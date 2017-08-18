Gay News Briefs – Aug. 18, 2017

ANTI-HATE RALLY AT PRIDE FLAG SUNDAY

On Sunday, Aug. 20, The San Diego LGBT Community Center, San Diego LGBT Pride, and other social justice groups will be holding a rally at the Hillcrest Pride Flag on Normal Street at University Avenue, from 4-5 p.m.

Called the United Intersections of Justice Rally Against Hate (against anti-Semitism, against racism, against homophobia; against transphobia; against Islamophobia; against sexism), the peaceful rally is in response to recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“We invite the community to join us to stand together to say ‘Come for any of us – black, brown, women, Jewish, trans, LGB — and you will be met by all of us. United. Together,’” said Ben Cartwright, the director of community outreach for The Center, in a press release.

The rally will feature a variety of speakers, as well as tables from local community organizations to help attendees learn how to organize, vote, host “stay woke” parties and more.

For more information about the rally contact Cartwright at bcartwright@thecentersd.org or 619-692-2077 ext. 106.

DEMS FOR EQUALITY SEEKING MEMBERS

At their last meeting San Diego Democrats for Equality amended their bylaws to add two at-large board member positions on their executive board. As a result, they are looking for more members. At their next meeting, which took place Thursday before Gay San Diego went to press, they will appoint a nomination committee and begin the process to search for candidates.

As one of the largest Democratic clubs in Southern California and one of the oldest active LGBT organizations in the U.S., Dems for Equality strives to support Democratic candidates for appointed and elected positions at local, state and national level, advance public policies for social change, promote fairness and democracy, create connections with other progressive community organizations and mentor progressive advocates to promote social justice.

For more information on how to become a member, visit democratsforequality.org/membership. Those interested in serving on the board are asked to contact Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, board president, at president@democratsforequality.org.

LGBT FINANCIAL LAUNCH PARTY

On Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5-8 p.m. LGBT Financial Resources will be hosting a launch party. Founded by Robert Hubbard and Michelle Mai, both active members of the local community, LGBT Financial Resources is an online resource that will provide community members with financial assistance and promote financial empowerment within the local LGBT community.

The website will feature certified public accountants, real estate professionals and financial service professionals who plan on offering workshops, mixers, one-on-one meetings and webinars to provide a “one-stop-shop” for all.

To celebrate their launch, Hubbard and Mai will be hosting a free, 21+ event at #1 Fifth Avenue, located at 3845 Fifth Ave, with beer and music.

‘KISS’ COMES TO WELK FOR EXTENDED RUN

“The Kiss of the Spiderwoman,” a production by John Kander and Fred Ebb, directed by Ray Limon and based off of a book by Terrence McNally, is coming to the Welk Resort Theatre in Escondido.

The production will be staged from Sept. 1 to Oct. 22 and showcases the story of Latin American cell mates Valentin and Molina — a revolutionary undergoing torture and a homosexual who is in prison for eight years for deviant behavior.

In the play, Molina tells Valentin about his fantasies about an actress, who plays a version of Spider Woman who kills with a kiss. The film was considered groundbreaking when it hit theaters in 1985, starring Raul Julia as Valentin and William Hurt as Molina.

“I have always wanted to direct The Kiss of the Spider Woman,” Limon said in a press release. “The piece is a powerful look at very different people coming together in difficult time and finding common ground. A theme that remains incredibly relevant and important to explore. I’m thrilled with the talented group of performers with whom I get to tell this incredible story.”

The cast is based out of Southern California and features actors and actresses such as Natalie Nucci, Jeff Parsons, Richard Bermudez, Robert Hoyt, Lisa Dyson, Kylie Molnar, Colden Lamb, Collin Rand, Max Herzfeld, Sergio David Salinas, Justin Matthew Segura, John Paul Batista, Sean Kiralla, Matthew Ryan.

“The Kiss of the Spider Woman” will be staged at the theater at Lawrence Welk Resort San Diego, located at 8860 Lawrence Welk Drive, Escondido. Performances will be Thursdays and Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m., from Sept. 1 through Oct. 22. Tickets range from $38-$51 and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/y87de9k8.