Gay News Briefs — Jan. 6, 2017

CORONATION SET FOR IMPERIAL COURT

Coronation 45 for the Imperial Court de San Diego will take place Feb. 4 at the Handlery Hotel, located at 950 Hotel Circle North in Mission Valley.

A complimentary hospitality welcome to guests will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the hotel and the coronation ceremony will be from 5:30-10 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and include light hors d’oeuvres.

The coronation weekend runs Feb. 2 to 5 with events scheduled locally, including:

The In-Town Show, Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6-9 p.m. at Numbers Night Club, located at 3811 Park Blvd. on the North Park/Hillcrest border. Tickets are $10 and include a light buffet.

The Tijuana Show, Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Redwing Bar & Grill, located at 4012 30th St. in North Park. Tickets are $20 and include a Mexican-style brunch.

The Out of Town Show, Friday, Feb. 3, from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Handlery Hotel in Mission Valley. Tickets are $15.

The Out of Town Sponsored Show, Sunday, Feb. 5, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Numbers Night Club. Tickets are $10.

The Sea to Shining Sea Show will be on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Organizers encourage attendees to book hotel rooms now by calling 619-298-0511 or 800-676-6567. Callers must refer to the group name of San Diego Imperial Court to book the group rates and be included in a group room block. Room rates are $119 per night. Deadline for the special rate is Jan. 11.

For more information, contact Empress Regina Styles at 619-288-1183 or Empress Mia Pearl at 619-737-7326.

COMING TO DIVERSIONARY THEATRE

Diversionary Theatre will produce the San Diego premiere of “Well” and the San Diego revival of “2.5 Minute Ride,” both by Tony Award-winner Lisa Kron (“Fun Home”), and presented for the first time in repertory.

“2.5 Minute Ride” will star Shana Wride and be directed by Rosina Reynolds.

“Well” will star Samantha Ginn and Annie Hinton and be directed by Kym Pappas.

The repertory performances will be presented from Feb. 9 to March 19 at Diversionary Theatre, located at 4545 Park Blvd. in University Heights.

Tickets cost $15-$45. Discounts are available for seniors, educators, students, groups and the military. To be notified of ticket sales, sign up for the Diversionary Theatre email list at diversionary.org/mailinglist.

BARONS MARKET OPENS IN NORTH PARK

Barons Market has opened its new store at 3231 E. University Ave. in North Park, remodeling the space formerly occupied by Fresh & Easy.

This is the first urban store for the family-owned grocery store.

“This store has been tailor-made to embody the distinct culture that makes North Park extraordinary,” said Rachel Shemirani, vice president of marketing. “We infused the character of North Park into every element of this store, from the parking garage to the ceiling, to bring the neighborhood a market that shares its passion for public art and local community.”

Barons collaborated with five local artists to create three custom murals — two inside the store and one in the parking garage below.

“In three very different ways, each mural has captured the same sentiment: We love this community, and everyone that makes it so special,” Shemirani said.

Barons also worked with retail designer Julie Dugas of Studio H2G to transform the 15,000-square-foot space with a style more akin to a modern-day market than a traditional grocery store.

Store highlights include a local coffee corner, featuring blends from five local coffee companies including North Park’s Dark Horse Coffee Roasters; more than 400 microbrews; an olive oil and vinegar tasting bar — the only grocery store chain in California with this feature; a hot soup bar, fresh salad bar and antipasto bar; and an in-store, squeeze-it-yourself orange juice press.

The North Park store becomes the market’s seventh Southern California location, joining three San Diego County stores in Point Loma, Rancho Bernardo and Alpine, and three Inland Empire stores in Murrieta, Wildomar and Temecula. The store brings more than 40 jobs to the neighborhood.

For more information, visit baronsmarket.com.

WINE PUB’S CHARITABLE WORKS

In 2016, one small business in Point Loma gave back in the best way it knows how – one pour at a time. The Wine Pub, a gourmet restaurant and wine destination, raised almost $9,000 for regional causes and organizations, including The Breast Cancer Fund, Canine Companions for Independence, Corazon de Vida, San Diego Down’s Syndrome, All Souls Episcopal Church and the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

“Being a small business owner means finding creative and sustainable ways to support others making a difference in your neighborhood,” said Sandy Hanshaw, owner of The Wine Pub. “It’s important that when our customers come in for great food and wine, that they also get a taste of community engagement and feel-good fun.”

Hanshaw said The Wine Pub makes a resolute effort to weave giving back into everything the community favorite does — from large events that draw hundreds of friends together to small, neighborhood gatherings over a simple dinner for two.

Last year, its biggest event remained Bike for Boobs — a bike ride and outdoor auction supporting The Breast Cancer Fund. As a breast cancer survivor, Hanshaw celebrates Bike for Boobs as the merging of a personal triumph and supporting a local, heartfelt cause.

The Pub’s weekly Woofer Wednesday special donated 10 percent of each check paid by people who dined in with a four-legged friend. The North County-based nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence was the beneficiary for this weekly fundraiser in 2016.

The restaurant also participated in Dine Out For Life — a citywide fundraiser for the San Diego LGBT Community Center every April.

“Though our donation wasn’t monumental in size, joining this event taught me just how far a small amount can go,” Hanshaw said.

The Wine Pub is located at 2907 Shelter Island Drive. Visit thewinepubsd.com.

FILMOUT PRESENTS ‘THE CRYING GAME’

To kick off its monthly LGBT-themed film series for 2017, FilmOut San Diego will show the controversial and multi-Academy Award-nominated film “The Crying Game” on Jan. 18.

Neil Jordan directed the 1992 thriller about a hostage situation involving the Irish Republican Army (IRA), which starred Stephen Rhea, Miranda Richardson, Forest Whitaker and Jaye Davidson. Whitaker, who plays a British soldier, is taken hostage by an IRA unit (Rhea, Richardson and other actors). Davidson plays Whitaker’s girlfriend, who later has a brief encounter with Rhea, a scene that provided a shocking moment for filmgoers 25 years ago.

The film explored themes of race, gender, nationality and sexuality, according to a Wikipedia synopsis. And audiences saw full frontal male nudity, according to imdb.com, along with strong violence and language.

“The Crying Game” won six Oscar nominations and won for Best Screenplay. The screening will take place Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, located at 3965 Fifth Ave., #200 (upstairs), in Hillcrest. Admission is $10.

To see the film’s trailer, visit bit.ly/2gZrIt3. To learn more about FilmOut, visit filmoutsandiego.com.