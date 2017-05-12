Calendar: May 12 – 26, 2017

Friday, May 12

GLSEN SD sixth annual GSA/GSTA Awards: Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network San Diego presents a night to recognize GSA/GSTA students for their accomplishments that support the LGBTQ community. Free. 6–9 p.m. at San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St. Visit bit.ly/2psMkOP.

Ladies ‘Bourbon Street Revival’ happy hour: Stop by Brick Bar every Friday for happy hour, just like we used to do at Bourbon Street. Full bar, outdoor patio, lots of parking (free at DMV), games, meet-up groups and more. Come hungry. 5–8 p.m. Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit tinyurl.com/kyn7kow.

Saturday, May 13

Pride Youth Lunch Brunch: Every second Saturday of the month, visit the San Diego Pride Office, 3620 30th St. from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. to meet with other LGBTQ junior high and high school-aged youth. Visit bit.ly/2psYKpH.

Paint Your Pup Fundraiser: Wine and Paint Apartments invites you to paint a portrait of your furry friend, enjoy craft beers and grab lunch from a food truck while you work. Limited tickets available for $45 at bit.ly/2psYkjr. Price includes painting instruction and art materials. Portion of the proceeds will benefit nonprofit Pup Package. 1:30–4 p.m. Mike Hess Brewing Company, 3812 Grim Ave. Visit bit.ly/2psGvAS.

The Mother’s Day Comedy Shows: Celebrate your mom by enjoying stand-up comedy with MC Melissa Greenberg, headliner Rebekah Kochan and supporting acts. Tickets $15 at ticketf.ly/2qOLIYy. Two item minimum purchase. Urban Street Angels will receive a percentage of the proceeds. 7:30–11 p.m. The Comedy Palace, 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qPasQu.

Sunday, May 14

Mother’s Day Drag Brunch: Enjoy brunch and a show with your mom this holiday. This monthly event includes live entertainment and a full breakfast with bottomless mimosas and wine. Tickets $27 online and reservations recommended. First show 10 a.m.–noon, second show noon–2 p.m. Gossip Grill, 1220 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qPbjR5.

Monday, May 15

Wine & Canvas: Join Wine and Canvas for artsy fun in Mission Valley. Admission is $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Tonight’s art selection is “A Walk in the Park.” 21 and up. ID required. Free parking. 6–9 p.m. Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, 5010 Mission Center Road. Visit bit.ly/2qP9TGn.

Mazing Mondays at the Caliph: Come sing along to the songs of your past with Carol Curtis from 5–8 p.m. and enjoy karaoke with Danny from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at this “easy-going” cocktail bar and lounge that’s been in our community since 1960. Happy hour all day. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.com.

Tuesday, May 16

Live music from Robyn Spangler: Broadway World Award winner and Playbill Pick Robyn Spangler will perform songs from Nelson Riddle and Linda Ronstadt. Tickets online at bit.ly/2qOPT6Q. $35 reserved seating and $15 per person food/drink minimum. 8–9:30 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qOWqy4.

Amy Goodman Speaks to SD: Democracy Now!’s National Tour features Amy Goodman, an award-winning journalist. The talk will focus on independent media, grassroots movements and other political matters. Tickets $16 in advance and $20 at the door. 7–9 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qPheWk.

Wednesday, May 17

2017 SDLA Fellows Fundraiser: #PartyForProgress with San Diego Leadership Alliance, a fundraiser that aims to connect attendees with diverse voices on progressive policy and activism. Tickets start at $25 online at bit.ly/2pt9O6f. Admission includes complimentary snacks and nonalcoholic drinks. 5:30-9 p.m. AleSmith Brewing Company, 9990 AleSmith Court. Visit bit.ly/2qPeAjv.

Welcome back Wednesdays at the Caliph: Come out and enjoy Kenny Ard live on the piano from 8–11 p.m. at this “easy-going” cocktail bar and lounge that’s been in our community since 1960. Happy hour till 8 p.m., beer bust 7:30–11:30 p.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.com.

Thursday, May 18

Joe Posa’s ‘The Bitch Is Back’: Comedian Joe Posa will impersonate the legend Joan Rivers in this hilarious performance with Tony Tripoli. This show features adult content. Tickets online at bit.ly/2ptj4aI. $20–25 reserved seating and $15 per person food/drink minimum. 8–9:30 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2pt5EeP.

Friday, May 19

Ninth annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast: Come together to support equality and justice while honoring Harvey Milk’s life. Cleve Jones and Bishop Yvette A. Flunder will be honored. Proceeds benefit San Diego LGBT Community Center programs. Tickets start at $65 at bit.ly/2ptdwwN. 7:30-9 a.m. Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 1 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2psXVNK.

DIVAS Show Benefit: San Diego Divas present a show that’s equally entertaining and philanthropic and this fun-filled evening will raise funds for TransFamily Support Services. Special guests include Sasha Colby, Fuddie Fontasia Lewis and others. Contact Robert at 619-817-9926 for reservations. 7–10 p.m. Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ptde9g.

Saturday, May 20

NOH8 Campaign Open Photo Shoot: Support #NOH8Worldwide with artistic pride! Come camera-ready in a white shirt to add your face to the movement. $40 for solo shots and $25 per person for groups. Photos are first come, first served. Volunteer opportunities also available. 2–5 p.m. Kimpton Hotel Palomar, 1047 Fifth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qPCWtc.

11th Annual Senior Resource Fair: “Rise up, speak out and live free!” 50 and Better Together hosts a resource fair for seniors full of educational and informational booths. Free lunch offered to the first 100 attendees (50 years and older). 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St. Visit bit.ly/2qPEbIS or call 619-692-2077 ext. 205.

Girls Night OUT San Diego: Come dance the night away with DJ Dallas from The Flame days! The locally loved DJ will be spinning your favorite songs for the ultimate throwback night. 7–10 p.m. The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2pt2QhI.

2017 San Diego Taco Fest: Celebrate America’s Finest City with a day full of tacos. The San Diego Taco Festival will feature food from 30 taco-centric restaurants. The festival will also host lucha libre wrestling matches, a Chihuahuas beauty pageant and race, and live performances from Vanilla Ice, Mix Master Mike and other musicians. This is a 21-and-older event. Tickets $25-125 online. 11 a.m.–10 p.m. at Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway. Visit bit.ly/2qpNPlt.

Cinema at The Balboa: ‘Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?’

Balboa Theatre presents a film screening of “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” the psychological thriller about sibling rivalry and the aftermath of fame, featured in Ryan Murphy’s recent FX series, “Feud.” Bette Davis and Joan Crawford star in the 1962 classic. Tickets $8–11, plus fees. 5–7:30 p.m. at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2pD4vCU.

21st Annual SDCCU Festival of Arts in North Park: Take part in the North Park tradition with this fun-filled festival to celebrate the creative side of San Diego. The event features eight music stages, live street art demonstrations, local dining options, craft beer selections and more. Free. 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2qPja0S or bit.ly/2qPBeZ4.

Sunday, May 21

San Diego Military Contingent Fundraiser: San Diego LGBT Pride Military Contingent invites you to raise money for the veterans and active duty members who will march in the San Diego Pride parade. The fundraiser features a silent auction and raffle. Proceeds will help provide T-shirts for parade participants. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qPDpfc.

Cinema at The Balboa: ‘All About Eve’ & ‘Mildred Pierce’

Balboa Theatre presents two gay cult film screenings back-to-back, “All About Eve” and “Mildred Pierce.” The first film is about the journey of aspiring actress Eve Harrington, while the second film explores wealth, freedom and mother-daughter relationships. Tickets $21.50. 1–4 p.m. at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qP914u.

Monday, May 22

Log Cabins Republicans of San Diego County meeting: Log Cabin Republicans invite you to their May monthly meeting. Dan McAllister, San Diego County Tax Collector, will be the featured speaker. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qPtGFv.

Mike Hess Brewing Paint Night: Painting, pints and pizza! Enjoy URBN coal-fired pizza and Mike Hess beer while creating an artistic masterpiece. Tickets $35 online at bit.ly/2qPHCzw. 6-9 p.m. Mike Hess Brewing Company, 3812 Grim Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qPhSTz.

Tuesday, May 23

HRC Connect – Honoring Older Americans Month: Join Human Rights Campaign (HRC) San Diego for their monthly social to connect, network and chat with LGBTQ community members. This month will focus on LGBTQ seniors and feature speakers Kevin Hannahoe of GSDBA and Larue Fields from The LGBT Center. Free. Food available. 6-8 p.m. Babycakes San Diego, 3766 Fifth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qPbcFc.

Wednesday, May 24

Dreamgirls Revue: Spend every Wednesday night cheering on talented drag performers at Urban MO’s. 21-years-and-up. Drink specials. $8 cover. 7-11 p.m. Urban MO’s, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2qPBjMi.

Thursday, May 25

Kickers Country Line Dancing: Kickers is back! Every Thursday night, come check out the cowboys and cowgirls as they spin across the floor, join in or even take free lessons (7–8:30 p.m.). All skill levels encouraged. Drink specials. 7 p.m.–close. Urban MO’s, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2qPvvSU.