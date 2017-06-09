FilmOut Festival lineup

By SDCNN Staff

Get your tickets and peruse what’s in store

The 19th annual FilmOut San Diego LGBT Film Festival unspools June 9-11 at the Observatory North Park.

Buy tickets online at filmoutsandiego.com or visit the box office on Saturday or Sunday. The Opening Night film has already sold out.

Here are the details of the films:

Friday, June 9

Co-presenters: CICA, Smirnoff and Anheuser-Busch

OPENING NIGHT

7 p.m. ‘A Very Sordid Wedding’ (U.S.)

109 minutes

Director: Del Shores

Southern California exclusive | San Diego premiere

The follow-up to the 2008 prequel Logo series and the 2000 feature film of the cult smash hit “Sordid Lives.”

With: ‘He Could’ve Gone Pro’ (U.S.)

13-minute short film

Director: McGhee Monteith

West Coast premiere

When Debbie comes home for Christmas, she and her mother Gayle are forced to confront the truth about their family’s past over a tense holiday lunch.

Saturday, June 10

Sponsor: SDGLN and SDPix

BEST OF LGBT SHORTS

Co-presenter: SDLFF, SDAFF and Micky’s

11 a.m. Short 1: ‘Sisak’ (India)

15 minutes

Director: Faraz Arif Ansari

West Coast premiere

Story of two gay men in Mumbai who meet on a train and fall in love; burdened with the larger social (and legal) scorn, the two are unable to say anything to each other.

Short 2: ‘And Why Not? (Et Pourquoi Pas?)’ (France)

12 minutes

Director: Nicolas Fay

West Coast premiere

Virginie is waiting for an old girlfriend she lost touch with but met up with again on the social networks.

Short 3: ‘Lily’ (Ireland)

21 minutes

Director: Graham Cantwell

West Coast premiere

A schoolgirl with a secret is on the cusp of becoming a young woman.

Short 4: ‘Por Un Beso’ (Spain)

5 minutes

Director: David Velduque

Southern California premiere

Two men standing opposite each other at a zebra crossing in Gran Via when their eyes meet.

Short 5: ‘Swim’ (U.S.)

11 minutes

Director: Mari Walker

Southern California premiere

As summer draws to a close, a young trans girl finds freedom in a secret midnight swim.

Short 6: ‘Scar Tissue’ (Belgium)

14 minutes

Director: Nish Gera

U.S. premiere

Sami has fled Aleppo and now resides in Amsterdam, where a chance meeting causes truths to be revealed and confronted.

Short 7: ‘Alpha’ (U.S.)

4 minutes

Director: Ben Rodriguez

World premiere

A man forces his boyfriend to sneak out with him to their vacation rental pool to have sex.

Short 8: ‘Pussy (Cipka)’ (Poland)

8 minutes

Director: Renata Gasiorowska

West Coast premiere

A young girl spends the evening alone and decides to have a sweet, solo pleasure session.

Short 9: ‘The Wanker (Pajero)’ (Spain)

8 minutes

Director: Aitor Gonzalez Iturbe

West Coast premiere

Juan has a problem, or so he thinks. Actually he’s about to discover that he has quite a few of them.

Short 10: ‘It’s A Boy’ (U.S.)

5 minutes

Director: Trent Nakamura

Southern California premiere

Young newlyweds are in the middle of an ultrasound when Dr. Kinsey reveals the exciting news. A baby boy! Who’s also gay!

FESTIVAL SPOTLIGHT

Co-presenters: Merrill Lynch and Lambda Archives

1:15 p.m. ‘The Lavender Scare’ (U.S.)

Directors: Josh Howard and Jill Landes

West Coast premiere

This documentary shines a spotlight on a mostly forgotten chapter of American history that has never received the attention it deserves. With the United States gripped in the panic of the Cold War, President Dwight D. Eisenhower deems homosexuals to be “security risks” and orders the immediate firing of any government employee discovered to be gay or lesbian. It triggers a vicious witch hunt that ruins tens of thousands of lives and thrusts an unlikely hero into the forefront of what would become the modern LGBT rights movement.

With: ‘Golden Boys’ (Canada)

8 minutes

Director: Jill Riley

West Coast premiere

When three longtime friends break into their old private school, long forgotten memories come back to the surface, forcing them to grapple with the true consequences of having been the school’s Golden Boys.

Co-presenter: Richard Woods Real Estate and ROK Promos

3:15 p.m. ‘Pushing Dead’ (U.S.)

108 minutes

Director: Tom E. Brown

Yes, it’s a comedy! When Dan, a struggling writer (James Roday from “Psych”) and HIV-positive for 20-plus years, ill advisedly deposits a $100 birthday check, he is dropped from his health plan for earning too much income. In this new era of sort-of universal care, his only options are long shots: take on a helpless bureaucracy, or come up with $3,000 a month to buy his medication. Also starring Danny Glover, Khandi Alexander and Robin Weigert.

Co-presenter: Wells Fargo Bank

5:30 p.m. ‘A Million Happy Nows’ (U.S.)

80 minutes

Director: Albert Alarr

West Coast premiere

Veteran actress Lainey Allen (Crystal Chappell) is tired of being sidelined for younger talent on the soap opera she has starred in for 20 years. Coupled with finding it harder to retain her lines, she decides not to renew her contract, and she and her publicist/partner, Eva Morales (Jessica Leccia), move to a beach house overlooking the ocean on the Central California coast. But when Lainey starts to forget more than can be attributed to stress, Eva insists on a visit to the doctor — which then chronicles Lainey and Eva’s changing relationship as they struggle to deal with a new diagnosis. Thoughtfully poignant and deftly written and performed, do not miss this emotionally moving film — with cameos galore from some of your favorite daytime serial dramas.

With: ‘August In The City’ (U.S.)

16 minutes

Director: Christie Conochalla

West Coast premiere

Two young women find themselves completely drawn to each other but one fears the repercussions of society in 1978 Brooklyn.

BOYS CENTERPIECE

Co-presenter: Ascent Real Estate (Josh Bottfeld/Ron Oster), Ivan Solis and RAGE Magazine

7:45 p.m. ‘Something Like Summer’ (U.S.)

109 minutes

Director: David Berry

West Coast premiere

The film is based on the bestselling novel of the same name. The only guy at his Texas high school with the courage to come out of the closet, Benjamin Bentley (Grant Davis) believes he has doomed himself to a life of loneliness. Putting up with the bullies and his classmates’ whispered condemnations keeps him from pursuing his dream of being a singer, despite the encouragement of his best friend, Allison (Ajiona Alexus). Instead, Ben spends his summer vacation stalking the handsome athlete who just moved to town, Tim Wyman (Davi Santos). Epic in scope and wonderfully written and performed, the film follows the course of true love over the span of a dozen years, from awkward adolescence through challenging adulthood, featuring seven classic and original musical numbers and the artwork of a talented young artist. Also starring Ben Baur, Jana Lee Hamblin, Ron Boyd, Tristan Decker and Riley Stewart.

With: ‘Apollo (Apollon)’ (France)

8 minutes

Director: Loic Dimitch

West Coast premiere

A teen hung up by the social ideals of masculinity who dreams about having the perfect body and endowment.

FRIGHTOUT LGBT SHORTS

Co-presenter: Horrible Imaginings & Cinema Junkie

10 p.m. Short 1: ‘Tonight It’s You’ (U.S.)

17 minutes

Director: Dominic Haxton

Southern California premiere

CJ ventures out for a late night hook-up when things take a dark turn, leading him into something much more sinister than he could ever imagine.

Short 2: ‘Room For Rent’ (Brazil)

20 minutes

Director: Enock Carvalho

U.S. premiere

When Leticia meets Gabriela at a party and brings her home, strange movements begin to develop in her dark and mysterious apartment.

Short 3: ‘Hi, It’s Your Mother’ (Canada)

5 minutes

Director: Daniel Sterlin-Altman

West Coast premiere

A shocking tragicomic stop-motion animated film about a mother’s love for her child (and also some carnal pleasure).

Short 4: ‘Demons’ (U.S.)

11 minutes

Director: Jesse Klein

West Coast premiere

A closeted serial killer is on the hunt for love and acceptance in a messed up world.

Short 5: ‘PYOTR495’ (Canada/Germany)

15 minutes

Director: Blake Mawson

Southern California premiere

A 16-year-old boy is baited by an ultra-nationalist group known for their violent abductions and attacks bolstered by Russia’s LGBT propaganda law, but Pyotr has a dangerous secret.

Sunday, June 11

Sponsors: Gay San Diego, San Diego Uptown News

LOCAL FILMMAKER SHORTS

Co-presenter: Enterprise

11 a.m. Short 1: ‘Evil Alan’ (U.S.)

10 minutes

Director: Jonathan Hammond

World premiere

Alan has a Grindr date with someone who is not from his town. Or dimension.

Short 2: ‘Sleep On It’ (U.S.)

7 minutes

Director: Benjamin Howard

World premiere

A quarrel puts things into perspective for a young couple mattress-hunting for their first apartment.

Short 3: ‘Legally Wed’ (U.S.)

12 minutes

Director: Michael Solorio

World premiere

A sister’s conservative views cause a rift between her and her gay brother as they experience a funeral, a wedding and life.

Short 4: ‘Silent’ (U.S.)

13 minutes

Director: Paul Baker

Southern California premiere

Two closeted film stars wrestle with their desires and cynicism before facing their public again.

Co-presenter: LIVE Magazine

12:15 p.m. 'Cas' (Netherlands)

48 minutes

Director: Joris van de Berg

U.S. premiere

Pepijn and Sjors’ steady, seven-year relationship is shaken up after they allow a young student named Cas to sleep on their couch until he finds a place of his own.

With: ‘An Evening (En Aften)’ (Denmark)

9 minutes

Director: Soren Green

California premiere

Two friends share a common experience but have very different reactions.

INTERNATIONAL SPOTLIGHT

Co-presenter: American Institute of Bisexuality

1:15 p.m. ‘Even Lovers Get the Blues’ (Belgium)

95 minutes

Director: Laurent Micheli

West Coast premiere

A liberating portrait of the love and sexual lives of disenchanted and passionate young people; Ana sleeps with Hugo, Dahlia with Graciano, Leo with Louis, and Arthur with everybody. They are lovers, friends and share their daily lives as young city dwellers in their 30s who live in Brussels, until a heartbreaking event comes to break this balance.

GIRLS CENTERPIECE

Co-presenter: FlawLes and Gossip Grill

3 p.m. ‘Signature Move’ (U.S.)

82 minutes

Director: Jennifer Reeder

West Coast premiere

This film is a socially relevant comedic and heartfelt look at modern families and the complexities of love in its many forms. Zaynab (Fawzia Mirza) is a Pakistani, Muslim lawyer living in Chicago who begins a new romance with Alma (Sari Sanchez), a confident Mexican-American woman. Zaynab’s recently widowed mother Parveen (Shabana Azmi) has moved in and spends her days watching Pakistani TV dramas while searching for a potential husband for her only daughter. Alma’s mother is a former professional Luchadora, which Zaynab finds fascinating, as she has recently taken up lucha-style wrestling with a former pro wrestler. Zaynab tries to keep her secrets from her mother, who knows more than she lets on.

With: ‘Balcony’ (UK)

17 minutes

Director: Toby Fell-Holden

Southern California premiere

In a neighborhood rife with racial tension, a local girl falls for a recent immigrant who is the victim of prejudice and shame.

16 year old, Noam, auditions for a school play despite his parents disapproval. From the moment he steps onto the back stage of the theatre, he falls in love. He falls in love with its lights, colors, sounds and its sense of freedom. Above all, he falls in love with Shay, who is also competing for the main role.

Co-presenter: Roberts Electric Service

5:15 p.m. ‘Handsome Devil’ (Ireland)

95 minutes

Director: John Butler

West Coast premiere

Dyed-hair, subversive rock music loving Ned (Fionn O’Shea) attends a boarding school where everything is all about rugby. Initially, he is happy living in his dorm alone and content with drawing as little attention to himself as possible when new kid and rugby star Conor (Nicholas Galitzine) gets assigned to his room and rocks his world.

With: ‘Devil Wears A Suit’ (Australia)

20 minutes

Director: Eli Mack

World premiere

A high-concept drama/sci-fi about a religious boy who must decide whether to “cure” his homosexuality with an injection or be ostracized from his community forever.

CLOSING NIGHT

Co-presenter: US Bank and West Coast Tavern

7 p.m. ‘The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin’ (U.S.)

91 minutes

Director: Jennifer M. Kroot

West Coast premiere

This documentary examines the life and work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, following his evolution from a conservative son of the Old South to a gay rights pioneer whose novels have inspired millions to claim their own truth. Jennifer Kroot’s documentary about the creator of “Tales Of The City” moves nimbly between playful and poignant and laugh-out-loud funny. With help from his friends (including Neil Gaiman, Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis, Sir Ian McKellen and Amy Tan), Maupin offers a disarmingly frank look at the journey that took him from the jungles of Vietnam to the bathhouses of 1970s San Francisco to the front line of the American culture war.

With: ‘Dusk’ (UK)

15 minutes

Director: Jake Graf

West Coast premiere

Growing up in 1950s England in an intolerant and uninformed world, young Chris Winters struggles to fit into the gender roles dictated by wider society.

For tickets, visit filmoutsandiego.com.