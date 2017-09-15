Gay News Briefs – Sept. 15, 2017

TASTE OF SOUTH PARK SEPT. 16

The third annual Taste of South Park on Saturday, Sept. 16, is a food lover’s chance to enjoy delicious bites from participating restaurants in the neighborhood.

From featured dishes to popular appetizers, entrees or desserts, the Taste of South Park will give each passport holder the opportunity to walk and taste their way through South Park. Hours are noon to 4 p.m.

Participating restaurants for this year’s event include: Buona Forchetta; Cafe Madeleine; Captain Kirk’s Coffee; Del Sur; Eclipse Chocolate; Grant’s Marketplace; Hamilton’s Tavern; Kindred; Mazara Trattoria; Piacere Mio; Rebecca’s; Station Tavern; Sombrero’s; South Park Brewing Co; The Big Kitchen; The Daily Scoop; and The Rose.

Tickets are $35 online pre-sale at tinyurl.com/ydewtom9 or $40 day of event. Only 350 tickets will be sold, so act fast.

LAMBDA ARCHIVES TURNS 30 WITH A GALA

Come celebrate three decades of “preserving the pearls of our history” when Lambda Archives of San Diego celebrates its 30th anniversary, Sept. 17. Guest speaker will be Hida Viloria – queer intersex and Latinx activist, author (“Born Both: An Intersex Life”) and founder of the Intersex Campaign for Equality. Viloria is one of the most extensively published intersex writers in the field. This presentation will help those in attendance “learn about the ‘I’ in LGBTQI+.” Follow Viloria at @hidaviloria or hidaviloria.com.

A special presentation will honor the late Mel Merrill, a longtime board member of the Archives.

The gala will be held Sept. 17 at the Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. VIP reception begins at 5 p.m., dinner and program are from 6 – 9 p.m. For the event link, visit bit.ly/2f2Maym. To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/2vSjGdX.

NEW ACCOMPANIST FOR SDGMC

The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus (SDGMC) recently announced the selection of its new principal accompanist. Kevin Cavanaugh, who has more than two decades of musical experience, joins the chorus in time to perform at SDGMC’s upcoming Chamber Chorale’s fall concert series and will also perform at the popular holiday show in December.

Cavanaugh has performed at Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest, Turf Supper Club in Golden Hill and The Caliph in Bankers Hill. He serves as both the music director for Choral Club of San Diego and choir director for the Ramona United Methodist Church. In addition, his retro-lounge group, Blue Velvet, which he still performs with, has appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” An upcoming collection of Cavanaugh’s original work, “Hillbilly,” features songs about growing up LGBT and will be released in October.

For more information about the chorus, visit sdgmc.org.

MOXIE THEATRE LAUNCHES LESBIAN OUTREACH PROGRAM

Moxie Theatre in Rolando has launched a lesbian outreach initiative, the “Bechdel Brigade,” with a focus on “strong work by female artists.” The program was inspired by Alison Bechdel, the legendary lesbian cartoonist of “Dykes to Watch Out For” and author of the tragicomic graphic novel “Fun Home,” which became a smash Broadway hit and won multiple Tony Awards.

Bechdel coined the “Bechdel-Wallace Test” to gauge whether works of fiction gave “fair representation” to women. Moxie has borrowed both her name and concept to help support women’s voices in theater.

Initially launched in February, the Bechdel Brigade is currently gearing up for the theater’s new season and the Moxie is looking for lesbians and bisexual women to climb on board the brigade. Those involved will help advocate for more “diverse and honest images of women for our culture,” according to Moxie’s mission on their website.

Special “Brigade Events” will take place throughout the season and include discounted tickets, pre-show receptions and early seating, meet and greets with the director and artists, opportunities to debate the Bechdel Test, and more. If you sign up for a Bechdel Brigade subscription package — one, two or four shows this season — you will be invited to the special performances, other social events and even receive a T-shirt, as one of the “brigadiers.”

Note that the plays at Moxie may not necessarily star all women, but women will have been heavily involved in the production, whether that be writing, direction or as crew.

The new Bechdel Brigade season starts Sept. 22 with “Ironbound,” followed by “The Diary of Anne Frank” Nov. 17, with two more shows in 2018.

Moxie Theatre is located at 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Suite N, in Rolando. For more information, call 858-598-7620 or visit bit.ly/2vU4hKf.

CREATIVE CROSSROADS ASKS YOU TO ‘MEET THE ARTISTS’

Hillcrest’s unique marketplace, filled with the creative artwork of more than 50 artists of all styles and mediums, is celebrating its second anniversary and invites you to join the party.

“Meet the Artist’s Night,” taking place Sept. 22 from 6–10 p.m., is open to the public. It gives those who love arts and crafts the opportunity to meet with dozens of artists — many from the local LGBT community — who have their wares for sale and on display, during this celebratory mixer.

If you’re in the market for a unique gift for a loved one, this two-story artist haven may be the destination you’ve been looking for. Complimentary drinks will be served all night and a raffle for the chance to win $100 gift card will be held. Make it a date night. Creative Crossroads is located at 502 University Ave., at the corner of Fifth Avenue, near the Hillcrest sign.

TEN YEARS OF LGBT NIGHT AT MAGIC MOUNTAIN

If you love thrill rides, or grew up in Southern California and couldn’t wait to take that long ride to Six Flags Magic Mountain every summer, this event is for you. It’s the 10th anniversary of Out on the Mountain, the LGBT night at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia, California.

While the park opens to the public at 10:30 a.m., the private LGBT party runs from 6 p.m.–1 a.m. Those wishing to arrive early can stay the entire day. Parking is free.

Magic Mountain is known for its thrill rides, most which have morphed into newer versions of their famous former selves and many carry super hero themes. Current rides include The New Revolution; Twisted Colossus; Full Throttle; Lex Luthor: Drop of Doom; Green Lantern: First Flight; Superman: Escape from Krypton; Batman the Ride; The Riddler’s Revenge; X2 and many more. Magic Mountain’s latest interactive ride is called Justice League: Battle for Metropolis, and to commemorate Out on the Mountain’s 10th anniversary, there will also be two mazes — normally saved for the park’s annual Fright Fest — open from 8 p.m.–midnight; Toyz of Terror and Vault 666.

Entertainment for Out on the Mountain will include various live performances and DJs, all on hand to offer something for partygoers to do in between all the thrill rides during this safe and inclusive event. Talent includes Derrick Barry, from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 8 and “America’s Got Talent”; singer-songwriter Maty Noyes; pop and dance recording artist VIZIN; DJ/remixer Ray Rhodes from Gay Days Anaheim; and DJ SRO, from Micky’s and Hamburger Mary’s in Long Beach.

This year’s Out on the Mountain supports various organizations in the greater Los Angeles area, including The Trevor Project, The Center Long Beach and Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lifeworks, as well as local PFLAG and GSA chapters.

Tickets are on sale for the advance price of $49, with gate price of $67. VIP packages are available. Visit outonthemountain.com.

CELEBRATE WORLD SEXUAL HEALTH DAY

Attend an educational, thought-provoking, interactive and community-building event in San Diego on Sept. 22 as communities around the world celebrate World Sexual Health Day.

Produced under the umbrella of World Sexual Health Day and hosted by Jennifer Gunsaullus, this program is about what sexual health — including sexual rights and sexual pleasure — means, specific to San Diego.

This year’s theme is love, intimacy and bonding.

The local event, which is free, includes raffle drawings, an interactive sexual health exhibit, a panel discussion with community leaders/educators, free giveaways, costume/prop photo area, community tables with education and resources; and live music from Lee Coulter.

Event sponsors are Empowered Products, the makers of Pink personal lubricants and Gun Oil. All proceeds go to the San Diego LGBT Community Center. World Sexual Health Day in San Diego will be held Sept. 22, from 6–8:30 p.m. at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, located at 3909 Centre St. in Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2wnoveG.

ENGAGE WITH LGBTQ LATINX COALITION

On Monday, Sept. 25, join queer, transgender, bisexual, lesbian and gay Latinx community members, activists and leaders from across San Diego County, as they come together to enhance the capacity of the local LGBTQ community’s ability to build a movement and mobilize.

Panelists at the event include Carolina Ramos, The Center’s chief diversity and inclusion officer; City Commissioner Nicole Murray-Ramirez, San Diego Human Relations Commission; Fernando Z. Lopez; director of operations, San Diego Pride; Nick Serrano, communications director, office of Assemblymember Todd Gloria.

The focus of the coalition is to strengthen the educational, health, cultural, civic, political and economic power of our LGBTQ Latinx community and the greater region. Come prepared to share your vision for the future.

Beverages and light food will be provided.

This free event takes place Sept. 25, from 6–8 p.m., at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, 3903 Centre St., Hillcrest. Direct questions and info to Carolina Ramos at cramos@thecentersd.org. RSVP at bit.ly/2j5PDgY.

SCHUMACHER INCLUDED IN ‘SURF STUDIES’

An essay by local activist-turned-politician Cori Schumacher is included in “The Critical Surf Studies Reader,” recently released by Duke University Press.

Schumacher’s piece, “My Mother is a Fish: from Stealth Feminism to Surfeminism,” is one of 18 essays that make up the academic volume, which was researched, coordinated and edited by Dexter Zavalza Hough-Snee and Alexander Sotelo Eastman.

Schumacher, a three-time Women’s World Longboard Champion surfing champion (2000, 2001 and 2010), spent many years as an activist, not only bringing awareness to issues regarding women empowerment in surfing, but also in the environmental arena, especially when the sea or coastline was involved. In 2015, Schumacher helped lead the grassroots opposition to Measure A, a large shopping and entertainment development proposed for the banks of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon, which at that time had the full support of the Carlsbad City Council.

When the successful campaign ended with a defeat of Measure A in the spring of 2016, Schumacher decided to run for City Council. Despite her wide support, it was a close race that led to an extended ballot count. On Nov. 22, 2016, it was finally announced that Schumacher had defeated incumbent Lorraine Wood. Schumacher is the first LGBT member of the Carlsbad City Council and the first sitting Democrat in 50 years. Schumacher married her wife Maria in 2008 and they live in Carlsbad.

To learn more about “The Critical Surf Studies Reader,” visit bit.ly/2wqdXeW. To learn more about Councilmember Schumacher, visit bit.ly/2x2pcNY. To learn more about her activism prior to politics, visit corischumacher.com.

NHL, SAN DIEGO GULLS EMBRACE DIVERSITY

The National Hockey League (NHL) and 16 other hockey organizations around the world recently unveiled a set of “principles” that, among other things, identify their embracement the LGBT community.

In keeping with the new guidelines, the San Diego Gulls — who kick off their 2017-18 season at home Oct. 7 — have incorporated a “Diversity Night” into their upcoming schedule.

Laid out in what they call one of many “positive changes in the sport’s culture,” this “Declaration of Principles” will act as the sport’s “internal compass,” guiding the decisions of not only those in the professional level of the sport, but all the way down to the leagues that develop children. The hope is that these principles will not only inspire and expand their fans, but create the best possible experiences for players, fans and the local communities they serve.

“[This] statement advocates the game of hockey as a powerful platform for participants to build character, foster positive values and develop important life skills that transcend the game,” the organization stated in a press release.

The eight principles dealt with the important role hockey plays in the greater community, addressing development of character, positive family experiences, and age-appropriateness for all players while taking into account each player’s emotional, physical and cognitive states.

The eighth and final principle spoke to their new commitment to diversity:

“All hockey programs should provide a safe, positive and inclusive environment for players and families regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status. Simply put, hockey is for everyone.”

In addition to these new guidelines, a website was launched where those interested can learn more. Visit thisishockey.org.

“We believe in our ability to improve lives and strengthen communities globally through hockey. We believe that living by these principles will provide a healthy, balanced and enjoyable experience for all and inspire impactful service beyond the rink,” the statement regarding the principles concluded.

The San Diego Gulls, a professional American Hockey League team that plays at Valley View Casino Center (formerly the San Diego Sports Arena), are affiliated with the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks.

Their planned Diversity Night, set for Jan. 20, 2018, against the San Jose Sharks, will be co-sponsored by the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center.

The Gulls begin training camp for the new season Sept. 15, with preseason games Sept. 28–Oct. 2 (Sept. 30 is at home).

To buy tickets for Diversity Night or any of the Gulls’ games during the 2017-18 season, visit bit.ly/2jnt0Vr. To learn more about the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center, follow them on Facebook/LGBTVisitorsCenter.