Calendar: March 3 – 16, 2017

Friday, March 3

Top of the Bay T-Dance Launch: Meet on the fifth floor of the Porto Vista Hotel for the relaunch of Top of the Bay San Diego — the original LGBT happy hour — located on the hotel’s rooftop with beautiful harbor views.

The T-dance starts at 6 p.m. with a social hour, followed by rotating DJs at 7 p.m., including DJ dirtyKURTY. Roundtrip shuttle service available to and from Rich’s Nightclub in Hillcrest and attendees also receive a hand stamp, good for free entry into Rich’s from 10 p.m. to midnight; ask front desk for hand stamp. Visit tinyurl.com/j84czj7.

Saturday, March 4

Impeachment March: Come clean up Dog Beach then march to the Ocean Beach Pier and replicate the human protest sign from Ocean Beach San Francisco.

Participants will spell out “IMPEACH” on the sand. 10 a.m. Start at the end of West Point Loma Drive and end at 1950 Abbott St. Visit tinyurl.com/h3lvvvh.

Celebrate 365: Pardon My French restaurant is celebrating a year in business and they want you to be a part of it.

Food, drink specials, live music, community and lots of love. 6–10 p.m. 3797 Park Blvd., North Park/Hillcrest border. Visit tinyurl.com/zh9ewl8.

Sunday, March 5

Chamber Choral presents ‘Americana’: SDGMC’s Chamber Choral was selected as part of the acclaimed music series of First United Methodist Church of San Diego.

The Chamber Chorale will present its popular Americana concert, featuring traditional masterworks such as “Amazing Grace,” “Shenandoah,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “America the Beautiful” and more.

7 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 2111 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at door. Students through age 25 with ID are free. Visit sdgmc.org.

Bear Night: Resident DJ Jon Williams will get you sweating in the Big Room while DJ Sean Nile of LA will get you off in the Sideshow Bar.

Cruise, dance and drink it up with the woofiest men, bears and cubs in town during happy hour from 9 to 10 p.m., but the fun lasts until 2 a.m.

Flack’s grilled-to-order burgers on the patio. Numbers Nightclub, 3811 Park Blvd., Hillcrest/North Park border. Visit tinyurl.com/zwjanvz.

Live Music: Country music rocker Chase Rice with Nashville country artist Jason Mizelle. Doors open 7 p.m. All ages. Tickets $27.50–$55. House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave., Downtown. HouseofBlues.com/SanDiego.

Monday, March 6

Industry Night at Diversionary: Lisa Kron’s “2.5 Minute Ride” (in repertory with “Well,” another play by award-winning Kron, which plays on alternating days) returns to Diversionary Theatre. “

2.5 Minute Ride” is an inventive solo show — a roller coaster adventure through the playwright’s family album — focusing on her relationship with her Holocaust-survivor father. Swirling through three disparate yet strikingly resonant experiences of a trip to Auschwitz, a Brooklyn wedding and an annual outing to an Ohio amusement park, a disarming story emerges about the ties that bind a family and a compelling portrait of a honorable man. 7 p.m.

This night, normally “dark,” has been set aside for those also in the “biz” who rarely get to see the work of their peers. 4545 Park Blvd., #1, University Heights. Visit diversionary.org/kronrep.

Tuesday, March 7

Showtunes Spaghetti Tuesday: Urban MO’s Bar & Grill presents musical clips from your favorite movie and stage productions for Showtunes

Tuesdays, 6-10 p.m. Feast on an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner for $6 per person from 5 p.m. until closing.

Pop videos rock the house from 10 p.m. until closing. 308 University Ave. in Hillcrest. Visit tinyurl.com/hmnyghn.

Wednesday, March 8

Wine & Canvas: Join Wine and Canvas and celebrate San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering Week with some drinks and painting.

Co-sponsored by Fleet Science Center, you’ll be led through your own masterpiece of “Ocean Beach Pier,” while learning about marine biology and next-generation climate models.

Admission is $35 and includes all necessary art materials. 21 and up. ID required. 6–9 p.m. at 57 Degrees, 1735 Hancock St. in Mission Hills. Visit tinyurl.com/a5m2hhz.

Thursday, March 9

Back Stage at Diversionary: Lisa Kron’s “2.5 Minute Ride” (in repertory with “Well,” another play by award-winning Kron, which plays on alternating days) returns to Diversionary Theatre.

“2.5 Minute Ride” is a roller coaster adventure through the playwright’s family album, focusing on her relationship with her Holocaust-survivor father. Experience trips to Auschwitz, a Brooklyn wedding and an annual outing to an Ohio amusement park, which portrays the ties that bind a family and a compelling portrait of a honorable man.

Join director Rosina Reynolds before the show for hosted hors d’oeuvres from Sultan Banoo and hear her guiding vision for the play and ask questions.

Preshow reception 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. 4545 Park Blvd., #1, University Heights. Visit diversionary.org/kronrep.

Friday, March 10

Hillcrest Ghost Tour: San Diego’s only lantern-led neighborhood walking tour will take you on a spirited 2½-hour adventure to explore the most haunted and historic buildings in Hillcrest.

Departs at 6:30 p.m. from the fountains in front of Scripps Mercy Hospital, 4077 Fifth Ave., and ends at the Hillcrest Pride Flag. Benefits the Hillcrest Town Council and the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center.

Call 619-432-LGBT (5428) to reserve your lantern and visit tinyurl.com/h5l5sbx for all the details.

Saturday, March 11

Pride Youth Lunch Bunch: Every second Saturday, San Diego Pride invites LGBTQ+ junior high and high school-aged youth to mingle with one another with free lunch and activities.

This month the Lunch Bunch will be decorating “gender bread” cookies. Produced by San Diego Pride, The Trevor Project San Diego and the Hillcrest Youth Center. 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

For questions, contact Josh Coyne at joshc@sdpride.org. San Diego Pride Office, 3620 30th St., North Park. Visit tinyurl.com/h2frrhe.

Art of Pride Youth Art Show: Calling all young artists! The San Diego Pride office will be opening its doors to feature art by local LGBTQ+ youth artists, currently enrolled in junior high and high school.

Coincides with North Park’s Ray at Night, which is San Diego’s largest and longest-running monthly art walk. 6–8 p.m. San Diego Pride office, 3620 30th St., North Park.

For submission guidelines, to register and learn more, visit tinyurl.com/z4ukzch.

Jock/Harness Party: MAN UPP presents Lucky Fukr in March. DJ Corey Craig of New York will be spinning hot beats for the evening.

Wear your favorite jock and harness and get lucky at the largest dance space in Hillcrest! The VIP area includes backstage passes and upstairs access.

8 p.m.–2 a.m. at the World Beat Center, 2100 Park Blvd. Early bird tickets are available. Visit manupp.net.

Sunday, March 12

Preview at Cygnet Theatre: Enjoy a low-priced preview on this Sunday afternoon in Old Town with “On the 20th Century,” a madcap musical comedy directed by Sean Murray.

The 20th Century is a luxury train traveling from Chicago to New York City. Luck, love and mischief collide when the bankrupt theater producer Oscar Jaffee embarks on a mission to cajole glamorous Hollywood starlet Lily Garland into playing the lead in his new, non-existent epic drama.

But is the train ride long enough to reignite the spark between these former lovers, create a play from scratch, and find the money to get it all the way to Broadway?

2 p.m. Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town. Visit tinyurl.com/jpfy5d9.

Monday, March 13

Craft Beer & Canvas: Kick off the Monday blues with an evening of drinks and painting with Wine & Canvas. Create your very own masterpiece while enjoying this craft beer location for a change of pace.

Admission is $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery wrapped canvas. Tonight’s art selection is “Blue Lagoon.”

21 and up. ID required. Free parking. 6–9 p.m. at Gordon Biersch, 5010 Mission Center Road, Mission Valley. Visit tinyurl.com/a5m2hhz.

Tuesday, March 14

HTC Annual Meeting: The Hillcrest Town Council invites all Hillcrest residents and friends to its annual community meeting, where elections and amendments to bylaws will take place.

The meeting will also include updates from local elected officials and representatives, community organizations and public comment. 6:30-8 p.m. Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.

For more information, contact info@hillcresttowncouncil.com or visit hillcresttowncouncil.org.

Live Music: Classic rockers UFO with their original lineup along with English heavy metal band Saxon. Doors open 7 p.m. All ages.

Tickets $25–$45. House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave., Downtown. HouseofBlues.com/SanDiego.

Wednesday, March 15

FilmOut presents ‘Making Love’: It’s the 35th anniversary of this groundbreaking film, which stars Michael Ontkean, Kate Jackson and Harry Hamlin in a film about the disintegration of a marriage when the husband decides to explore a relationship with a man.

It is a compelling film about love, honesty and courage and one of the very first full-length feature films from a major studio to deal with homosexuality. Running Time: 111 minutes, Rated R.

The nonprofit FilmOut San Diego presents this seminal gay film from 7–10 p.m. at Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave. For tickets, visit filmoutsandiego.com.

Thursday, March 16

‘The Girl from Oz’: Courtney Act takes you over the rainbow and down under in her new show, “The Girl from Oz.” Chock full of hits and high notes, you will leave this show realizing there’s no place like her home!

8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. For more information and tickets, visit tinyurl.com/joxyb2u.

Cygnet Wine Party: Come out for a Cygnet Theatre fundraiser and enjoy wine, appetizers and help them plan their upcoming gala.

Bring a bottle of wine that costs $25 or more for Cygnet’s gala, “Gin & Jazz,” and get a free cupcake. They are trying to collect 100 bottles total for a wine pull at the gala.

Babycakes, 3766 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit tinyurl.com/gpvgwq5.