Gay News Briefs — April 14, 2017

LOCAL THERAPIST

TO RELEASE BOOK

FOR GAY MEN

SDCNN is proud to announce that Michael Kimmel, our resident psychotherapist, is about to release his first published book. Titled “The Gay Man’s Guide to Open and Monogamous Marriage,” the 298-page book is expected to hit bookstores on June 8.

Kimmel has written a popular column, called “Life Beyond Therapy,” for Gay San Diego since November 2010.

Kimmel — a psychotherapist who sees patients out of his Kensington-based office — conducted numerous interviews while researching “The Gay Man’s Guide to Open and Monogamous Marriage.”

Gay San Diego contributing editor Ken Williams is currently reviewing the book and will provide a full story about the book and the work Kimmel put into it, in a future issue. Stay tuned.

Kimmel (LCSW 20738) specializes in helping LGBT clients achieve their goals and deal with anxiety, depression, grief, sexually addictive behavior, coming out, relationship challenges and homophobia. For more information about Kimmel and his practice, visit lifebeyondtherapy.com.

HILLCREST FARMERS

MARKET MARKS 20 YEARS

Hillcrest Farmers Market will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Easter Sunday. The popular farmers market is held every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Normal Street between University Avenue and Lincoln Street.

More than 175 local artisans and food vendors sell their goods and a variety of bands perform. The celebration will be centered on the entertainment stage, located near the DMV building.

According to sponsor Hillcrest Business Association, the activities will include:

9 a.m.

Special guest U.S. Rep. Susan A. Davis.

Birthday cake-cutting ceremony.

Free cupcakes to the first 200 guests.

A huge Bounce House free for the kids.

1 p.m.

Farmers market egg hunt

Easter egg decorating

Parking options include street parking; a “Park and Walk” on Campus Avenue, about two blocks away; and 300 parking spaces available at the San Diego Unified School District’s parking lot just north of Washington Avenue in University Heights.

For more information, contact Michael Cox, HBA’s marketing and member services director, at Michael@Hillcrestbia.org, or visit Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

FADERMAN TAPPED

AS FIRST ‘HISTORIAN

IN RESIDENCE’

Lambda Archives of San Diego has announced a new program, “Historian-in-Residence.” The two-year program plans to bestow the title on a “prominent or influential historian in the field of LGBTQ historic scholarship,” according to a press release. Their inaugural selection is the world-renown best-selling author, Lillian Faderman, who recently made her permanent home in San Diego with her partner Phyllis Irwin.

“We are very honored to partner with Lillian Faderman as the first Lambda Archives of San Diego Historian-in-Residence,” Jen LaBarbera, head archivist, said in the release. “Dr. Faderman has inspired my own work as a steward of our community’s stories and I am thrilled to work with her to further the mission of collecting, preserving, and teaching LGBTQ history.”

Faderman, who is a professor emerita at Cal State Fresno, has received multiple honors and awards for her work in LGBTQ literature and history. Three of her books — including her most recent, “The Gay Revolution: The Story of Struggle” —have made it to The New York Times’ “Notable” list.

Faderman is also known for other LGBT-themed books, such as “Gay L.A.: A History of Sexual Outlaws, Power Politics and Lipstick Lesbians” (2006); “Naked in the Promised Land,” her 2003 memoir; “Odd Girls and Twilight Lovers” (1991); and “Surpassing the Love of Men” (1981).

“I am really honored to be Lambda Archives’ first Historian-in-Residence,” Faderman said. “I’m excited about helping Lambda Archives communicate the importance of knowing the tremendous history of LGBTQ struggles and victories, and of preserving that history for future generations.”

As part of the program, Lambda Archives will offer Faderman the opportunity to present public lectures, give her priority access to their archival collections along with research support, and the opportunity to present work-in-progress projects to a select audience.

In turn, Faderman has agreed to give a number of public lectures; provide an intimate seminar discussion of LGBTQ history to a limited audience; and author contributions to their newspaper column in Gay San Diego.

Lambda Archives of San Diego was founded in 1987 and is tasked with collecting, preserving and teaching the history of the LGBTQ community in San Diego, Imperial County, and Baja California. For more information, visit lambdaarchives.org.

HILLCREST HISTORY GUILD

REACHES LEGAL DEFENSE

FUNDRAISING GOAL

Hillcrest History Guild (HHG) is joining forces to help the Save Our Heritage Organisation and Mission Hills Heritage in their legal challenge to the recent passing of the Uptown Community Plan Update.

The two preservation-based organizations legally challenged the city’s approval of the plan in January, “due to significant deficiencies in the protection for historic resources” and the fact that the city approved the plan without offering a timeline, preservation incentives or protections and other guidelines.

On March 19, the HHG held a fundraiser in the Bankers Hill home of the organization’s founders, Nancy Moors and Ann Garwood, and raised $15,000 for the legal defense fund.

“It’s rewarding to see the community rally in support of this legal effort to hold city planners accountable,” HHG treasurer Susan Fosselman said in a press release. “Sadly, [former Councilmember] Todd Gloria let us down. The approved plan is not what the community worked on for years and it will reduce the quality of life for those living in Hillcrest’s core. In meeting our substantial financial goal, the Hillcrest History Guild puts developers and the city on notice that Hillcrest will not the tolerate inappropriate development, additional traffic and undue influence of commercial interests.”

Garwood, who serves as president of HHG, added that it wasn’t the first time local citizens needed to “fight the city to save our neighborhood” from density-based development projects.

“But Hillcrest shouldn’t be the only neighborhood forced to take the new density,” Garwood said in the release. “The quality of life for residents continues to decrease as the city of San Diego adds more and more people (and traffic) to this once great community.”

Garwood’s reference was to Hillcrest being named one of the nation’s 10 “great” neighborhoods by the American Planning Association in 2007.

The HHG offered a $7,500 matching grant and were able to receive enough contributions to reach the $15,000 goal, but they are still taking donations to help SOHO and MHH in the “long and expensive” legal process they are undertaking. HHG encourages those who wish to donate send a check to Hillcrest History Guild, 3065 Third Ave., #3, San Diego, CA 92103, with “Uptown Legal Defense Fund” in the memo.

For more information, visit hillcresthistory.org.