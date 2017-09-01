Calendar: Sept. 1 – 14, 2017

Friday, Sept. 1

Sunset DJ Friday with DJ Heabnasty: Hiba Qadri – aka DJ Heabnasty – always brings the noise. Come see ­her perform her passion in La Jolla. 5:45–7:45 p.m. at Bella Vista Social Club & Caffé, 2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive. Visit bit.ly/2wG1WWt.

Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 24

‘Artistry Through Deaf Eyes’: The Studio Door will celebrate National Deaf Awareness Month by showcasing diverse range of work from 18 deaf and hard-of-hearing artists from around the country. An artist reception will be held at 6–9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Free. The Studio Door, 3750 30th St. in North Park. Visit bit.ly/2wvjJ3n.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Dragstravaganza Saturday: Get ready for a night of pure entertainment! Be prepared for amazing drag performances by both professional and student drag performers. 10 p.m.–1 a.m. at SDSU’s Montezuma Hall, 6075 Aztec Circle Drive. Visit bit.ly/2w8QRe1.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Andaz rooftop – Labor Day Sunday: Come re-discover the STK Rooftop at Andaz for an amazing brunch and pool experience. Today’s event features DJs Frankie M, Pete Prado, Nicky Saponaro, FOMO and Will Hernandez. 12:30 p.m. at Andaz San Diego, 600 F St. Visit bit.ly/2wNLrbV.

Monday, Sept. 4

Transgender Coming Out Group: This weekly group supports transgender people in all stages of exploring gender identity. Open to transgender women and men, genderqueer/gender non-conforming people, people who are intersex and those questioning their gender identity. Significant others, friends, family and allies are welcome to attend with their transgender loved ones. 7–8:30 p.m. at The Center, 3909 Centre St. Email trans@thecentersd.org, call 619-692-2077 x109 or visit thecentersd.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Bubbles and Cupcakes – AIDS Walk Fundraiser: The Young Professionals Council will host a fundraiser to support their #AIDSWalkSD team. Enjoy cupcakes, Champagne, great company, prizes and more. Join the YPC’s AIDS Walk team at tiny.cc/YPCAidsWalkSD and get into the event for free. Suggested donation $10. This is a 21+ event. 6–8 p.m. at Babycakes, 3766 Fifth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2vbPkCL.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Art with Abner: Local band Abner will host an art show with artists Dustin McDuffie and Todd Emde. DJ Rock Ro will also perform. This is a 21+ event. $5 pre-sale tickets or $7 at the door. 9–12 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2wQ24U6.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Suzanne Westenhoefer in ‘Irresistible Humor’: Comedian Suzanne Westenhoefer will perform “Irresistible Humor” at $35 plus a $15 per person food or drink minimum. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. in Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2xtxOuz.

Friday, Sept. 8

Dinner in the Library: International best-selling author Ann Patchett will speak at an annual benefit to support the UC San Diego Library. She will share her life and work as a New York Times bestselling author and literary advocate. The event features a cocktail reception, dinner, drinks and dessert. Tickets are $300. 6–9:30 p.m. at Geisel Library, UCSD, 9500 Gilman Drive. RSVP at lib.ucsd.edu/dinner or call 858-534-7021.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Spin-raiser for AIDS Walk and Run: Come sweat for a cause at Cyclebar in Hillcrest. Reserve your bike at bit.ly/2uQDYVq for a $25 donation that will go straight to AIDS Walk & Run San Diego. Shoes, water bottle and towel provided. All riders will receive a drawing ticket for prizes. 1:45­–2:45 p.m. at Cyclebar, 1040 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2iv8bah.

South Bay Pride: Join South Bay Alliance for their 10th annual celebration of South Bay Pride. The art and music festival features live music and DJs, artisans, food trucks, beer and spirits, kayaking and exhibitors. Free. Suggested donation $10. Visit bit.ly/2vc7k00.

LGBT Horror Showcase – Horrible Imaginings Film Festival: It’s going to be one hell of a show! See feature film “B&B” playing with “Creatures of a Whitechapel” at the Horrible Imaginings Film Festival. Tickets start at $25 at bit.ly/2wNZrSS. 7:30–9:30 p.m. at 1649 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2vkBxKs.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Picnic with Progressives: Hungry for equality? Join San Diego Democrats for Equality and the San Diego Progressive Democratic Club for a picnic with Progressives. 1–3 p.m. at Kate O. Sessions Memorial Park, 5077 Soledad Road. Visit bit.ly/2xK1weX.

Monday, Sept. 11

Reproductive Justice and the Politics of Women’s Health: Nora Vargas will be leading a discussion on the status of reproductive rights and the best ways activists can have an impact at the local, state, and federal level. Free. RSVP at bit.ly/2xJXiUP. 6:15­–8 p.m. at San Diego Democratic Party Headquarters, 8340 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., #105. Visit bit.ly/2xKk9PI.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Sips & Civility – Fighting Fake News: League of Women Voters of San Diego invite you to an evening of drinks and civil political conversation about how to fight fake news. Brooke Binkowski – Snopes.com managing editor – will be the featured speaker. Free. RSVP on Facebook for two free drinks. 6–8 p.m. at San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2xJUlmP.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Live music – Indigo Girls: Grammy-winning folk duo Indigo Girls will perform with Amythyst Kiah. Tickets start at $45 at bit.ly/2wQ84fQ. 7:30–10:30 p.m. at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Drive. Visit bit.ly/2xahdfY.

FilmOUT – ‘Cherry Pop’ screening: Come see “Cherry Pop” – a film about a crazy night in the life of a small local bar’s drag show. A Q&A with director Assaad Yacoub will follow. Tickets are $15 at filmoutsandiego.com. Unrated. 7–9:30 p.m. at Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2xwVf64.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Comerica Bank’s Work-Life Balance presentation: Learn how personal passion can contribute to your business success. The evening features networking, a presentation, and a panel discussion. Mike Sington and Maylen Calienes will be the featured speakers. Cocktail reception to follow. The event is presented by Comerica Bank’s LGBTQ Initiative and Comerica Merchant Services and Retail Division. 4–7 p.m. at The Westgate Hotel, 1055 Second Ave. Visit bit.ly/2wNUae2.

Friday, Sept. 15

Girl’s Night Out: Gather your ladies and go dance at the monthly women’s dance every third Saturday. 7–10 p.m. at The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2xKhtSu.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Lambda Archives 30th Anniversary: Lambda Archives turns 30! Come celebrate three decades of preserving the pearls of our history. Intersex and non-binary activist Hida Viloria will be the guest speaker. VIP reception starts at 5 p.m. followed by the dinner and program from 6–8 p.m. Mississippi Room in the Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2vlYkon.

Hillcrest Classic Car Show: Roll down your windows, crank up the tunes and cruise on down for this fabulous new monthly event. Fabulous Hillcrest, MO’s Universe and Great Autos of Yesteryear present the Hillcrest Classic Car Show. Each event will feature at least 20 car collectors. Free and family-friendly. 1–4 p.m. at Pride Plaza on Normal Street. Visit bit.ly/2w5hxiX.

33rd Annual Coastal Cleanup Day: Join I Love A Clean San Diego for San Diego County’s largest cleanup of the year. All ages and ability levels are welcome to register. Bring a reusable item and download the Ocean Conservancy’s mobile data collection app to reduce waste. 9 a.m.­–noon at various locations. Visit CleanupDay.org.

RECURRING EVENTS

Cinema Under the Stars: Films presented at an outdoor viewing space on various nights of the week.

Upcoming films:

“Casablanca” – Friday, Sept. 1 to Sunday, Sept. 3

“The Big Lebowski” – Thursday, Sept. 7 to Saturday, Sept. 9

“Notorious” – Thursday, Sept. 14 to Saturday, Sept. 16

Films start at 8 p.m. $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

