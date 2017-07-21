Correction to “Marching with Pride” – Vol. 8, Issue 13

CORRECTION

Regrettably, this is the second correction for the same error.

In our June 21 issue, our main front-page story was about a San Diego contingent that traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the National Equality March [“Marching with Pride,” Vol. 8, Issue 13, or online at bit.ly/2t4tqEb]. In the caption below the photo, we incorrectly identified the owner of The Caliph in San Diego as Sheldon Ramirez.

We attempted a correction in our last issue, No. 14, to Sherman Ramirez, which is still incorrect; his name is Sherman Mendoza.

