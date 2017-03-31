Gay News Briefs — March 31, 2017

BACHELOR AUCTION BENEFITS SDGMC OUTREACH

Join San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus for Sunday Funday this April 2, when they present their annual Bachelor Auction, starting at 3 p.m. at Flicks, located 1017 University Ave., in Hillcrest.

Attendees will have an opportunity to bid on one of 15 handsome and talented bachelors, including singers with the chorus and local guest celebrities. Landa Plenty will host, with Charles Albert Brown acting as emcee. All auction winners will join their bachelors at dinners, which are graciously being provided that same evening by Harley Gray, Kous Kous Moroccan Bistro and Uptown Tavern.

Aside from bachelors, you can also bid on other items, and there will be raffles throughout the day. A special live auction will also take place, a once-in-a-lifetime fabulous luxury weekend at the Hotel del Coronado, valued at $3,600. The package includes a two-night stay (tax and fees included!), two 80-minute spa treatments, dinner for two, and Sunday Brunch for two. This weekend getaway would be fun for couples, families, singles or friends.

Opportunity drawing prizes include a $250 private tasting party at VOM FASS Hillcrest; a $150 package at iFly San Diego; other items and gift cards from Blue Bridge Hospitality restaurants; Busalacchi’s A Modo Mio; The Crack Shack; Cohn Restaurant Group; Flicks; author Jackie Huba; Jax Cuts; The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows; Mankind; San Diego Pride; Ricardo Sousa; Target; and Two Seven Eight.

All proceeds benefit SDGMC’s musical mission of community outreach. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/m8pvhbt.

FUND SET UP FOR FILMOUT PROGRAMMER’S MEDICAL BILLS

Friends of Michael McQuiggan, FilmOut San Diego’s longtime programmer, have set up a GoFundMe.com account to help pay for medical bills that are mounting. McQuiggan was diagnosed earlier this year with lymphoma and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. He reports that the treatments have been effective and he is now in remission.

Realizing the need to focus full-time on his treatment and recovery, McQuiggan had go on short-term disability in February from his job at Ascent Real Estate and is receiving only 55 percent of his salary.

Friends who launched the GoFundMe page said they are trying to raise $40,000 to cover lost wages as well as medical expenses that are not covered by insurance. More than $10,000 was raised in the first day. To donate money toward McQuiggan’s bills, visit bit.ly/2n2xVIK.

McQuiggan has been involved with FilmOut — a local nonprofit that produces monthly movie screenings and the annual LGBT Film Festival — for the past 19 years. He has watched every single film or film short that has ever been submitted to FilmOut, choosing only the very best movies for the festival.

The 2017 San Diego LGBT Film Festival will take place June 9–11, at the Observatory North Park Theatre. The film schedule will be released in April. Visit filmoutsandiego.com.

THIRD ANNUAL ‘BIG HARD TALK’

It’s time once again for the “Big Hard Talk,” presented by Impulse San Diego on April 8 at the Lafayette Hotel in North Park.

The third annual Big Hard Talk is an open forum concerning topics relating to drug and alcohol abuse — something that has always been a real issue in the LGBT community — with the goal of helping them gain greater awareness when the use of drugs and alcohol becomes a problem.

“For 2017, we are going bigger on our conversations, harder on our topics, and talking louder about the issues in our community,” stated organizers in a press release. Calling it “a night to meet people, socialize in a stigma-free environment while having big hard fun,” Impulse organizers encourage those 18 and older to bring their “critical challenges of being gay” to the event, which will offer both peer interactions and key speakers.

The event is free. Signature “cock-tails” and “mock-tails” will be served, along with food bites, all included with your RSVP on Eventbrite.

“Big Hard Talk,” presented by Impulse San Diego, will take place April 8 from 7–11 p.m., at The Conservatory at the Lafayette Hotel, located at 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. You can follow Impulse San Diego on Snapchat and Instagram. For more information or tickets, visit tinyurl.com/n78jwly.

MATCHING GRANT DEADLINE APPROACHES

Community members have another 10 days to rally to help Being Alive San Diego to achieve a goal. They need to raise $10,000 in donations, which will be doubled and give them a total of $20,000, through a matching grant recently offered to them by a group of local HIV/AIDS physicians.

Being Alive is now appealing to the local community to help them achieve this generous match by donating whatever they can (large or small — everything helps) by the deadline, which is April 10.

Founded in 1989, Being Alive is one of San Diego’s oldest AIDS/HIV services providers, always providing quality and compassionate services to their clients free of charge. Support from the government has waned and even diminished over the years while the cost of the services Being Alive provides have not.

Hoping to ease the reliance on government funding, especially in these challenging times, the private group approached Being Alive with the idea and fundraising began in early March.

To donate, contact Executive Director Shannon Wagner at 619-291-1400 x317, or swagner@BeingAlive.org. Being Alive is located at 3940 Fourth Ave., #340, in Hillcrest. For more information, visit beingalive.org.

TASTE OF HILLCREST RETURNS

Join the HBA for their annual Taste of Hillcrest, with over 35 participating Hillcrest restaurants, giving foodies a chance to sample some of their best and signature dishes. The event takes place Saturday, April 15, from noon–4 p.m. The HBA calls this “the most anticipated self-guided culinary walking tour in San Diego.”

With sample bites that include pad thai, sashimi, Italian antipasto, and classic American comfort food, organizers are sure your taste buds are going to “go wild” on this culinary walking journey throughout the streets of Hillcrest.

Attendees must have a valid photo ID to participate. A free shuttle, which will be making frequent stops all over the neighborhood, will be provided for all participants.

Will call locations are at Gossip Grill located at 1220 University Ave. and Rite Aid located at 535 Robinson Ave.

Tickets for Taste of Hillcrest are currently on sale for $30 and will go up to $35 April 15. This event has sold out in advance the last couple of years, so the HBA strongly encourages that you get your tickets early.

Taste of Hillcrest benefits the neighborhood improvements in Hillcrest. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/kqdps9m.