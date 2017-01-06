Freedom brings a night of hope

By Joyell Nevins

Celebrate resilience and foster freedom at MHASD event

Give what you can,

Even when your allies draw a line in the sand

Dig, always dig a little deeper

Sometimes it’s hard to be a brother’s keeper

—Nahko of Nahko & Medicine for the People

Give more, reach farther and never quit. That’s the underlying theme of an event presented by Mental Health America of San Diego County (MHASD) billed as an evening of hope and encouragement for the LGBTQ community and its allies in “A Celebration of Resilience,” Thursday, Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m., at the Sunset Temple in North Park.

The event of music, connection and solidarity is part of MHASD’s “Breaking Down Barriers” program.

Trans activist and folk-hop musician Shea Freedom will headline the evening, and its theme is adapted from his own life. Freedom has lived through such trials as drug-addicted parents, foster care, homelessness, thievery and a horrific motorcycle accident. Yet he refuses to descend into bitterness and hopelessness.

“I want to personify hope,” Freedom said. “I can use my life story as a crutch or a ladder. It’s just a mindset.”

Freedom’s mission and mindset is to build a place for foster youth and trans people like him to know that they are not alone. He calls his movement, Foster Freedom, a “living musical prayer for future generations.”

Kat Katsanis-Semel, MHASD’s LGBTQ+ community outreach coordinator, connected with Freedom at the North County LGBTQ Resource Center’s Pride by the Beach festival last October. She was stirred by his music and spirit and wanted to incorporate that into her work in San Diego.

“Initially, I was moved by how talented he is as a musician,” Katsanis-Semel explained. “Yet, I approached Freedom in regards to potential collaboration when I observed that he’s not just talented, but he also has a rare life story that is only matched by his uniquely resilient spirit.”

Freedom decided early on to adopt the mantra “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” He said he heard that saying from a woman named Autumn when he was about 10 years old. She was referencing the pain he was feeling while she fixed his cornrows, but Freedom decided to apply that to emotional pain as well.

Freedom and his sister were put into foster care when he was 7 years old due to general neglect from their mom, who was addicted to pain pills and about anything else she could get her hands on. She passed away when he was 14. Dad was around but not a good role model.

From age 7 to 17, Freedom went through 28 different foster care placements. He noted that there are two personality types in this world: the people who understand that we all have two faces, one that we are and one that we show the world; and those who may understand that concept but can’t live it.

“That second type is me — I am what I am,” Freedom said.

So while his sister could “fake it to make it,” Freedom’s anger and hurt bubbled to the surface, got him separated from her in the foster system, and he bounced from home to home. In all those placements, Freedom said that while there were some wonderful caring foster families and social workers, on the whole he just saw people out to make money.

“Foster care is an industry; it’s sad,” he said.

Freedom said there is a reason that 14 percent of California’s inmates have been in foster care at some point in their childhood, as related by the California Senate Office of Research, or that foster youth make up 46 percent of California’s homeless population.

The Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System found that in fiscal year 2014, out of 251,764 children placed into foster care nationwide, 23,439 aged out; meaning that at 18 they are no longer a ward of the state and are on their own. Out of those who aged out, one in five will become homeless; one in four will experience post-traumatic stress disorder; and less than 3 percent will earn a college degree.

Freedom was one of the 20 percent who ended up homeless.

At about 17 1/2 years old, he had a transitional planning conference with his social worker and was given an “emancipation packet” with paperwork such as his medical history and a list of transitional housing — which he said has a very long wait list — but Freedom didn’t really understand what he was being given or what to do with it.

After he turned 18, Freedom aged out of the foster care system, also known as emancipation. He couch-surfed and lived with a girlfriend for the first couple of years, but when the relationship went sour, he found himself with no place to live — and ended up sleeping in a tent on a preserve in Otay Mesa.

That’s what he refers to as his real emancipation.

But Freedom proved resilient. He chose to embrace love, gratitude and possibility — and poured his soul into music, having initially picked up the guitar at 14 in honor of his late mother.

In 2014, Freedom was still presenting as female and was at the Women’s Red Rock Festival in Utah. He fell into the opportunity to open for the hip-hop duo God-Des & She, and had an epiphany.

“I said, ‘Holy shit, this is my extreme moment — I want to do this,’” he recalled.

Freedom hooked up with the independent folk band Rising Appalachia the next year, and they created an opportunity for him to open for them. He hitchhiked for the rest of the Appalachia tour and since then has produced a live album, performed with many other musicians of substance and started booking his own shows.

He now uses his music and the stage to advocate for foster youth, environmental issues and trans people.

It was people who rallied around him that enabled him to choose to present who he saw inside rather than in the mirror.

“I am not a girl and I never have been,” Freedom said. “I would look in the mirror and see a different person.”

It wasn’t until he was a part of a Gay-Straight Alliance at college that he realized he wasn’t alone in that regard. Now Freedom wants others to know they’re not alone, too.

“Even if you like being alone, you don’t have to be,” he said.

Whatever your gender identity or sexual orientation, you are welcome to meet Freedom and take part in the solidarity discussion at “A Celebration of Resilience,” Jan. 12, at Sunset Temple, located at 3911 Kansas St. in North Park. Registration for the event is free, but reservations are requested.

Healthy refreshments and mental health resources will be provided and interpretation for the deaf will be offered by Deaf Community Services.

The Celebration of Resilience is funded by County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency, Mental Health America of San Diego County and San Diego LGBT Pride. The event is also offered in collaboration with LGBTQIA Education and Advocacy at San Diego Unified School District.

For more information about MHASD or the program, visit mhasd.org or call 619-543-0412.

For more information about Shea Freedom, visit fosterfreedom.org. If you’d like to be part of the movement, email him at sheafreedom@gmail.com.

—Freelance writer Joyell Nevins can be reached at joyellc@gmail.com. You can also follow her blog Small World, Big God at swbgblog.wordpress.com.