Calendar: Oct. 13 – 26, 2017

Friday, Oct. 13

‘You’re Not You’ film screening: Hemlock Society of San Diego presents a film screening of “You’re Not You,” a movie about a concert pianist stricken with Lou Gehrig’s Disease (ALS). Discussion to follow. Free. 1:30 p.m. at Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2kIUipF.

Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15

Oktoberfest at HBC: Celebrate Oktoberfest at Hillcrest Brewing Company with three days of beer! Enjoy a selection of beers as well as brats with a build-your-own cart. If you get all 10 punches on one of their special Oktoberfest punch cards, you will receive a limited-edition HBC hat. 6 p.m. on Friday; noon on Saturday; 9 a.m. on Sunday. Hillcrest Brewing Company, 1458 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2i2pGyA.

‘Homos – or Everyone in America’: Enjoy the closing weekend of Jordan Seavey’s “brave, cutting edge new play.” Attempting to navigate the complexities of contemporary gay life together, a Brooklyn couple hopscotches back and forth over the timeline of their relationship, offering a sensual, hilarious and compelling story of their bond emerges. It also confronts the lingering dangers and interconnected values of current cultural issues. 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights. Visit diversionary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Community Coffee in Downtown: With the conclusion of the legislative session, Assembly member Todd Gloria invites you for a cup of coffee. He will share updates from our state Capitol as well as hear community feedback and legislative ideas from attendees. Free and family-friendly. 10–11:15 a.m. at San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2i03SUt.

Pride by the Beach: Come out to celebrate Pride by the Beach’s 10th anniversary. The event features food, live music and more. A finalist on “American Idol” will be this year’s headliner. Free and all-ages. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at Oceanside Civic Center. Visit bit.ly/2i2ycO1.

Confronting Abuse in Activism – A Conversation with FTW+: Join FTW+ Liberation for a book discussion of “The Revolution Starts at Home: Confronting Intimate Violence within Activist Communities.” The event will focus on the chapter: “Movement Building Starts with Healthy Relationships: Transforming Silence into Action (TSIA) in Asian Pacific Islander LBQT Communities,” which is available to read at bit.ly/2i3ijqD. Free. 4–6 p.m. at The Brown Building, 4133 Poplar St. Visit bit.ly/2i3ieTR.

Hillcrest Wind Ensemble concert: Hillcrest Wind Ensemble’s fall concert, “A Change of Pace,” features music by American composer and arranger Sammy Nestico. A bake sale will be available at intermission. $15 in advance at sdartstix.com; $20 at the door. 7 p.m. at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. Visit hillcrestwindensemble.com or 619-692-2077.

Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15

Art Glass Guild annual fall show: Enjoy a day outside and view beautiful art glass created by local artists. The event features live music, demonstrations featuring torch-work and glass cutting, and a DIY mosaic art station. Free. Family and pet-friendly. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on both days at 1770 Village Place, Spanish Village Art Center, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2gtJx6u.

Monday, Oct. 16

Yoga for Everyone: David Miranda, a certified yoga instructor, will provide his system of exercises for mental and physical health. Free and family-friendly. 9–10 a.m at San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3909 Centre St. Email LaRue Fields at seniors@thecentersd.org, call 619-692-2077 x205 or visit thecentersd.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Live theater – ‘The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey’: This Trevor Project fundraiser will be a one-man show at The Old Globe. James Lecesne, co-founder of The Trevor Project, is the playwright and solo performer of the play. Tickets start at $100 and include admission to the play, a donation to The Trevor Project, and a post-show reception with refreshments, where you can meet Lecesne. 7 p.m. at the Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. The show runs through Sunday, Oct. 29; times vary. Visit bit.ly/2xcRPsH or bit.ly/2xsZiUQ.

Café Tacvba with Flor de Toloache at Observatory: Latin alternative/ rock band Café Tacvba will perform with the all-female mariachi group Flor de Toloache. 8 p.m. at Observatory North Park, 2861 University Ave. All ages. Tickets $55 at bit.ly/2yeAOi0. Visit bit.ly/2hB42O7.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Guy Kart – Gay night at K1 Speed: Guy Social San Diego is going to the races and Go Karting with the Guys! The evening includes three private races, a team-building seminar, a party room, a medals ceremony and a 21-and-older after-party at a nearby bar. Tickets $40–$50 at bit.ly/2i24uc4 or through Venmo to @Guy-Social. Write GUY KART in the comments section on Venmo. 8–11 p.m. at K1 Speed, 1709 Main St. Visit bit.ly/2i06otT.

Thursday Oct. 19

Third Thursdays at Industrial Grind: The San Diego LGBT Community Center’s Young Women’s Circle has partnered with Industrial Grind Coffee for this monthly event. The coffee shop will house the group and have some fun every third Thursday. 7 p.m. Industrial Grind Coffee, 1433 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2i3Cs05.

Out at The Scream Zone: Enjoy this second annual spooky event at the Del Mar “Scaregrounds.” The night features a frightening show by the OATSZ Scream Queens, with Sienna Desire, Dayamis Styles, Destiny Moore and Jaeda Reign. Get 50 percent off drinks during happy hour from 7–9 p.m. Tickets start at $33 at bit.ly/2hZGypR; save $10 with promo code OUTSZ. 7 p.m. at The Scream Zone, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2i1bp5c.

Diamond Dogs Boylesque: The Diamond Dogs bring you a sexy, scary and fun night for their Boylesque Halloween show. 8 p.m. at The Rail, 3765 Fifth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2i2m9R7.

Friday, Oct. 20

DIVAS Welcome – Continental Invasion Weekend: San Diego DIVAS welcomes the Queens and Kings of Continental to the fabulous stage of Rich’s San Diego. The event features Miss Continental 2018 Shantell, Miss Continental Elite 2018 Fontasia L’Amour, Miss Liberty Continental Pataya and Mr. Gold Coast Continental Isaiah Sanchez Hilton. 7–10 p.m. at Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2i3ECwJ.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Hillcrest Classic Car Show: Great Autos of Yesteryear is the largest LGBT car club on the West Coast with almost 1,000 members. Join at least 30 of these car collectors for a “tire-kicking” good time when they bring their cars to the gayborhood to share their love of cars with the public and other members. So roll down your windows, crank up the tunes and cruise on down to this new monthly, free, and kid-friendly event. 1–4 p.m. Pride Plaza on Normal Street at University Avenue in Hillcrest. For information on the club, visit greatautos.org. Event details visit bit.ly/2xx56xq.

Girls Night Out Masquerade Dance: The ladies at Girls Night Out are rocking October with a Masquerade party featuring DJ SuSu. Gather your friends, get your swagger on and come dance at this monthly third Saturday event. Masquerade attire is encouraged; no full masks. 7 p.m. at The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2i1wm0b.

Project TRANS annual BBQ: Come out for food and fun with Project TRANS at The Center. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided. Bring a potluck item or donate plates, napkins, cups, or drinks. Games, blankets, lawn chairs and pop tents are encouraged. Street parking available. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at Quince Street and Sixth Avenue, Balboa Park. Meet under the trees; look for the trans flag. Visit bit.ly/2i1D3z8 or email trans@thecentersd.org.

GI Film Festival – LGBT theme: The third annual GI Film Festival, which takes place from Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 22, features an LGBT-themed film for the first time. The West Coast Premiere of “High Low Forty,” will screen Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1:15 p.m. at AMC Mission Valley 20, and the filmmaker will be attending and participating in a Q&A after the screening. Westfield Mission Valley Mall, 1640 Camino Del Rio N. For more details and a complete movie schedule, visit GIFilmFestivalSD.org.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Wine and Canvas: Come out for some artsy fun at Hard Rock Café. You don’t have to be an artist to have fun. Admission is $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Wine and food not included. Tonight’s art selection is “Colorful Elephant.” Free metered parking. 1–4 p.m. at Hard Rock Café, 801 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2vmXrAe.

Monday, Oct. 23

Transgender Coming Out Group: This weekly group supports transgender people in all stages of exploring gender identity. Open to transgender women and men, genderqueer/gender non-conforming people, people who are intersex and those questioning their gender identity. Significant others, friends, family and allies are welcome to attend with their transgender loved ones. 7–8:30 p.m. at The Center, 3909 Centre St. Email trans@thecentersd.org, call 619-692-2077 x109 or visit thecentersd.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Halloween wine glass painting: Join master artist Jessica Kost for step-by-step instructions on how to paint your own Halloween-themed wine glasses. Choose from three different designs. All supplies provided including two wine glasses. This is a 21-and-up event. Tickets $25. 6–9 p.m. at Little Italy’s Loading Dock, 2400 Kettner Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2i18hpW.

Wednesday, Oct 25

Dreamgirls Halloween 2017: Experience a night of fright and wonder as the Dreamgirls take on Halloween. Tickets $12–$15 at bit.ly/2i2jJlo. 8–10 p.m. at Urban MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2i18tpa.

Homeless Crisis forum: Join the San Diego Union-Tribune Community Advisory Board for a public conversation about the local homeless problem. Speakers include Ruth Bruland of Father Joe’s Villages, Amy Gonyeau of Alpha Project and more. Free; limited space. 6–7:30 p.m. at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2hZBvpf.

Thursday, Oct. 26

‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’: Enjoy the San Diego premiere of this music-filled comedy that celebrates finding your voice and singing your own song. Tickets start at $38 at bit.ly/2gtyvhj. Arrive early for a pre-show Wine Night. 7:30 p.m. at the Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town. The show runs through Sunday, Nov. 12; times vary. Visit bit.ly/2gtf1JA.

RECURRING EVENTS

Cinema Under the Stars: Films presented at an outdoor viewing space on various nights of the week.

Upcoming films:

“Young Frankenstein” – Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14

“Charade” – Thursday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 21

“The Birds” – Thursday, Oct. 26 through Saturday Oct. 28

Films start at 8 p.m. $16–$19. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.t