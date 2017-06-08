Calendar: May 26 – June 8, 2017

Friday, May 26

Uptown Romphim Party: Men’s rompers have taken the internet by storm and Uptown Tavern wants you to put on your best romphim or romper and get your Friday on. Happy hour, 3–6 p.m. and $5 Veuve Cliquot 4–6 p.m. Drink specials, tunes by DJ Joey Jimenez and DJ Hevrock. 1236 University Ave., Hillcrest. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/leh5qhr.

‘Roman Holiday’: Cinema Under the Stars presents the classic romantic drama starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. 8 p.m. $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Additional screenings on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

Ladies Happy Hour: Every Friday enjoy a full bar, large outdoor patio, no-smoking areas, lots of parking, and come hungry for $5 paninis. This week join the flip cup challenge against the LezBHonest Dragon Boat outrigger team. 5–8 p.m. Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/m39e9as.

Saturday, May 27

11th Annual Butterfly Release/Fiesta Botanica: Join Friends of Balboa Park to celebrate the beauty of nature! In addition to four butterfly releases, the event features educational and family-friendly activities. Free. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Zoro Garden in Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2qcRL9K.

Live music – Jennifer Knapp: LGBT music artist Jennifer Knapp will perform at Space Bar to promote her upcoming release “Love Comes Back Around.” Knapp stunned the Christian music world when she came out in 2010 and while she has gone more mainstream, she has stayed true to her faith in her music. 21 and up. $15 online at ticketf.ly/2qWJa8b. 6:30 p.m. Space Bar, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qWEkrv.

Sunday, May 28

The ABBA Show: The ABBA Show ensemble will pay tribute to the legendary Swedish pop group with a concert at the Belly Up. ’80s cover band BETAMAXX will also perform. 21+. Tickets $15-17 online at fgtix.to/2qWN7dl. 8 p.m. Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. Visit bit.ly/2qX7o2t.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony: Join the San Diego chapter of the Truman National Security Project for the third annual Memorial Day Sunrise “rose drop.” A quick program that includes participants sharing about loved ones who paid ultimate sacrifice for their country. Meet up is at sunrise, 5:30 a.m. (don’t be late) at Rosecrans National Cemetery, 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive in Point Loma. Visit tinyurl.com/mvmes37.

Tuesday, May 30

Wine & Canvas: Come out for some artsy fun at the historic Lafayette, in the whimsical Conservatory room, next to HOPE 46 restaurant. Happy hour items will be available if you come early. Admission is $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. You don’t have to be an artist to have fun. Tonight’s art selection is “Caribbean Dreaming.” Street parking. 6–9 p.m. Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Visit tinyurl.com/jhjhqev.

Wednesday, May 31

Live Music: Join the Skivvies (Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina), the hilariously funny undie-rock duo (yes, you read that right) straight from New York City — performing their “High and Dry” musical parody in their undies. If you like laughter, nudity, music, lingerie and skivvies, this is where you need to be. Special guests Tori Roze and Brian Banville. Tickets online at tinyurl.com/klmdr6z. $40–50 reserved seating and $15 per person food/drink minimum. Doors open 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. in Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2r1zGc6.

Thursday, June 1

‘Rear Window’: Cinema Under the Stars presents the Alfred Hitchcock action thriller starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly. 8 p.m. $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Additional screening on Friday, June 2. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

Friday, June 2

Community Concert: San Diego Women’s Chorus presents an interactive evening with the music of Oakland-based vocal activist Melanie DeMore. Members of SDWC as well as singers from other local choral groups will also perform with DeMore, who will use her voice and sound to lead the audience through a powerful journey involving our political, emotional and spiritual lives. Suggested donation $10. 7-9:30 p.m. University Christian Church, 3900 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. Visit tinyurl.com/lc39yqn.

Saturday, June 3

PROUD Exhibit Reception: Celebrate National LGBTQ Pride Month with the PROUD exhibit, a collection of works from LGBT artists around the country. Reception 6-9 p.m., exhibit will run June 2-25. Mature audiences. The Studio Door, 3750 30th St. Visit bit.ly/2qWNEMl or contact patric@TheStudioDoor.com.

‘Singin’ in the Rain’: Cinema Under the Stars presents the iconic movie musical starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds. 8 p.m. $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Additional screening Sunday, June 4. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

North County LGBTQ gala: Called, “Rise Up, Shine On,” the North County LGBTQ Resource Center is having its annual gala fundraiser at a private estate in Oceanside. Lesbian comic Julie Goldman will entertain, with Lee Coulter as the special musical guest. Opportunity drawings, food, drink and more. VIP entry, 5:30 p.m., general admission entry starts at 6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/m8dspm9.

Sunday, June 4

High Leather Tea: Nathan Kendrick, Mr. San Diego Leather 2017, invites community members to put on your leather and boots and come support Sunburst Youth Housing. Sirs and leather pups will serve shots and show their stuff, and bootblacks will also be on hand to give your gear some love, while deejay dirtyKURTY serves up the music. Attendance is free but proceeds from the “jock auction” will go to at-risk youth. Leather attire encouraged but not required. The Hole in the Wall, 2830 Lytton St., Point Loma. Visit tinyurl.com/mm8y6s8.

HER San Diego Summer Party: There’s a new app for that … HER is a dating and social networking app that brings women together. To help raise awareness to the app in San Diego, they are having their first-ever local event. Doors open at 4 p.m. with DJ Heabnasty, DJ Little Indian and DJ Dida. Tickets start at $5. 21+. The Brew Project, 3683 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Pre-party party at Spitz, 3415 Fifth Ave., at 3 p.m. To download the app visit tinyurl.com/n6ysvu8. To learn more about the summer party, visit tinyurl.com/lsj2hua.

Monday, June 5

Mazing Mondays at the Caliph: Come sing along to the songs of your past with Carol Curtis from 5–8 p.m. and enjoy karaoke with Danny from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at this “easy-going” cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

Tuesday, June 6

10-Day Life-reboot: Wishing you were in better shape before summer? Attend a “Life Reboot Clinic” from 6:30–9:30 p.m. You’ll have online support, a comprehensive nutrition evaluation, stress management, pre-and-post program mentoring, and the tools you need to create your new lifestyle. You will detox, lose weight, feel more energy, reduce inflammation and manage your blood sugar levels. Registration is required. $10. Future visits to clinic optional. Paisley Wellness Center, 15644 Pomerado Road, Suite 306, Poway. Visit tinyurl.com/muwzdhr.

Wednesday, June 7

Welcome back Wednesdays at the Caliph: Come out and enjoy Kenny Ard live on the piano from 8–11 p.m. at this “easy-going” cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. “Early bird” hours, noon–4:30 p.m., Tuesday–Friday; 1–4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Regular happy hour (daily): 4:30–8:30 p.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

Thursday, June 8

CycleBar Hillcrest Grand Opening: Cycling studio CycleBar will celebrate its grand opening in Hillcrest by offering 70 free classes over 10 days. Registration is required at bit.ly/2qWREMJ. CycleBar Hillcrest, 1040 University Ave. Suite B. 213. Call 858-952-8816 or contact bob.franzetta@cyclebarhillcrest.com.

Catalina Women’s Weekend: Take off for a long weekend with like-minded women in Avalon. They’ve taken over an entire hotel with a bar, restaurant, pool, spa, free shuttles, fitness and all events on the property. Attendees can stay two, three or four nights. Minimum Friday and Saturday with significant discounts for Thursday and Sunday night stays. Live music from Corday, dancing, guided tours, zip lining, hiking, water sports, a march in solidarity with the National Equality March and more. Visit catalinawomensweekend.com.