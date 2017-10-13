Gay News Briefs – Oct. 13, 2017

GSD THEATER CRITIC’S LIFE CELEBRATED OCT. 16

Charlene Baldridge, a longtime member of the San Diego Theatre Critic’s Circle and the theater reviewer for Gay San Diego for the past seven years, passed away Sept. 9. She was 83.

Baldridge never missed a play and was still active and working right up until a fall sidelined her in May. She was recuperating from the fall and a subsequent surgery when she died.

The local theater community immediately went into mourning in wake of the news, with dozens of impromptu memorials posted on Facebook about the beloved critic and poet. Current and former principals from the San Diego Opera, as well as Diversionary, Cygnet, Moxie and ion theatres, among many others, all stated they felt the impact of her loss and would miss her in the audience. Many wrote very personal tributes.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, Oct. 16, at Lamb’s Players Theatre, 1143 Orange Ave. Coronado, starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m. RSVP required. Visit this Facebook event bit.ly/2wAiiwI (but RSVP at the Evite link it provides).

To read an obituary written about Baldridge by the editor of Gay San Diego, which includes many responses from the local theater community, visit bit.ly/2y7yIAZ.

THE CENTER TURNS 45 WITH A GALA

The San Diego LGBT Community Center will be celebrating their Sapphire anniversary with a three-part event at the Hotel del Coronado, Oct. 21. Starting at 6 p.m. with a pre-party, including cocktails and a silent auction in the garden; the event will continue to the main event, a three-course gourmet dinner and gala program. An after-party, full of dancing, live music and a featured DJ, will then follow the main event. The entire evening is 6–11 p.m.

Tickets to the gala have now sold out, but those wishing to attend the after-party can do so for $90. Proceeds benefit community programs and services at The Center. The Hotel del Coronado is located at 1500 Orange Ave. Visit bit.ly/2i27Dso.

‘SIMPLY BARBRA’ COMES TO MARTINIS

Renowned New York native and impressionist Steven Brinberg brings the greatest hits of Barbra Streisand to Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, Sunday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. A tour that’s been seen in nine countries and 40 cities across the nation, promoters say it is the next best thing to seeing the legend herself. Brinberg, who created his “Simply Barbra” show in 1993, also toured for over 12 years with the late Marvin Hamlisch, who composed “The Way We Were” and was Streisand’s longtime musical director. To learn more about his show, visit simplybarbra.com.

Opening for Brinberg is local phenom, Brendan Dallaire. Performing in musicals since he was just 6 years old, this 14-year-old local now attends Mt. Everest Academy when he is not traveling to perform.

“Simply Barbra” tickets are $25 for reserved seating, with a $15 food/drink minimum. Martinis is located at 3940 Fourth Ave., Suite 200, in Hillcrest. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit bit.ly/2y8Nrvq.

CLASSIC CARS RETURN TO HILLCREST IN OCTOBER

Classic car lovers unite! The Hillcrest Classic Car Show lets car enthusiasts enjoy their hobby right in their own backyard. On Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2–4 p.m., at Pride Plaza — located on Normal Street at the Hillcrest Pride Flag — at least 20 classic car collectors will converge upon the site, making these beautiful cars available for you to see, appreciate and interact with the owners.

Sponsored by MO’s Universe, the Hillcrest Classic Car Show is presented by Hillcrest Business Association (HBA) and Great Autos of Yesteryear, the largest LGBT car club on the West Coast.

With nearly 1,000 members, Great Autos of Yesteryear has more than 2,600 classic cars owned between members combined. Formed in 1983 by Ted Davidson and Herb Rothman, the club serves as a means of bringing together LGBT car enthusiasts, preserving automobiles, and offering a social gathering place, all at the same time.

To facilitate all the cars in the show, Normal Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between University Avenue and Harvey Milk Street on the afternoon of Oct. 21. To learn more about Great Autos of Yesteryear, visit greatautos.org.

For more details about the monthly car show, which takes place every third Saturday of the month, visit hillcrestclassiccarshow.com. Follow the HBA on Instagram @FabHillcrest.

WIND ENSEMBLE’S FALL CONCERT

The 45-piece Hillcrest Wind Ensemble — a musical ambassadorship program of the San Diego LGBT Community Center now in its 31st year — will present its fall concert “A Change Of Pace” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the First Unitarian Universalist Church at 4190 Front St. in Hillcrest.

While many pieces will have a Spanish influence, the concert will be interspersed with music of American composer and arranger, Sammy Nestico, who was made famous for his jazz arrangements for the Count Basie Orchestra, the U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps bands, and countless television shows and commercial jingles. In addition to the ensemble’s music, they will be offering a bake sale to help fund their performances during intermission.

Tickets are $15 in advance and can be purchased at The Windsmith, located at 3875 Granada Ave. in North Park, online at sdartstix.com, or are $20 at the door on Oct. 14.

For more information, call 619-692-2077 x814, or visit hillcrestwindensemble.com.

‘PIE IN THE SKY’ BAKE SALE TIME

Mama’s Kitchen’s infamous “Pie in the Sky” Thanksgiving bake sale is well underway. Pies are available in pumpkin, pecan, traditional apple and Dutch apple, and can be purchased for $25 through Nov. 19. Volunteers will then deliver the pies to 21 different pick-up locations around the county on Nov. 22, in time for Thanksgiving.

Now in its 13th year, the annual event is a critical fundraiser for Mama’s Kitchen, a local organization that provides nutritious meals to men, women and children with HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses. Last year, the pie event raised $116,500. One pie can serve eight meals to those in need.

“Mama’s Pie in the Sky has become a local tradition many San Diegans look forward to as they give thanks over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Alberto Cortés, Mama’s Kitchen’s executive director.

They currently have 25 bakers confirmed, including Andaz San Diego; Barona Resort & Casino; Bear Buns Bakery and Café; Behind the Scenes Catering & Events; Brothers Signature Catering & Events; The French Gourmet; Handlery Hotel in Mission Valley; Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine; Jenny Wenny Cakes in Carmel Mountain Ranch; Just Call Us Volunteers in Clairemont; Kaiser Permanente Medical Center; Kitchens for Good in Lincoln Park; Loews Coronado Bay Resort; Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego; Mook & Pop’s Culinary Delights in Scripps Ranch; Nine-Ten Restaurant in La Jolla; San Diego Cake Club; San Diego Convention Center; Soleil@K Downtown; Starry Lane Bakery in Hillcrest; Stone Brewing in Escondido; Sycuan Casino; Town and Country San Diego Resort in Mission Valley; Twiggs Bakery; and The Wild Thyme Company. Additional bakers are still in need.

Individuals and teams are encouraged to sell pies and use their social media to promote their participation and compete for generous prizes.

To learn more about how you can bake, sell, volunteer, or buy, visit mamaspies.org or call 619-233-6262.

GI FILM FESTIVAL INCLUDES LGBT-THEME

The third annual GI Film Festival, which takes place from Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 22, features an LGBT-themed film for the first time.

The West Coast Premiere of “High Low Forty,” will screen Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1:15 p.m. at AMC Mission Valley 20, and the filmmaker will be attending and participating in a Q&A after the screening.

Here is a description of the 80-minute film, from the filmmakers:

“When Billy Cooper was discharged from the Army, he went home to Texas — and then peeled out of town again barely an hour later, seemingly for good. Today, almost a decade later, Billy’s little brother Joe has come to Los Angeles to break the news that their hardened military father is dying … and to bring Billy home. No easy task, considering that Joe’s last memories of Billy are the fist-fight he had with their daddy and the trail of dust he left behind.

“After a couple beers, a few laughs, and a lot of convincing, Joe and Billy hit the road home, where old wounds prove ripe for reopening. When the true reason for Billy’s discharge comes to light, it threatens his already threadbare bond with Joe — and as an encounter with some townies at a motel reminds them, the two still need each other. Can Billy reconcile with his brother and his past in time to find closure with his father?”

Nearly three dozen other films will be screened over the weekend, from Regal Cinema in Carlsbad, the USS Midway Museum, and the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. For more details and a complete movie schedule, visit GIFilmFestivalSD.org.