Gay SD Calendar: April 14 – 27, 2017

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

Project Trans Resource Fair: Learn about the resources for the trans/gender non-conforming communities to prep for the Day of Empowerment. Free admission and kid friendly. 3-5 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St. Visit bit.ly/2p1Uh1r or contact cmaddocks@thecentersd.org.

The San Diego Transgender Day of Empowerment: Celebrate the rich diversity of the local transgender community! The event includes speakers, entertainment, refreshments, awards and the announcement of scholarship recipients. 6–9 p.m. at The Center, 3909 Centre St. Visit bit.ly/2omRgpv.

Ladies ‘Bourbon St. Revival’ Happy Hour: Stop by Redwing every Friday for happy hour, just like we used to do. Enjoy a girl’s night of food, drinks and karaoke. 5–8 p.m. Redwing Bar and Grill, 4012 30th St. Visit tinyurl.com/mj55xbh.

Hillcrest Ghost Tour: The San Diego LGBT Visitors Center and the Hillcrest Town Council present a lantern-led neighborhood walking tour of the haunted spots of Fabulous Hillcrest. Advance ticket purchase of $25 required. All ages. Group will meet at 6:15 p.m. in front of the Scripps Mercy Hospital fountains for a two-and-a-half-hour tour. Visit tinyurl.com/h5l5sbx.

SATURDAY, April 15

Taste of Hillcrest: More than 30 restaurants will participate in the annual Taste of Hillcrest, running noon–4 p.m. Sample bites of food from various cuisines around the neighborhood. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the event. Visit bit.ly/2o8nffX.

Girls Night Out Dance: Grab your friends and hit the dance floor. Celebrate Susanne and Sherry L. Cater’s farewell party and welcome back DJ Susu Jones. 7–10 p.m. The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave. bit.ly/2owbqPT.

Overdrive: April’s installment features Dirty Kurty and Pumpkin Spice, and the much-awaited return of Overdrive founder DJ Trisan Jaxx after his stage hiatus. No shortage of signature lighting, lasers and drinks. Happy hour 10 p.m.–12 p.m. $15 presale tickets online. 10 p.m.–5 a.m. Spin San Diego, 2028 Hancock St. Visit bit.ly/2nBgweB.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Ian & Aaron at Bistro Sixty: Enjoy Easter night with wonderful food, wine and tunes. Ian and Aaron will be performing jazz, pop, soul and country songs as well as music from the Great American Songbook. Reserve a table online to sit outside on the live-music patio. 6:30-9 p.m. Bistro Sixty & San Diego Desserts, 5987 El Cajon Blvd., La Mesa. Visit bit.ly/2p27wir.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

‘The Last Time I Saw Paris’: Write Out Loud presents the fifth story concert of their 10th anniversary season. Inspired by Shakespeare and Company, a bookstore on Paris’ West Bank opened by Sylvia Beach in 1919, which served as a gathering place for famous American writers. Stories selected explore sex, love and the people and places of Paris. 6:15 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. curtain. $20. Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. Visit writeoutloud.com.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

Painting and Vino: Local professional artists instruct attendees on painting a masterpiece of “Pink Lotus.” $45, all supplies included, registration is required. Food and drink available for purchase. 21-and-older. 6–9 p.m. Little Italy’s Loading Doc (Formerly 98 Bottles), 2440 Kettner Blvd. #110, North Little Italy. Visit bit.ly/2omOBMs.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Exploring the Trans Experience Through Theatre: Attend an exclusive preview event to meet the cast, author and director of trans-themed play “Ballast.” Enjoy a reception, script reading, brief discussion and audience questions. 6–7:30 p.m. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights. Visit bit.ly/2ooYJpL.

Out Above The Park III: This isn’t your average business mixer. Strachota Insurance and GSDBA host the third annual mixer that lets you watch the Padres game while you network and features food, open bar, music and giveaways. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Strachota Insurance San Diego, 350 10th Ave., 10th floor, East Village. Visit tinyurl.com/k6hwbxp.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Let’s Work It: Marketing and solicitations, where to begin? This training aims to help businesses with the marketing and soliciting part of the LGBTE certification process. Registration required. No fee. Free parking available. 9 a.m.–12 p.m. SD/IV SBDC, 880 National City Blvd., Suite 7100. Visit bit.ly/2o3Xuto or bit.ly/2oVtjsx.

Mixer in honor of Prop 64 (and in spite of Jeff Sessions): In lieu of April’s meeting, San Diego Democrats for Equality and Association of Cannabis Professionals will host a 4/20 mixer. The mixer aims to celebrate Prop 64’s victory and educate the community about its effect. Guest speaker Councilmember Chris Ward will also provide a rundown on local marijuana politics. 6:30–9 p.m. Spitz, 3515 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2oVueco.

Big Drag & Talent Show: Grossmont SOGI (Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity) Club invites you to a night of drag, talent, music, comedy and more. Free admission. Snacks available for purchase. 5–7 p.m. Grossmont College, Room 26-220, 8800 Grossmont College Drive. Visit bit.ly/2oVz0GN.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Free family movie night: Join families at the San Diego LGBT Community Center for a free family movie night featuring the film “Dr. Strange.” Come in your favorite pajamas and bring your sleeping bags, blankets and pillows. Popcorn, snacks and drinks will be served. 6:30–8:30 p.m. 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2omJ3Sa.

‘Out at the Park’: Grab your friends, families and rainbows! San Diego Pride and the San Diego Padres host “Out at the Park” to celebrate pride and baseball at the Padres/ Marlins game. Tickets $25 online and include a seat, pre-game VIP seat, Padres hat and more (some items subject to availability). 5­–10 p.m. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2ooXdnr.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

‘Broadway Now!’: San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus presents “Broadway Now!,” a performance with all the fun and flair SDGMC is known for. The show features a collection of hits from contemporary Broadway productions including “Hamilton” and “The Book of Mormon.” Tickets start at $25. Shows at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22 with a 3 p.m. matinee on April 23. Balboa Theater, 868 Fourth Ave., Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2oVpH9T.

Laces & Lashes Ball 2017: Sam Diego American Flag Football League presents the fourth annual Laces & Lashes Ball. Come early for the red carpet event and cocktail hour before the show. $15 advance tickets or $20 at the door. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2oVrb46.

Birthday bash/fundraiser for Leather Foundation: Celebrate Mr. San Diego Eagle’s 49th birthday and support the Leather Foundation! The party will also serve as a fundraiser for Leather Foundation’s Hepatitis Integrated Programs and Services (HIPS). There will be door prizes, a drawing and more. 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Eagle, 3040 North Park Way. Visit bit.ly/2oVBJA3.

SUNDAY: APRIL 23

Wash-a-Thon: Get your furry friend washed for a good cause! South Bark Dog Wash’s Wash-a-Thon raises money and awareness for senior dogs and cats in need. After the bath, cuddle up with some adorable animals up for adoption. 9 a.m.–6 p.m. South Bark Dog Wash, 2037 30th St., South Park. Visit bit.ly/2oVsIam.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Mazing Mondays at the Caliph: Come sing along to the songs of your past with Carol Curtis from 5–8 p.m. and enjoy karaoke with Danny from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at this “easy-going” cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. Happy hour 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

National Transgender HIV Testing Day: Stop by The Center for free HIV testing, presentations from local trans community leaders and PrEP resources, food, giveaways and more. 6–8 p.m. 3909 Centre St. Visit bit.ly/2oVJEgG.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Welcome back Wednesdays at the Caliph: Come out and enjoy Kenny Ard live on the piano from 8–11 p.m. at this “easy-going” cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. “Early bird” hours, noon–4:30 p.m., Tuesday–Friday; 1–4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Regular happy hour (daily): 4:30–8:30 p.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.net.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Dining Out for Life San Diego: Dine out to fight AIDS. Restaurants and bars around San Diego will donate a percentage of their daily sales to benefit HIV/AIDS services and prevention programs at The Center. Stop by a participating location, grab a bite and lend a hand! Visit bit.ly/2oVIP7J.

Ole! A night of Flamenco: #1 Fifth Avenue welcomes back Flamenco Sur for a night of fun, dance and passion! Free admission. 8:30–10 p.m. #1 Fifth Avenue, 3845 Fifth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2oVKqdJ.