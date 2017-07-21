Gay News Briefs — July 21, 2017

CLASSIC CARS COME TO HILLCREST

Car lovers will soon be able to enjoy their hobby on a regular basis and right in their own backyard. On Saturday, July 22 from 2–6 p.m., the Pride Plaza — located on Normal Street at the Hillcrest Pride Flag — will host the inaugural Hillcrest Classic Car Show.

Nearly 20 classic cars will converge upon the site, available for enthusiasts to see, appreciate and interact with the owners.

Sponsored by MO’s Universe, the Hillcrest Classic Car Show is presented by Hillcrest Business Association (HBA) and Great Autos of Yesteryear.

“MO’s Universe is happy to sponsor another fabulous event taking place in Hillcrest,” said Chris Shaw, owner of the five restaurants that currently make up MO’s Universe, including Hillcrest Brewing Company near Pride Plaza. “We are a vibrant community full of safe, fun and welcoming people. The Hillcrest Classic Car Show will be a perfect addition to the neighborhood.”

After the inaugural event, the Hillcrest Classic Car Show will become a regular fixture at Pride Plaza, when different cars from the club will rotate in on the third Saturday of each month, starting in August.

“This monthly car show is exactly what Hillcrest needs,” said Ben Nicholls, executive director of the HBA. “It is a low key, nostalgic event that will bring regular fun for our neighborhood’s diverse families.”

With nearly 1,000 members, Great Autos of Yesteryear is the largest LGBT car club on the West Coast, with more than 2,600 cars owned between members combined. Formed in 1983 by Ted Davidson and Herb Rothman, the club serves as a means of bringing together LGBT car enthusiasts, preserving automobiles, and offering a social gathering place, all at the same time.

“Since moving here from Salt Lake City in 1984 with my 1952 Ford convertible, the club’s car shows have given me a space to share my love of classic cars, kick tires and form camaraderie with other car enthusiasts,” member Kimball Vincent said. “It’s been a pressure-free space to meet people with a common interest.”

To facilitate all the cars in the show, Normal Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between University Avenue and Harvey Milk Street on the afternoon of July 22 and for each afternoon on the third Saturday of each month, thereafter.

For more details, visit fabuloushillcrest.com or follow them on Instagram @FabulousHillcrest.

SDGMC BRINGS ‘DIVAS’ TO SAN DIEGO

The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus will be bringing all the divas you’ve ever known along for their summer concert — and no last names are required. From Barbra, Dolly and Aretha, to Whitney, Beyonce and Lady Gaga, SDGMC will be belting out their songs on the historic Balboa Theatre stage for their summer show Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

The 200-strong chorus will sing anthems, power ballads and pop hits, adding a bit of attitude and hairspray at the same time.

As with every SDGMC show, there is an outreach partner as benefactor. This summer’s show will benefit Stepping Stone, San Diego’s LGBT-focused addiction and recovery facility. “It all started in 1976 with a couch and a couple of gay men opening their home to friends who needed help in healing from addiction.

Today, nearly 41 years later, those first acts of kindness have blossomed to become Stepping Stone of San Diego — a beacon of hope as one of the nation’s only alcohol and drug recovery programs specifically for the LGBTQ community.” The organization specializes in those suffering through addiction who also may be struggling with HIV. They are proud to say that no one is ever turned away due to finances.

Staff members of Stepping Stone will be in the audience for the DIVAS, and donations will be accepted during the show. For more information about Stepping Stone, visit steppingstone.org.

DIVAS will have two performances on Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m. The Balboa Theatre is located at 868 Fourth Ave., Downtown. For tickets, visit sdgmc.org.

ARCHIVES ANNOUNCE 30TH ANNIVERSARY GALA

The Lambda Archives of San Diego announced details of its annual gala. This year’s event will be held Sept. 16 at the historic Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, and will celebrate the 30 years the Archives have preserved the history of the LGBT communities of San Diego County, Imperial County and Baja, California.

Early bird pricing for the gala is now available online until Aug. 1 and the Archives are seeking cash, in kind sponsorships and donations for their silent auction. Tickets are $100 for a single seat (plus a processing fee) or $200 (plus fee) for a single VIP ticket; and sponsored tables seating up to 10 are $1,250 (plus fee).

The anniversary celebration will start with a VIP reception at 5 p.m. in the Mississippi Room, immediately followed by the regular program from 6–8 p.m.

The Lafayette Hotel is located at 2223 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park.

If interested in sponsorship or donating to the silent auction, contact the Archives at events@lambdaarchives.org. To purchase tickets, visit lambda30th.eventbrite.com.

DRIVE FOR FOSTER KIDS LAUNCHED

The corporate office of Mattress Firm, with a store at the corner of University Avenue and Richmond Street in Hillcrest, is seeking donations for area foster children in advance of the next school year.

Foster children are often heading to a new family or a new school at the beginning of a school year and may not be properly equipped with the necessary school supplies required to take on the challenges of learning.

By sponsoring the School Supply Drive, Mattress Firm wants to help in this endeavor and offer an easy way for the community to get involved.

Through Sunday, Aug. 27, San Diegans can donate various school supplies and drop them off at any Mattress Firm store. The most requested items are three-ring binders, packages of pens, packages of pencils, multi-subject notebooks and especially new backpacks to hold their new supplies and personal belongings.

The Hillcrest Mattress Firm store is located at 1202 University Ave., next to Gossip Grill and just outside of the HUB shopping center. The business hours are 10 a.m.–8 p.m. To find a Mattress Firm closer to you, visit mattressfirm.com.

THE CENTER’S COMPUTER LAB GETS UPGRADED

Thanks to a donation from the David Bohnett Foundation, the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s public computer lab just received new equipment. In addition, Cox Communications has donated a technology grant to benefit seniors who use The Center. Worth $1,000, the grant offers one-on-one computer training and online assistance for seniors who need to search the internet for services, benefits and other information.

The new and improved computer lab, now called “The David Bohnett Cyber Center, Powered by Cox,” reopened July 10.

“Since 2001, the David Bohnett Foundation has provided state-of-the- art computing that has made The Center’s David Bohnett Cyber Center possible and we are grateful,” said Cara Dessert, The Center’s chief development and community engagement officer. “This year, The Center is delighted to have Cox Communications join the David Bohnett Foundation in its effort to enrich society through technology and innovation, and provide additional support.”

David Bohnett and his foundation pursue their mission of improving society through social activism by providing funding, state-of-the-art technology and technical support organizations and institutions that share their vision. Visit bohnettfoundation.org to learn more. Cox Communications is also committed to bringing broadband access and computer training to underserved neighborhoods and residents.

For more information about The Center, visit thecentersd.org.

INAUGURAL ‘RAINBOW KEYS’ BESTOWED DURING PRIDE

On Thursday, July 13, Eddie Reynoso, founder of the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center, and City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez presented the first-ever “Honorary Rainbow Key to the City” award to Patrik Gallineaux, LGBT Ambassador and manager for Stoli Vodka.

Gallineaux received the award for his significant contributions to the advancement of LGBT equality. Friday, July 14, was also proclaimed “Patrik Gallineaux Day” in the city of San Diego.

“Patrik has used his role at Stoli Group to help advance and elevate the visibility of the San Diego LGBT community through generous sponsorships of various LGBT and allied organizations, including the Hillcrest Business Association, San Diego LGBT Visitors Center, Hillcrest Pride Flag, and the Amazing High Heel Race,” stated a Stoli rep via email. “Most recently, Patrik has lead the charge behind Stoli’s largest LGBT initiative called Raising the Bar , an initiative dedicated to advance the movement for LGBT equality and build upon the brand’s 35-year commitment to support the LGBT community.”

The inaugural Rainbow Key ceremony took place at Gossip Grill during an Pride Business Mixer sponsored by Marci Bair, the LGBT Diversity Alliance and the San Diego LGBT Visitor Center.

Two more Rainbow Keys were given out Pride weekend on the Pride Music Festival stages. The second rainbow key went to America’s Got Talent singer, Brian Justin Crum, who sang the National Anthem on Friday during the Spirit of Stonewall Rally and also performed on the Stonewall Main Stage on July 16. Crum also had July 15 proclaimed as “Justin Crum Day” in San Diego.

The third honorary Rainbow Key was given to Latina activist and soap opera star, Lucia Mendez, on the Mundo Latino stage in front of a huge crowd showering Mendez with putting their hands together in the form of hearts during a mass selfie from the stage.

There are plans to give out more rainbow keys — based on public nominations — to local business and community leaders during CityFest in August.

To learn more, visit bit.ly/2tKRpUV.