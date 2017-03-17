Gay News Briefs — March 17, 2017

HOCKEY FANS SOUGHT FOR “OUT ON THE ICE” PROMOTION

Join the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center for an exclusive sneak peak of “OUT on the Ice” event.

The San Diego LGBT Visitors Center is planning a promotional night with the San Diego Gulls during the 2017-18 season, and invites you to be part of the marketing.

A photographer will stationed near those in attendance with the group to catch all the action that will help create marketing materials for the first ever “OUT on the Ice” with the San Diego Gulls.

To facilitate this, the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center encourages you to wear your Gulls and Pride gear and join them on Wednesday, March 25, when the San Diego Gulls take on the Bakersfield Condors.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. with a pregame party in the parking featuring $5 Bud Lights, food specials, player meet and greets, photos with Gulliver and the Gulls Girls, interactive games, a chance to win great prizes, and more.

Bud Light pre-game tailgates are open to fans of all ages and take place from 5–7 p.m. in front of the box office on the north side of the Valley View Casino Center, located at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd., in the Midway District.

Look for the rainbow flags for the LGBT Visitor Center group photo before the game.

Tickets may be purchased for $18 at outontheice.com. Seating will be limited.

Note: By purchasing your ticket through this link, you agree to allow the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center to use your image/likeness on its marketing materials.

OUT on the Ice is a collaborative effort between the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center and other local LGBT organizations, in conjunction with the San Diego Gulls. For further information, call 619-432-LGBT (5428).