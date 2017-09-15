Calendar: Sept. 15 – 28, 2017

Friday, Sept. 15

KAABOO begins: This three-day festival, which includes live music, comedy, inspirational art, gourmet cuisine, and craft drinks of all kinds kicks off today at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday evening. 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Take the Coaster! For more info, visit bit.ly/2f3Y6zS. To get the entire lineup for the weekend, visit kaaboodelmar.com.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Hillcrest Classic Car Show: Great Autos of Yesteryear is the largest LGBT car club on the West Coast with almost 1,000 members. Join at least 30 of these car collectors for a “tire-kicking” good time when they bring their cars to the gayborhood to share their love of cars with the public and other members. So roll down your windows, crank up the tunes and cruise on down to this new monthly, free, and kid-friendly event. 1–4 p.m. Pride Plaza on Normal Street at University Avenue in Hillcrest. For information on the club, visit greatautos.org. Event details visit bit.ly/2vSXBMb.

SDAFFL’s Gay Bowl fundraiser: Help send three SDAFFL teams to Boston for the Gay Bowl this fall. Come play bingo, purchase raffle tickets, and win prizes while drag host Landa Plenty and special guest, 2017 Laces & Lashes winner, Ms. Bitchy SheBottoms also performs. Bingo starts at 1pm. 12:30–4 p.m. Urban MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2wVw6p4.

Lambda Archives 30-anniversary gala: Come celebrate three decades of “preserving the pearls of our history.” Guest speaker Hida Viloria – queer intersex and Latinx activist and author (“Born Both: An Intersex Life”). VIP reception 5 p.m., dinner and program: 6–9 p.m. Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd, North Park. For the event link visit bit.ly/2f2Maym. To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/2vSjGdX.

33rd Annual Coastal Cleanup Day: Join I Love A Clean San Diego for San Diego County’s largest cleanup of the year. All ages and ability levels are welcome to register. Bring a reusable item and download the Ocean Conservancy’s mobile data collection app to reduce waste. 9 a.m.­–noon at various locations. Visit CleanupDay.org.

Sunday, Sept. 17

‘Homos – or Everyone in America’: Check out a preview performance of the West Coast Premiere of Jordan Seavey’s “brave, cutting edge new play.” Attempting to navigate the complexities of contemporary gay life together, a Brooklyn couple hopscotches back and forth over the timeline of their relationship, offering a sensual, hilarious and compelling story of their bond emerges. It also confronts the lingering dangers and interconnected values of current cultural issues. 2 p.m. Diversionary Theatre, Park Blvd., University Heights. Visit diversionary.org.

Monday, Sept. 18

Golden Girls Trivia: Landa Plenty will be your guide to find out who is the ultimate “know-it-all” of the three ladies that brought us years of laughter. Assemble your golden gaggle of five teammates or less and enter at on the dance floor. You can play at any table in the restaurant. Ten bonus points if you dress up in some kind of “Golden Girls” costume. Pay attention to the event’s discussion thread for a free answer before the event. Register 6:30 p.m., event 7–9 p.m. Urban MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2xj5i1L.

Manic Monday at The Rail: San Diego’s weekly ’80s/’90s night with DJ Junior and the Discopunk. If you’re having a birthday or special occasion bottle service is available. Comment on the event page what your fav ‘80s songs are and they will see you on the dance floor. 9 p.m. The Rail 3796 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2gZ5QDT.

Transgender Coming Out Group: This weekly group supports transgender people in all stages of exploring gender identity. Open to transgender women and men, genderqueer/gender non-conforming people, people who are intersex and those questioning their gender identity. Significant others, friends, family and allies are welcome to attend with their transgender loved ones. 7–8:30 p.m. at The Center, 3909 Centre St. Email trans@thecentersd.org, call 619-692-2077 x109 or visit thecentersd.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Bruce Vilanch Live: The legendary Bruce Vilanch has put something into a lot famous mouths — jokes! stories! filthy songs! The comedian and six-time Emmy Award-winner will perform “Uncensored” at Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. in Hillcrest. $30–$35 plus $15 per person food or drink minimum. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2gDOOHI.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Guy-Cade at Coin Op: Last month’s debut event was a hit so organizers are back for more. Guy-Cade is a guy’s game night at North Park’s video game bar. Enjoy retro video games, drink specials, tasty bites and craft beers, and awesome guys. No cover. Meet up is at the long communal table in the center of the venue. 8–11 p.m. Coin Op, 3926 30th St, North Park. Visit bit.ly/2w5TSPJ.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Tribute to David Bowie: Ariel Levine and friends perform Bowie’s defining songs and classics spanning his entire career. Full make-up, costumes, visuals, etc. Blonde Bar, 1808 W. Washington St., Middletown. Visit bit.ly/2f3SYMm.

Eric Michael Krop in ‘I <3 U’: Powerhouse singer Eric Michael Krop returns to MA4 with musical director Nate Buccieri on piano. The two musicians will perform “I <3 U” at Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. in Hillcrest. $20 plus $15 per person food or drink minimum. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2eU8K8D.

Small Business Expo: Network with thousands of business owners and entrepreneurs at America’s biggest business-to-business trade show. Free. RSVP required. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. in Hall H at San Diego Convention Center, 111 West Harbor Drive. Visit TheSmallBusinessExpo.com.

Friday, Sept. 22

Meet the artist’s night: Help celebrate an anniversary and meet and greet the fabulous artists of Creative Crossroads. With over 50 unique artists under one roof, there is much creativity to indulge and discover. This creative mixer is open to the public, so save the date, and bring your date. Complimentary drinks all night and a raffle for the chance to win $100 gift card in celebration of their two-year anniversary. 6–10 p.m. Creative Crossroads, 502 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2f2Flx2.

Flicks turns 34: Help celebrate with the staff of Flicks as the bar turns 34 years old. The party starts at 6 p.m. with an open bar until 7 p.m. Free tapas from around Hillcrest, Baja Betty’s, HBC, and more. Hosted by Erica Foxx and Cookie. DJ Will Z will be playing your music videos from the last three decades. Special appearances from favorite local entertainers throughout the night. Champagne toast at midnight with some tasty sweets. 6 p.m.–2 a.m. Visit bit.ly/2xvUdLP.

World Sexual Health Day: Attend an educational, thought-provoking, interactive, and community-building event as communities around the world celebrate World Sexual Health Day. This event includes raffle drawings, interactive sexual health exhibit, panel discussion with community leaders/educators; free giveaways; costume/prop photo area; community tables with education and resources; and live music from Lee Coulter. All proceeds go to the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

6–8:30 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2wnoveG.

Bechdel Brigade at Moxie Theatre: Join the Bechdel Brigade for the premiere of “Ironbound.” Enjoy pre-show drink and bites and then enter the theater early for a behind-the-scenes chat with the director about the show. Use the code BRIGADE at checkout to receive $15 tickets. 7–9:30 p.m. Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd. Suite N, Rolando. Visit bit.ly/2eTAEln.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Havana Nights 5-year anniversary: Join the staff of #1 Fifth Avenue and fans of Havana Nights to celebrate five years of what many consider the best Latin night in San Diego, Havana Nights with the Manny Cepeda Orchestra, hosted by Michele Ada. Come celebrate and party the night away. Bring your dancing shoes. #1 Fifth Avenue, 3845 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2fgRZp4.

Uncorked – SD Wine Festival: Uncorked Wine Festivals features over 200 wines and ciders, gourmet food trucks, a custom photo booth and live music by local bands. Bring a picnic blanket or beach chair. General admission tickets $60; VIP tickets $70. This event benefits local nonprofit Urban Surf 4 Kids. 21-and-up. No pets allowed. 1–5 p.m. at 400 Kettner Blvd., Embarcadero Marina Park North. Visit bit.ly/2gZyq8b.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Monday, Sept. 25

San Diego County LGBTQ Latinix Coalition: Join queer, transgender, bisexual, lesbian, and gay Latinx community members, activists and leaders from across San Diego County, coming together to enhance the capacity of the local LGBTQ community’s ability to build a movement and mobilize. Focus is to strengthen the educational, health, cultural, civic, political, and economic power of our LGBTQ Latinx community and the region. Come prepared to share your vision for the future. Panel includes local leaders and elected officials. Beverages and light food provided. 6–8 p.m. The Center, 3903 Centre St. Hillcrest. Questions and info contract Carolina Ramos at cramos@thecentersd.org. RSVP at bit.ly/2j5PDgY.

PSA Flight 182 Memorial Celebration of Life: Held every year on the anniversary of the crash of PSA Flight 182 and a Cessna 172 over North Park, people gather to acknowledge and remember the tragedy. Each name of the 144 people who perished is read aloud and will be written on the sidewalk in chalk along with personal messages organizers receive through Facebook. The public is welcome to come pay their respects. Speakers will remember all who were impacted, including victims and their families, first responders, neighbors and local churches. Free. 8:30–10 a.m. at Dwight and Nile streets, North Park. Visit bit.ly/2eTXc5w.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Alexis Michelle in ‘It Takes a Woman’: Alexis Michelle is all powdered, pink and ready for her MA4 debut. New York’s premiere theatrical drag queen will perform “It Takes a Woman” at Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. in Hillcrest. $25–$30 plus $15 per person food or drink minimum. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2eUdlrr.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Gayzer Tag San Diego: Round two of Gayzer Tag, brought to you by Guy Social, a local organization that curates interactive events and immersive experiences for gay guys looking for alternatives to the bar/club scene and hook-up apps. This fun event includes private laser tag games for Guy Social guests with different game play/rules each game; free pizza; after-event drinks and plenty of guys to meet and mingle with. Tickets are $30 in advance/ $35 at the door. 8–11 p.m. UltraZone, 3146 Sports Arena Blvd., Suite 21. Visit bit.ly/2xiHtHt.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Official ‘Will & Grace’ viewing party: Every Thursday night through Nov. 16, come watch the next chapter of everyone’s favorite series, “Will & Grace.” Pick your best gal pal and grab your gaggle of gays — the upper deck will be turned into a Will & Grace stylized living room with plenty of sass and drink specials. 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the show on all screens and a big screen on the patio. Urban MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2wYgDlQ.

Wine and Canvas: Come out for some artsy fun at Imperial House. You don’t have to be an artist to have fun. Admission $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Wine and food not included. Tonight’s art selection is “Coronado Sunset.” 6–9 p.m. at Imperial Steakhouse Restaurant, 505 Kalmia St. Visit bit.ly/2kQREwr.

RECURRING EVENTS

Cinema Under the Stars: Films presented at an outdoor viewing space on various nights of the week.

Upcoming films:

“Notorious” – Friday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 16

“The Blues Brothers” – Thursday, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Sept. 23

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” – Thursday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Sept. 30

Films start at 8 p.m. $15. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.