27, join The Center’s #BeTheGeneration team while they do a Sunday Funday bar crawl to promote their #BTG campaign and educate the community about PrEP, HIV testing options and more. Participants are requested to wear their #BTG gear; if you don’t have a #BTG hoodie, shirt or tank top, contact Benny Cartwright at bcartwright@thecentersd.org to get one. Crawl starts at Babycakes, 3766 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Watch their Facebook event page to see where they go to next. 3–6:30 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2tqUhXW.

Roller skating for rights: The National Coalition for Sexual Freedom (NCSF) and Club X present an ’80s-themed roller skating fundraiser to benefit and raise awareness of the NCSF organization. NCSF advocates for advancing the rights of consenting adults in the BDSM-Leather-Fetish, Swing and Polyamory communities. Costume contest with prizes, other games and activities. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Tickets $10 and include skate rental (add $4 for roller blades). Full snack bar. Must be 18 to attend. Skate World, 6907 Linda Vista Road, Kearny Mesa. Visit ncsfreedom.org or clubxsd.org.

Monday, June 26

Mazing Mondays at the Caliph: Sing along to the songs of your past with Carol Curtis from 5–8 p.m. and enjoy karaoke with Danny from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at this “easy-going” cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

Tuesday, June 27

Fringe Festival (LGBT): The second of only two LGBT-themed entries in this year’s International Film Fest is “The Fault of Falling.” Three friends and lovers in a modern-day college town negotiate the difficulties of independence, insecurity and identity within the context of young LGBT struggles. Artist: Maybelle Covington. 4–5 p.m. Tickets, $10 online or at door. San Diego Art Institute (Project Space), 141 Horton Plaza, Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2sTQ0yU.

Wednesday, June 28

San Diego’s Gay Bar History: Join the filmmakers Paul Detwiler and Chris Cashman of the upcoming documentary on San Diego’s storied gay bar history for a fundraiser to support its completion and see a sneak peek of the film. Snacks, raffles, door prizes, and a preview of the film by KPBS Programming Director John Decker. If you can’t attend, donations can also be made to npo.justgive.org/macsd (select “gay bar history project” in the drop-down menu). All donations are tax-deductible. 6–8 p.m. The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2tqGi4t.

Thursday, June 29

Wine and Paint Class in Hillcrest: Local artist Julie Harris will guide you through the steps to create your own masterpiece while you sip wine, connect with friends or make new ones. Cheese plates and wine by the glass will be available for purchase. $30. 6–8 p.m. Seating is limited. Sign up in the store, by phone 619-534-5034 or online. VomFass Hillcrest, 1050 University Ave., E103 (next to gay Ralphs) in the HUB shopping center. Visit bit.ly/2tLGjiP.

Friday, June 30

Top of the Bay T-dance: The original LGBT happy hour is located on the Porto Vista Hotel’s rooftop with beautiful harbor views. The T-dance starts at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by rotating DJs at 7 p.m. Roundtrip shuttle service available to and from Rich’s Nightclub in Hillcrest and attendees also receive a hand stamp, good for free entry into Rich’s from 10 p.m. to midnight; ask the front desk for your hand stamp. Visit bit.ly/2rWHVVr.

Saturday, July 1

Fringe Festival (LGBT): “Twelve Nights with Viola & Olivia,” a take on Shakespeare’s classic, “Twelfth Night,” is one of two LGBT-themed entries into this year’s San Diego International Fringe Festival. This girl-meets-boy — or did she? — tale is told through Elizabethan-style verse and brings the unique voice and viewpoint of an intersexed woman to the stage. Artist: A Stage of Our Own Theater Collective. 2:30–3:30 p.m. Tickets, $10 online or at door. Rosewood Five, 1150 Seventh Ave., Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2snWuEX.

Sunday, July 2

Dine In with LezBeHonest: The LezBeHonest Dragon Boat Racing Team fundraiser will get your tummy talking. Invite family and friends and join your community for a a burrito-sized sushi roll at Rolled Up. The racing team will get a portion of the proceeds. 1-5 p.m. Rolled Up, 3884 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. To check out the menu, visit rolledup.com. To learn more about the event, visit bit.ly/2tqwszH.

Soaked Sundays: Ben Cartwright is back as host of a popular wet-undies contest, this time at The Caliph. “Soaked Sundays” invites you to strip down to your underwear and dance in the original shower from the Bourbon Street days. The event includes a DJ, dancing inside the bar, drink specials and the waterworks will take place on the back patio. Sign-ups begin at 9 p.m., contest begins at 10 p.m. The Caliph is located at 3100 Fifth Ave. on the Hillcrest-Bankers Hill border. Visit thecaliph.net.

Monday, July 3

Mobile Medical Monday: Every Monday, the Family Health Centers of San Diego Mobile Medical Unit will be located in the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s parking lot from 3–7 p.m. Onsite medical services include basic primary care; immunizations; PrEP (through prescription only); STD screening and treatment; chest/breast cancer screening; family planning; pap smears; pregnancy testing; hormone therapy and sick and wellness visits. To make an appointment, call 619-692-2077, x211. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. Visit thecentersd.org.

Tuesday, July 4

Independence Day

Live Music – Wynonna: Celebrate America’s birthday under the stars with Wynonna at the San Diego Symphony’s outdoor concert series, Bayside Summer Nights, and then stay for a great view of the Big Bay Boom fireworks on San Diego Bay. Cabaret tables, grandstand and lawn seating available. 7:30 p.m. Embarcadero Marina South, 206 Marina Park Way (behind the Convention Center), Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2msrr6y.

Wednesday, July 5

Pictionary: Come play with Tiger and Sister Ida Know on the back patio. Match your skills, win fun prizes and raise money for a good cause. 7:30–10 p.m. #1 on Fifth, 3845 Fifth Ave. Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2rE1Wko.

Thursday, July 6

HTC Summer Social: In place of the Hillcrest Town Council’s July community meeting, join its membership for this happy hour summer social at Uptown Tavern, presented by District 3 Councilmember Chris Ward. Meet your neighbors, learn more about HTC, enjoy appetizers on HTC (drinks are also available for purchase) and have a meet and greet with Councilmember Ward and his predecessor, Assemblymember Todd Gloria. Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2so8sys.

HRC’s ‘Persisting Women’: Hosted by HRC San Diego, this happy hour is meant to help you get engaged to affect change. They are looking to build a coalition of women from every background in San Diego to “fight the fight united.” Learn about their upcoming events and how to get involved in volunteer opportunities for Pride and their annual gala in August. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2rAz4tm.