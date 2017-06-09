Calendar: June 9 – 22, 2017

Friday, June 9 – Sunday, June 11

FilmOut San Diego’s 19th LGBT Film Festival: FilmOut San Diego presents a fun weekend of film celebrating the LGBT community. The festival will kick off with Del Shores’ ‘Sordid Lives’ sequel “A Very Sordid Wedding.” See the full line up at bit.ly/2rM6YvT and buy tickets at bit.ly/2rlvDaA for $10-45 per show. Times vary. The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/y9vvm98h.

Saturday, June 10

Out at the Fair: Out at the Fair is back with their seventh annual festival at Del Mar Fairgrounds! Enjoy live entertainment from Toby Keith, Landa Plenty, Simply Barbra and more. A percentage of profit from apparel sales will benefit The Trevor Project. Flicks Shuttles will be available for $5 each way. Tickets outatthefair.com. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. at Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Visit tinyurl.com/y9cqft8s.

Sixth Annual YPC Academy Graduation & Champagne Brunch: Cheers to the Young Professionals Council graduating class! Join the LGBT Community Center in celebrating the accomplishments with a buffet brunch and bottomless mimosas. Tickets start at $50 at bit.ly/2rMfDhU. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/ybkysxcn.

Sunday, June 11

The Equality March in San Diego: This Sunday join community members as they march at the same time as those in Washington, D.C. marching on the Washington Mall for LGBTQIA rights. The march, which is held in conjunction with the San Diego LGBT Community Center and San Diego Pride, will begin at 10 a.m. in Balboa Park on Sixth Avenue and Juniper Street.

Marchers will set out at 11 a.m. and make their way to the Southwest end of the County Administration Building on Pacific Highway at approximately noon. There will be a rally at the end of the event. This event is free and open to the public.

You can RSVP as an individual at tinyurl.com/y7gngg4d or as an organization at tinyurl.com/y9fnho9u.

Monday, June 12

Orlando Strong: We Remember: San Diegans will gather to honor individuals whose lives were lost during the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando last year. There will be a candlelight vigil at the San Diego LGBT Community Center located at 3909 Centre St. Community members will gather in The Center’s parking lot at 6:30 p.m. For more information you can visit the event’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yc72tovm.

#HonorThemWithAction: North County LGBTQ Resource Center will also host a memorial for the victims of the Pulse massacre, aimed at raising awareness against hate and bigotry. Free. If you would like to speak at the event, contact info@ncresourcecenter.org. 6:30-8 p.m. at 300 North Coast Highway. Visit tinyurl.com/yagntdgk.

Tuesday, June 13

HRC Connect: This month’s theme is “LGBTQ Law Enforcement Panel and Food Drive.” Hear from law enforcement officials who will discuss their experiences on the force and serving the LGBT community. Panelists include San Diego Police Sgt. Daniel Meyer and San Diego Sheriff candidate Dave Meyers. HRC San Diego’s second annual Cyber Fresh Food Drive will also be accepting produce and pantry donations at the event. Free. 7-9 p.m. at The Ould Sod, 3373 Adams Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/ycj2xb6d.

Wednesday, June 14

Painting and Vino: Grab your paintbrush to swim with the fishes at the Loading Dock! Local professional artists instruct attendees on painting a masterpiece of “Yin Yang Koi.” $45, all supplies included, registration is required. Food and drink available for purchase. 21+ 6–9 p.m. The Loading Dock, 2400 Kettner Blvd. #110, in Little Italy. Visit tinyurl.com/y7hkehf5.

Thursday, June 15

Press Conference and Vigil in Opposition to Conversion Therapy: LGBT community members, religious leaders, health practitioners, elected officials and survivors are coming together to speak out against conversion therapy. The event is in response to The Restored Hope Network — the biggest group of gay conversion supporters — and their upcoming San Diego conference. 5-6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/ya6eqj4g.

Friday, June 16

The Big O’ Gay Anti-Conversion Therapy Protest: Bring your posters, voices and community to protest conversion therapy for LGBTQA youths. The group will stand outside The Restored Hope Network’s weekend conference in opposition. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (on Saturday, June 17, too) at 8404 Phyllis Place. Prior to the event, Gossip Grill will provide a free poster making space on Tuesday, June 13 until 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/ybsvn6ee.

Dance Against Abuse – Drag it Out in the Open: Join the San Diego Coalition Against Gay Conversion for a free dance party featuring DJ Heabnasty. The event will be held on Friday, June 16 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. at 901 Camino del Rio S. This dance party is about LGBTQ pride and organizers encourage participants to bring their “most gender-bending style”, rainbow flags and drag. Come on down and dance the night away to celebrate LGBTQ pride! For more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page here: tinyurl.com/ybplp8ra.

Saturday, June 17

HYC Annual Rainbow Prom 2017: Calling all LGBTIQA youth and allies — grab your “goth” garb and hit the dance floor for this year’s Rainbow Prom. Wear whatever you feel validated in, be it formal attire or a cosplay outfit. Enjoy an endless supply of goth tears (vegan water) and punk music all night long. Free to all LGBTIQA youth and allies. Visit tinyurl.com/y7c3czgr.

Girls Night Out Dance: Dance the night away with the fabulous DJ Laura Jane and Girls Night SD. Post any song recommendations in the Facebook event invitation before the event. 7-10 p.m. at The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/y7poajuc.

Sunday, June 18

Dragalicious Gospel Brunch: Join Sister Nun-of-the-Above (Tootie) and the Sisters of Sequin for a church session that is done correctly. For just $19.95 you get an entrée, sides, and unlimited mimosas, champage, bloodys and a dragalicious drag show. First seating between 11–11:30 a.m., second seating at 1:30 p.m. $5 cover. Reservations required. 3036 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Visit LipsUSA.com or tinyurl.com/y9nznbte.

Monday, June 19

Mobile Medical Unit at The Center: The Family Health Centers of San Diego Mobile Medical Unit will be located in The Center’s parking lot every Monday from 3-7 p.m. Services include basic primary care, immunizations, PEP & PrEP (through Rx), STD screening and treatment, chest/breast cancer screening, family planning, pap smears, pregnancy testing, hormone therapy and sick and well visits. To make an appointment, call 619-692-2077 ext. 208.

Tuesday, June 20

Leigh Scarritt’s ‘Stars of the Future’: Musical theater choices from your favorites with gifted young performers sharing their talents. $20 reserved seating and $15 per person food/drink minimum. 8–9:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/ycukrtfq.

Wednesday, June 21

Wine and Canvas: Come out for some artsy fun and a glass of Blue Door wine! Admission is $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. You don’t have to be an artist to have fun. Tonight’s art selection is “Swami’s Sunset.” Outside food OK, but only Blue Door Winery drinks are allowed. Street parking. 6–9 p.m. Blue Door Winery, 4060 Morena Blvd., Clairemont. Visit tinyurl.com/a5m2hhz.

Thursday, June 22

Shop with Pride: Need to go grocery shopping? Whole Foods Market in Hillcrest will be donating 5 percent of profits to San Diego LGBT Pride projects and programs. Come shop all day on and give back to the community. Whole Foods is located at 711 University Ave. in Hillcrest. Visit tinyurl.com/yaj2c9hq.