Earning cash by any means necessary

By David Dixon

The hilarious musical comedy, “The Full Monty,” is coming to San Diego, with irreverent jokes intact.

Taking place in Buffalo, New York, in the early 2000s, it is a story about a few average men who were fired from their jobs and struggle to make ends meet.

A divorced loser, Jerry Lubowski (Tug Watson) and his pal, Dave Bukatinsky (Jonathan Brugioni), try to figure out a way to make money quickly. Jerry decides that they, along with a few new friends, will become male strippers.

One particular subplot in the San Diego State MFA-adaptation deals with a same-sex relationship. If handled poorly, the two gay characters from the 2000 comedy would be considered a cliché or dated. However, Watson loves how subtle this aspect of the show remains in 2017.

At the beginning of the story, Jerry is a casual homophobe who isn’t afraid to make hateful comments. Throughout the night, he ends up becoming a more tolerant and caring man.

“The way Jerry changes is very topical for how people generally accept homosexuals today,” Watson said.

One of the lead performers is Domonique D. Evans, who plays middle-aged man, Noah “Horse” T. Simmons, who teams up with Jerry in the script.

Evans, as Akasha Plenty, is the current titleholder of Miss San Diego Gay Pride 2016, has been active with the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus and volunteers at the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

“What I appreciate about ‘The Full Monty’ is that the gay characters aren’t caricatures,” he said. “The two men just happen to fall in love with each other.”

With hilarious songs, an extremely talented cast and moving messages, you’re sure to have a memorable experience.

And bring some extra cash. The dancers are expecting tips.

Directed by Stephen Brotebeck, “The Full Monty” will be performed April 21-30 at SDSU’s Don Powell Theatre, located at 5500 Campanille Drive. For tickets or more information, visit ttf.sdsu.edu or call 619-594-6884.

—David Dixon is a freelance film and theater writer. He can be reached at daviddixon0202@gmail.com.