Gay SD Calendar: March 17 – March 30

Friday, March 17

Rooftop BBQ and Bonfire Social: Log Cabin Republicans of San Diego County presents an Ocean Beach barbecue and bonfire. $10 per person. Free street parking, other lots nearby for $5. 6–9 p.m. 5050 Niagara Ave., Ocean Beach. Visit bit.ly/2mGN7Ms.

YPC St. Patrick’s Day Social: Young Professionals Council (YPC) will host its monthly social at Oscar Wilde’s Irish Pub to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. 21-and-older. 6:30–8:30 p.m. 1440 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2mGQ4fR or contact YPC co-chair Jeremy Bloom at jeremy.bloom@alumni.unw.edu.

Free Family Movie Night: Snuggle up with trolls! Join families at the San Diego LGBT Community Center for a free family movie night featuring the film “Trolls.” Come in your favorite pajamas and bring your sleeping bags, blankets and pillows. 6:30–8:30 p.m. 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2mH53GN.

Leather Fetish Ball: The fourth annual Leather Fetish Ball is an evening of fabulous entertainers, choice music and a love for leather. Glitz Glam hosts this pansexual event, which celebrates all genders and sexualities while raising money for local charities on Leather Pride weekend.

Enjoy performances, a DJ, theatrics and surprises throughout the evening to help your erotic side emerge. All welcome. Tickets: $20, $40 VIP. 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Worldbeat Center, 2100 Park Blvd., San Diego. Visit bit.ly/2lYncT9.

Saturday, March 18

Girls Night OUT San Diego: Come dance to the songs you want with at the Spring Fever Dance. DJ Fariba will be at the helm spinning your favorite songs, because this month, it’s D.I.Y., so it comes with your own soundtrack.

Just post your song requests on their Facebook page and go dance the night away. 7–10 p.m. The Rail, 3796 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2lYrJ83.

San Diego Leather and Bootblack Contest: Enjoy an evening of leather while supporting the contestants for Mr. San Diego Leather, Ms. San Diego Leather and San Diego Bootblack.

Doors open at 6 p.m., contest at 7 p.m., afterglow party with Mankind fashion show, open bootblacking, cigar social at 9 p.m. Worldbeat Center, 2100 Park Blvd., San Diego. Visit tinyurl.com/hy25w8e.

Last weekend — Kron in Rep: Lisa Kron’s “2.5 Minute Ride” plays in repertory today with “Well.” An inventive solo show, “2.5 Minute Ride” is a roller coaster adventure through the playwright’s family album, focusing on Kron’s relationship with her Holocaust-survivor father.

“Well” is an uproariously funny and magical memoir, centered around Kron’s mother’s illness. Directed by Kym Pappas. “2.5 Minute Ride” is at 2 p.m. and “Well” follows at 8 p.m. 4545 Park Blvd., #1, University Heights. Visit diversionary.org/kronrep.

Sunday, March 19

Walking Tour of Hillcrest LGBTQ History: Lambda Archives of San Diego will lead an informational walking tour of San Diego’s gayborhood. Visit the “secret garden,” the hate crimes plaque, and learn about some of the area’s early gay and lesbian bars. 11 a.m.–1:15 p.m. Meet-up location will be provided upon ticket purchase. Tickets: Visit bit.ly/2mH88GF.

Last weekend — Kron in Rep: Lisa Kron’s “Well,” an uproariously funny and magical memoir centered around Kron’s mother, plays in repertory with “2.5 Minute Ride,” an inventive solo show which is a roller coaster adventure through the playwright’s family album and focuses on Kron’s relationship with her Holocaust-survivor father.

Directed by Kym Pappas. “Well” hits the stage at 2 p.m. and “2.5 Minute Ride” follows at 7 p.m. 4545 Park Blvd., #1, University Heights. Visit diversionary.org/kronrep.

Monday, March 20

PrEP Works: A Conversion Across Barriers: The San Diego LGBT Community Center and #BeTheGeneration host an interactive panel discussion about PrEP, a daily treatment that helps prevent HIV infection. 6:30–8 p.m. 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2mGYjZp.

Tuesday, March 21

Live Music with Robin Henkel: Three-time winner of “Best of Blues” at SD Music Awards, Henkel performs country blues that are grounded in Mississippi but performed with his own style.

Happy hour in the Salvation Alley Bar 4–6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Dining reservations also available. House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Visit tinyurl.com/gwd8gsu.

Wednesday, March 22

Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic: The fourth annual Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic is the world’s largest LGBT bartender competition, and it is working its way across North America. San Diego’s competition will be hosted by “Queer Eye” star Jai Rodriguez and Stoli LGBT Ambassador Patrik Gallineaux, and last year’s local winner — Jef Cummings of Babycakes — will be one of the judges.

Stoli drink specials and performances by Debby Holiday, who will also be a judge. First 100 guests get a Stoli drink ticket plus a wristband to sample each of the contestant cocktails to vote for their favorite. The winner will get $15,000 for the charity of their choice and a trip to Key West for the championship. No cover with online RSVP. 8–11 p.m. Rich’s Nightclub, 1051 University Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2mHbdqp.

Thursday, March 23

The Power of Intersectionality in Lesbian Activism: Lambda Archives celebrates Women’s History Month by featuring a panel of lesbian activists. Panel includes Kim Sontag-Mulder, Cheli Mohamed, Gloria Cruz and Brooke Sullivan, among others. Moderated by Toni Duran.

Reception 6 p.m., panel 7– 8:30 p.m. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd. Buy tickets online to RSVP. Archives members and students can use code WOMEN when ordering. Visit bit.ly/2mH2gNv.

Friday, March 24

Women’s Film Festival 2017: Women’s Museum of California will host the annual international film festival to celebrate the diversity of women in film, both on screen and behind the camera. Tickets online; prices vary.

10 a.m. on March 24 through 10 p.m. on March 26. THE LOT Liberty Station, 2620 Truxtun Road. Visit bit.ly/2lYoBZW.

‘The LADY at the MIC’: A one-night-only fundraising cabaret to benefit La Jolla Playhouse’s critically acclaimed New Play Development Program. “The LADY at the MIC” stars Charles Busch, a two-time MAC Award winner, Tony Award nominee and drag legend.

Described by New York Times critic Stephen Holden as “innately funny, endearing and acutely intelligent, he also has claws,” Busch will be accompanied by musical director Tom Judson and combine hilarious personal reminiscence, character sketches and superb storytelling through song into one glittering and glamorous evening in cabaret.

8 p.m. The Abbey, 2825 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit tinyurl.com/j85cjhv.

Saturday, March 25

National Rally of the Border: Rally at the Border presents a program that will feature humanitarians, activists, artists, thought leaders and speakers. Hosted by We Are One Foundation. 3–6 p.m. at Larsen Field, 455 Sycamore Road, San Ysidro. Visit bit.ly/2mH6R2v.

Sunday, March 26

Craft Beer & Canvas: Spend your Sunday afternoon pairing craft beer with a little painting courtesy of the folks at Wine & Canvas. Create your own masterpiece while enjoying this craft beer location for a change of pace. Admission is $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas.

Tonight’s art selection is “Tuscany Doorstep.” 21-and-older. ID required. Free parking and valet. 1–4 p.m. Gordon Biersch, 5010 Mission Center Road, Mission Valley. Visit tinyurl.com/jhjhqev.

March Madness Flights: It’s that time of the year again, the NCAA basketball championships. Celebrate March Madness with style — take a quick trip Downtown, join the staff of the House of Blues and enjoy their special carnitas sliders and ale flight pairings for $14, available only on March Madness game nights.

21+ for ale flights sliders. Doors open at 4 p.m. House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Visit tinyurl.com/h53fqtg.

Monday, March 27

Mazing Mondays at the Caliph: Come sing along to the songs of your past with Carol Curtis from 5–8 p.m. and enjoy karaoke with Danny from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. at this “easy-going” cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960.

Happy hour all day. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.com.

Tuesday, March 28

‘I am a Girl’ documentary screening: San Diego Coalition for Reproductive Justice, First Unitarian Church of San Diego and the Lawyers Club of San Diego present a documentary about what it means to be a girl in the 21st century.

Light refreshments will be available. Social hour 5:30–6:30 p.m. and screening 6:30–8 p.m., 4190 Front St. Visit bit.ly/2mHcT34 and RSVP at KLamphere@cox.net.

Free Immigration Forum: Presented by the San Diego LGBT Community Center, Casa Cornelia Law Center and Alliance San Diego and Ready now San Diego offer this forum for those who are concerned about upcoming changes in immigration law. Confidential legal appointments, and questions about immigration rights and qualification for immigrant benefits answered.

6–8 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. For more information, call 619-263-3423 or email info@readynowsandiego.org or visit tinyurl.com/hnc69sg.



Wednesday, March 29

Welcome back Wednesdays at the Caliph: Come out and enjoy Kenny Ard live on the piano from 8–11 p.m. at this “easy-going” cocktail bar and lounge that has been in our community since 1960. Happy hour til 8 p.m., beer bust 7:30–11:30 p.m. The Caliph, 3100 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill. Visit thecaliph.com.

Thursday, March 30

Wine & Canvas: Join Wine and Canvas for artsy fun in East Village Admission is $35 and includes all necessary art materials, including easels, paints, brushes, aprons, step-by-step instruction and a 16-by-20-inch gallery-wrapped canvas. Tonight’s art selection is “Starry Coronado.”

21-and-older. ID required. Validated parking $10 with purchase or park nearby. 6–9 p.m. Hotel Indigo, Table 509, 509 Ninth Ave., East Village. Visit tinyurl.com/jhjhqev.