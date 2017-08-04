Gay News Briefs — Aug. 4, 2017

NATIONAL THEATER LIVE PRESENTS ‘ANGELS IN AMERICA’

“Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes” was a two-part play by LGBT and AIDS activist and playwright Tony Kushner. In the midst of the AIDS crisis in the mid-1980s and a conservative Reagan administration, while New Yorkers grappled with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. The series was extremely successful and won many awards.

A new staging of “Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches” was broadcast live by The National Theatre Live on July 20, and “Part Two: Perestroika,” and broadcast live July 27, at the Angelika Cinema Center in Carmel Mountain.

If you missed it, have no fear; a recording of these live broadcasts will be shown Aug. 22 and 23, at the Reading Cinemas Town Square, located at 4665 Clairemont Dr., in Clairemont Mesa.

The schedule is as follows: “Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches,” Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. and again on Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.; “Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika,” will be shown Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. and again Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. Each part runs 3 hours and 40 minutes.

This new staging of Tony Kushner’s multi-award winning two-part play is directed by Olivier and Tony award winning director Marianne Elliott (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and War Horse”).

Andrew Garfield (“Silence,” “Hacksaw Ridge”) plays Prior Walter, along with a cast including Denise Gough (“People, Places and Things”), Nathan Lane (“The Producers”), James McArdle (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) and Russell Tovey (“The Pass,” “Looking”).

“Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches” was first performed at the National Theatre in 1992 and followed by Part Two: Perestroika the following year. It then became a wildly popular and award-winning cable television series, starring Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Mary-Louise Parker, Emma Thompson, Patrick Wilson, Jeffrey Wright and James Cromwell.

For more information about the Reading Cinemas Town Square screening, visit bit.ly/2fcPmqY.

TONY AWARD WINNER TO PERFORM AT SUNSET TEMPLE

Levi Kreis, an eight generation Appalachian from the Smokey Mountains who calls himself an urban hillbilly, will be in San Diego Aug. 18 performing from his latest album, “Broadway at the Keys.”

“With bare feet and southern charm for days, he weaves hilarious southern storytelling throughout his set list, making you laugh as quick as you’ve cried. Broadway At The Keys Tour will be the most salt of the earth experience of Broadway you will find,” said a press release.

His visit comes on the heels of his Tony award-winning performance in the Tony nominated musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” in the role of Jerry Lee Lewis. He is currently starring in “A Very Sordid Wedding.”

Kreis’ San Diego performance will be at Sunset Temple, located at 3911 Kansas Street in North Park. General admission is $25, VIP is $45. Visit bwayatthekeys.bpt.me.