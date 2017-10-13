Foodie Flashes: Oct. 13 – 26, 2017

By Frank Sabatini Jr.

Since its April debut and then recent closing, Kouch Lounge in Hillcrest will reopen Oct. 19 under different management and in collaboration with Downtown’s Simon Says Coffee, which launched recently inside The Keating Hotel. The re-branded name will be Kouch Lounge by Simon Says.

New owner Jacob Sapochnick is an attorney and co-owner of Simon Says Coffee. He plans to reinstate Kouch’s original menu while adding items such as acai bowls, crepes and paninis. In addition, cannabidiol oils will be available for enhancing coffee drinks and low-alcohol cocktails.

“We were looking to expand Simon Says and this was the right fit to build a relaxing café community in Hillcrest,” said Sapochnick, adding that the business will open daily at 7 a.m. and stay open until 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and until 1 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. 3852 Fourth Ave., Suite 100, 619-269-5729, simonsayscoffee.com.

Move over In-N-Out Burger and Five Guys. A new powerhouse burger chain is sizzling into San Diego.

The much-anticipated Shake Shack is due to make its local debut “sometime over the weekend” of Oct. 13-14 in the recently expanded Westfield UTC mall, according to a company representative. In addition, a second local outlet is coming by the end of the year in The Millennium Mission Valley housing-retail complex at 675 Camino de la Reina.

Known for its all-natural Angus beef burgers served on non-GMO potato buns, the company was born in 2004 in New York City’s Madison Square Park. It has since spread into hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. and abroad.

In addition to burgers, Shake Shack serves up crinkle-cut fries, griddled hot dogs, crispy chicken sandwiches, and concretes (frozen custard) in a variety of flavors. 4309 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 2350, shakeshack.com.

California Pizza Kitchen in Fashion Valley Mall has settled into a new space directly below its original spot inside the two-level mall. Situated near guest services, it features an expanded patio, an open kitchen and a stand-alone bar serving craft cocktails, local beers and assorted wines. The aesthetics include an herb garden and artwork showcasing local landmarks. 7007 Friars Road, Suite 354, 619-298-4078, cpk.com.

A change of guard in the kitchen has occurred at Uptown Tavern with the Oct. 8 departure of Executive Chef Lety Gonzalez, who started five years ago at the Hillcrest establishment as a line cook before working her way up the ladder.

Stepping into her role is sous chef Mark Molina.

“Mark’s been with me for the last two and a half years and he’s a very bright, talented man. He’ll take Uptown Tavern where I left it and do better,” said Gonzalez, adding that she was offered a job “somewhere with a different concept” but couldn’t yet reveal the place.

“It was time for me to do something else and I’ll be first taking time off to spend with my family that I don’t get to see that often,” she said.

Molina previously held line cook positions at a pop-up restaurant called Juke in North Park and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse in La Jolla. He plans on rolling out a new menu next month that will include fried green tomato stacks, Coca Cola-braised short ribs over whipped potatoes, and a spin on papas bravas made with tater tots. 1236 University Ave., 619-241-2710, uptowntavernsd.com.

Get your spaghetti fix for cheap at Cucina Urbana in Bankers Hill, Cucina Sorella in Kensington, or Cucina Enoteca in Del Mar, as the restaurant group celebrates National Pasta Day on Oct. 17.

During regular operating hours that day, each kitchen will offer two different options of spaghetti and meatballs paired with wine — a family-style portion that serves three to four people plus a bottle of pinot grigio or pinot noir for $45; and single servings accompanied by a glass of white or red wine for $15. urbankitchengroup.com.

The Patio on Lamont in Pacific Beach will host a four-course “vegepalooza” wine dinner at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 24. The menu will feature charred carrot and beet salad, Hungarian sweet peppers stuffed with ricotta and eggplant, corn and squash in yellow curry and more. The cost is $60 per person, which includes wine pairings. Reservations are required. 4445 Lamont St., 858-412-4648, thepatioonlamont.com.

Dishes such as short rib hash, crepes Suzette, croque monsieur sandwiches and more are in the offing during the newly launched Sunday brunch at BO-beau kitchen + cache in Hillcrest. Held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each week, the menu extends also to an array of European-inspired cocktails. 1027 University Ave., 619-481-5033, cohnrestaurants.com.

