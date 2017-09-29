Calendar: Sept. 29–Oct. 12, 2017

Friday, Sept. 29

Wine and Canvas: Come out for some artsy fun at Fabrison’s French Creperie Cafe. You don’t have to be an artist to have fun. Admission $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Wine and food not included. Tonight’s art selection is “France Poppies.” 6–9 p.m. at Fabrison’s French Creperie Café, 1425 India St. in Little Italy. Visit bit.ly/2kQREwr.

Saturday, Sept. 30

AIDS Walk and Run: Local individuals, teams, social clubs, businesses, schools, universities and faith organizations will come together for the AIDS Walk and Run. The walk will remember the many who were lost to AIDS and will raise vital funds to support all of the San Diegans living today with the HIV disease. Register at bit.ly/2wNzPFu. 6–10 a.m. in Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2xgKJkn.

Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1

Adams Avenue Street Fair: The 36th annual street fair features 80 musical acts on six stages. The free two-day music festival also features beer gardens, beer tastings, giant carnival rides, festival foods, 300 arts and crafts booths, and miscellaneous vendors. 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30; 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. Visit bit.ly/2xvc84K.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Dragalicious Gospel Brunch at Lips: Join Sister Nun-of-the-Above (Tootie) and the Sisters of Sequin for a church session that is done correctly. For just $19.95 you get an entrée, sides, unlimited mimosas, Champagne, bloodys and a dragalicious drag show. First seating between 11–11:30 a.m., second seating at 1:30 p.m. $5 cover. Reservations required. 3036 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Visit bit.ly/2xsplvl or lipssd.com.

Monday, Oct. 2

Transgender Coming Out Group: This weekly group supports transgender people in all stages of exploring gender identity. Open to transgender women and men, genderqueer/gender non-conforming people, people who are intersex and those questioning their gender identity. Significant others, friends, family and allies are welcome to attend with their transgender loved ones. 7–8:30 p.m. at The Center, 3909 Centre St. Email trans@thecentersd.org, call 619-692-2077 x109 or visit thecentersd.org.

Mazing Mondays at the Caliph: Come sing along to the songs of your past with Carol Curtis from 5–8 p.m. and enjoy karaoke with Danny from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at this easy-going cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Live entertainment – Ann Hampton Callaway: Singer Ann Hampton Callaway has crafted an exciting night of music centered on the tunes of women songwriters who have inspired her, including Billie Holiday, Carole King and Dorothy Field. See her perform these female classics as well as her original songs at Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. in Hillcrest. $70 plus $15 per person food or drink minimum. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2xtxuQ0.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

GGG Game and Trivia Night: Everyone is welcome to kick off the fall season with Men @ The Center for an evening of Live Team Trivia, board games, food, drinks and socializing. San Diego’s legendary John Lockhart will host. Pizza, beverages, snacks and hundreds of board games will be provided. Suggested $5 donation. 6 p.m. at The Center, 3909 Centre St. Contact Benny Cartwright at 619-692-2077 x106 or visit bit.ly/2xu0DL8.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 8

San Diego International Film Festival: The San Diego International Film Festival is back. The annual event features film screenings — including an LGBT track, panels, celebrity guests and special events. Buy passes and tickets at bit.ly/2eU3l1q. Various times and locations. Visit sdfilmfest.com.

Thursday, Oct. 5

First Thursday Bonfire on the Beach: San Diego LGBT Young Women’s Circle will host a community beach bonfire. 7–8:30 p.m. at Ocean Beach. More details to come; check their Facebook event page for updates. Visit bit.ly/2xtxIGQ.

Official ‘Will & Grace’ viewing party: Every Thursday night through Nov. 16, come watch the next chapter of everyone’s favorite series, “Will & Grace.” Pick your best gal pal and grab your gaggle of gays ­– the upper deck will be turned into a “Will & Grace”-stylized living room with plenty of sass and drink specials. 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the show on all screens and a big screen on the patio. First come, first served. Urban MO’s Bar and Grill, 308 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2wYgDlQ.

Friday, Oct. 6

SDPix presents Top of the Bay: Enjoy amazing views and first-rate entertainment at The Porto Vista! Top of the Bay is the original LGBT happy hour and it embodies the San Diego spirit. Social hour at 6 p.m. Rotating DJ performances 7–10 p.m. Free roundtrip shuttle between Porto Vista and Rich’s, with free entry into Rich’s until midnight. Porto Vista Hotel Rooftop, 1835 Columbia St. Visit bit.ly/2xs6NLR or portovistasd.com.

Live theater – ‘The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey’: This Trevor Project fundraiser will be a one-man show at The Old Globe. James Lecesne, co-founder of The Trevor Project, is the playwright and solo performer of the play. Tickets start at $100 and include play admission, a donation to The Trevor Project, and a post-show reception with refreshments, where you can meet Lecesne. 8–11 p.m. at the Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2xcRPsH or bit.ly/2xsZiUQ.

Saturday, Oct. 7

South Park Walkabout: Enjoy the quarterly evening festival that showcases all the unique and independent businesses in South Park. Enjoy complimentary treats, live entertainment and special offers. Free trolley arrives every 15 minutes at four stops. 6–10 p.m. at Grape Street Square. Visit bit.ly/2xspIGf.

South Bark Dog Wash anniversary: During the South Park Walkabout, stop by South Bark Dog Wash to celebrate their 17 years in business. Food and drink will be served. Diana DeAugustine will paint live pet portraits and Charmaine Gray Photography will showcase her pet photography. Visit bit.ly/2xs72GL.

Successful Aging Expo: The San Diego Union-Tribune’s one-day expo features more than 160 vendors and all-day entertainment. Expert speakers will present the latest on health issues, financial planning, travel and more. Free admission, parking $13. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at Del Mar Fairgrounds. Visit bit.ly/2xsOh5G or bit.ly/2fOIKwh.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Beware of the Bear Brunch: Uptown Tavern presents their first Bear Brunch. Special food and drink options will be offered. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2xsMVb9.

Monday, Oct. 9

RISE third anniversary and diversity and inclusion awards: Join RISE San Diego’s honorary event committee to recognize local champions of diversity and inclusion. The special event will also celebrate RISE’s first three years of successfully fostering urban leadership and civic engagement in San Diego. 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave. Contact 619-531-7473 or info@risesandiego.org. Visit bit.ly/2xssRpz. Tickets $75–$125 at bit.ly/2fOITjg.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Taste of Mission Hills: Experience the sixth annual event of palate-pleasing “tastes” in Mission Hills. The event will feature 24 participating venues. Advance tickets are $25 and day-of tickets are $30. Only 600 tickets are available. Ticket price includes free Old Town Trolley shuttle transportation. 5–9 p.m. For tickets, a list of participating restaurants and more information, visit bit.ly/2xtl1Mu.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

National Coming Out Day: The County of San Diego LGBT and Allies Association will host a National Coming Out Day Resource Fair. Receive information, get resources and listen to speakers. Presentations include: “The Importance of Being Out at Work,” “Being a Good Ally,” “Supporting LGBTQ Youth” and “Advocating for Trans People.” Refreshments will be provided by Rubio’s Coastal Grill while supplies last. 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at 5540 Overland Ave. Visit bit.ly/2xspWgp.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12

Live entertainment – Miss Richfield in ‘2020 Vision’: Known for her unique take on audience participation and comedic songs/videos, Miss Richfield will bring her message of hope and survival to San Diego. She will perform “2020 Vision: A Survival Guide For The New World!” at Martinis Above Fourth, 3940 Fourth Ave. in Hillcrest. $30–$40 plus $15 per person food or drink minimum. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2xs57lo.

RECURRING EVENTS

Cinema Under the Stars: Films presented at an outdoor viewing space on various nights of the week.

Upcoming films:

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” – Friday, Sept. 29 through Saturday, Sept. 30

“North by Northwest” – Thursday, Oct. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 7

“Young Frankenstein” – Thursday, Oct. 12 through Saturday, Oct. 14

Films start at 8 p.m. $16­–$19. 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.