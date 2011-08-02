Commentary: A Cuba committed to humanity, pride and progress

By Lisa Stearns

Some days the distances seem extreme between Hillcrest and the desk where I scribble. There is no Walmart here and not long ago I spent three days looking for someone to sell me eggs. More than two months ago, however, I was in a parade like those I have joined down the friendly streets of Hillcrest in years past. The rainbow flags of Cuba’s anti-homophobia campaign (Jornada contra Homofobia) were lifted and paraded from the iconic boardwalk of Havana’s Malecon up Avenida 23 (La Rampa) to Pavillón Cuba, an exhibition area given over to the campaign. For the first time, another series of activities and waving of banners also took place in Santiago de Cuba at the other end of this lovely island.

Suddenly, the distance between San Diego and Havana seemed shorter. Not all of you will know about the celebrations in Havana, however. U.S. news rarely covers Cuba and usually in negative shades. In the hopes for more solidarity between peoples of these two countries dear to my heart, it feels right to share Havana’s event with my U.S. neighborhood.

The parade on May 14 was a distant cousin of the glitter, feathers and floats that decorate Hillcrest each year. Earlier in the week there was more strutting. The enormous Karl Marx Theatre, where the Cuban Communist Party holds celebrations, was packed for three nights running for an extravaganza of drag elegance. The parade, however, drew no more than 300 marchers who interrupted the public thoroughfare

for no more than a few hundred meters before entering the Pavillón.

It was not a fashion opportunity. Most of us were in street clothes; yellow T-shirts proclaiming membership in the campaign against homophobia were particularly popular. But some barriers to personal expression

were broken. Men wore makeup. Women walked hand in hand. One happy queen sported a long white gown and posed for pictures. In the heat, a number of faces flushed under feather wigs or above feather boas. There was lots of hugging and kissing—but that is nothing new in this island full of human warmth. Mostly, the success of the Jornada was evident in the triumphant expressions of joy by folks feeling part of a tangible beginning.

This was only the fourth year of public celebrations in Cuba marking the global campaign against homophobia. Press, both foreign and domestic, flashed cameras and shoved microphones in the faces of the shy and the extroverted alike. Anyone attending the two weeks of exhibitions, films, debates, book launches and other events all over the city knows there is an earnest effort going on here. My favorite panel discussion was between journalists and members of the LGBT community: “How do they represent us, how do we represent ourselves, and how do we want to be represented?” The U.S. cult film “Candy Darling” also generated a lively discussion.

The LGBT community faces an uphill battle against Latino machismo, memories of cruel political repression and general public ignorance. Change is in the air, however. Mariela Castro, director of the National Center for Sexual Education (CENESEX), is the face most identified with the movement. She facilitated

the first sex change operations to take place in Cuba. She travels the length and breadth of this island, as well as abroad, building support for work she passionately believes in. Wearing a white baseball cap, Mariela and a visiting member of the German Parliament held the center of a banner that led the parade. Later, on the podium, her voice cracked, hoarse at the conclusion of two intensive weeks of activities.

The leader of CENESEX is of vintage stock. Her father is President Raul Castro, brother of iconic Fidel Castro. Her mother, Wilma Espin, was born into circles close to the Bacardi empire. Wilma became the nationally loved woman who institutionalized the first wave of revolutionary commitment to gender equality. Mariela, their modest but charismatic daughter, trained as a sexologist. Today, as director of CENESEX, she may be said to be a leader of the movement against homophobia here, but not the only one. Over the last 10 years, many smaller organizations have started work, often under the protection cast by CENESEX affiliation. Together, activists have succeeded in securing cracks in a generally homophobic society, and they are patiently prying them wider. Drag shows are no longer exclusively in private homes with curtains drawn. Soap operas, a national passion, plot in the problem of homophobia to get in on the family and neighborhood talk agenda. Individuals are daring to come out: parking attendants, surgeons and foreign ministry personnel gave stirring speeches during the Jornada debates.

Equally exciting, the call is not just for gay rights but for a truly revolutionary transformation of society in favor of diversity and inclusion. The movement is fearless in insisting that Cuba must address remaining challenges in order to deliver on revolutionary commitments to eradicate racism, defend women’s equality and stem discrimination against those with disabilities. “We want a new society. The fight against homophobia is part of the fight against all types of discrimination surviving in our society,” says Mariela Castro.

The strategy is pragmatic. Cuba’s Family Code is due to be revised. Gay marriage was an early demand but it generated a fierce reaction led by the Catholic Church. A good part of the Cardinal’s New Year’s eve speech a couple of years ago was devoted to the moral danger presented by those who would press for laws offending the dictates of the Bible. The Cardinal is, on the other hand, to be lauded for his contributions to the delicate negotiations that secured the recent release of political prisoners. The LGBT movement has revised its demand and now says it doesn’t matter what word is used as long as couples of whatever sex can commit themselves to one another and be protected by the same rights as those afforded by the status of marriage.

Discrimination is only one of a mountain of problems faced by the Cuban authorities. The economy is in devastating crisis. The experiments with market mechanisms ruffle the feathers of many a threatened bureaucrat. The security of free health care and education are entrenched expectations of Cuban life and the government must find a way to sustain these services as reforms are made in other sectors. They say if a hurricane directly hits Havana, 70 percent or more of the crumbling housing stock would be destroyed. There is an unprecedented draught. It is hearting that in these times of urgency and challenge not only rhetoric but action for diversity and human justice is taking place under Cuba’s revolutionary flag.

I am thrilled to have been here for the “Jornada.” I am not so happy that I must soon leave. My husband works here, my mother of 86 has caretakers here who love and miss her. But U.S. law says that my mother and I can only visit our “Cuban national family member.” We cannot live with him. U.S. authorities fear that we are supporting a regime they oppose. On the contrary, these past weeks I feel I have been supporting the part of Cuba committed to humanity, pride and progress—goals we all share and toward which we need to work together. I am hopeful that next year the distance between Hillcrest and Havana will be easier to bridge.

—Lisa Stearns has a law degree and has taught and given lectures in China and elsewhere. She is married to the former Norwegian ambassador to China.