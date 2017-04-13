Gay SD Calendar: March 31 – April 13, 2017

Friday, March 31

Meet the Artists Night: Join Creative Crossroads and San Diego LGBT Visitors Center to celebrate over 40 talented artists with a creative mixer. The meet and greet is a free event with complimentary drinks, a raffle for a $100 gift card and more fun activities. 6–9 p.m. 502 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2o8ai5F.

Bankers Hill Art and Craft Beer Festival: The fifth annual Bankers Hill & Craft Beer Festival, presented by the San Diego Brewers Guild and Bankers Hill Business Group, includes an event full of food, beer and art. Local brewers, restaurants and local artists will be featured in the historic 10,000-square-foot venue. Tickets available online at bit.ly/2o8nWWH for $30. Admission includes 2-ounce pours and complimentary food samples. 21-and-up. 6–9 p.m. The Abbey, 2825 Fifth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ovtUNm.

Saturday, April 1

LGBTQ Family Skate Party: Take the family on a skating trip! Families at The Center is hosting a family-friendly roller-skating event. Space is limited. $6 admission with regular skates. 5–7 p.m. Skateworld Roller Rink, 6907 Linda Vista Road. Visit bit.ly/2ovs9Q7 and RSVP at mjackson@thecentersd.org or 619-692-2077 x212.

Queer Trans People of Color Mixer: Join San Diego LGBT Community Center for drinks, dancing and mingling. Bring your partner or fly solo. $5 donation. 21-and-up. 6–9 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St. Visit bit.ly/2ovx5EM or contact Carolina Ramos at cramos@thecentersd.org.

Bear night: Resident DJ Jon Williams will get you sweating in the Big Room while DJ Sean Nile of LA gets you off in the Sideshow Bar. Cruise, dance and drink it up with the woofiest men, bears and cubs in town during happy hour from 9–10 p.m., but the fun lasts until 2 a.m. Flack’s grilled-to-order burgers on the patio. Numbers Nightclub, 3811 Park Blvd., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2ovyevR.

Sunday, April 2

SDGMC Bachelor Auction: San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus presents their annual event showcasing 15 bachelors, including singers and local celebrities. Come bid and win at chance at dinner with your chosen pick. There will also be a special live auction with many other raffle prizes. All proceeds go to SDGMC’s musical mission of community outreach. 3–7 p.m. Flicks, 1017 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ovGQCS.

San Diego Royale Gala and Investitures: Imperial Court de San Diego will honor Prince Royale Romeo Anderson-Camacho and Princess Royale Barbie Z Neors as they turn over their crowns to a new prince and princess. The event will also feature the Investitures of Reign 45 by Emperor Jay Heimbach and Empress Angel Fairfax. Doors open at 4 p.m. for a reception with food and cocktail service, investitures start at 5 p.m. and the Royale Gala begins at 6 p.m. Lots of entertainment. Tickets $25. Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ovAKSP.

Monday, April 3

Live music: Portland-based singer/songwriter Matt Alber will perform original pop/folk art songs. Tickets online at bit.ly/2ovId4m. $25–35 reserved seating and $15 per person food/drink minimum. Doors open 6 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ovSfm9.

Tuesday, April 4

YPC First Tuesday Series: Join the Young Professionals Council – a program of The Center – for a discussion on sexual assault. This month’s series will feature networking and a presentation by Liat Wexler. Cold brew coffee, crepes and additional menu items will be available for purchase. 6:30–8 p.m. Refill, 3752 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2ovOHQX or contact co-chair Prabha Singh at prabha771@gmail.com.

Wednesday, April 5

GGG at The Center: Men @ The Center and #BeTheGeneration present an evening of team trivia, board games, food, drinks and socializing. Stewart Renninson will host a team trivia game in lieu of John Lockhart. $5 donation suggested. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St. Visit bit.ly/2ovLGzW or email men@thecentersd.org.

Thursday, April 6

What You See Is What You Eat workshop: SDMA presents an edible sculpture workshop with waffle building blocks inspired by the exhibition “Richard Deacon: What You See Is What You Get.” 21-and-up. Food and drink available for purchase at Panama 66. Tickets $30 members, $45 nonmembers. Admission includes workshop supplies and an after-hours tour of the exhibition. 7–10 p.m. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2ovW9eN.

PP’s 54th Anniversary Dinner: Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest hosts their annual gala themed “Now More Than Ever,” to celebrate the organization’s 54 years of commitment to reproductive health care and sexuality education. Tickets $175 and tables start at $1,750. 5:30–8:30 p.m. Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 1 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2o8ATzB.

Friday, April 7

Opening Day Block Party Weekend: Spend the weekend in East Village for this free, family-friendly community event. Celebrate the Padres’ opening day at Petco Parks with live music from local bands, an interactive game zone, a micro-brew beer garden, jump houses, a rock wall and more. 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on April 7 and 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m. on April 8. East Village, 1041 Market St., Downtown. Visit bit.ly/2ovEFiz.

2017 San Diego Equality Awards Kick-Off Reception: Equality California invites you to celebrate the victories of EQCA and unite to stand up against discrimination. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Dwell Well Realty, 3809 32nd St., North Park. Visit bit.ly/2o8BpO3.

Saturday, April 8

POZ Life Weekend Seminar: This free healing and transformational weekend is for people with HIV or AIDS. Loved ones and caretakers are also welcome. The event aims to help individuals identify real-life issues living with the disease. Continental breakfast, snacks, drinks and lunch are complimentary for both days. Pre-registration is required at lifegroupla.org. Visit bit.ly/2ow3qLu.

Bateworld 2017 Men’s Summit: Join Bateworld and Sexologist Dr. Jallen Rix for the first ever “cock summit.” The goal of the summit is to expand the “safe space” of the Bateworld website and bring it face to face and out in the open of nature’s acceptance. Register online. Prices are $325 for a dorm room and $280 for tent lodging. Liberty Advance Yoga Retreat Center, 1585 Jewel Valley Road, Boulevard. Visit bit.ly/2ovUQg2.

Sunday, April 9

Painting and Vino: Local professional artists instruct attendees on painting a masterpiece of “Rainbow Sunflowers.” $45, all supplies included, registration is required. Food and drink available for purchase. 21-and-older. 6–9 p.m. Café Bella Italia, 1525 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach. Visit bit.ly/2ow8gIy.

Monday, April 10

Lestat’s West Open Mic: Sign up at 6:30 p.m. to perform. Time slots are picked by lottery and performers may perform for 10 minutes or two songs, whichever comes first. 6:30–11 p.m. Lestat’s West Music Venue, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Visit bit.ly/2ow9vrq.

Tuesday, April 11

San Diego LGBT Pride Town Hall: San Diego Pride welcomes the public to the 2017 town hall meeting. Discussion topics include the strategic vision of where Pride is going and the national march on June 11. 6–8 p.m. The Center, 3909 Centre St., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2ovLTTS.

Wednesday, April 12

Painting and Vino: Local professional artists instruct attendees on painting a masterpiece of “Low Tide.” $45, all supplies included, registration is required. Food and drink available for purchase. 21-and-older. 6:30–9:30 p.m. Joe’s Crab Shack, 7610 Hazard Center Drive, Mission Valley. Visit bit.ly/2ow0EWB.

Thursday, April 13

Live music: Multi-platinum recording artist and Tony-nominated Broadway star Sam Harris will perform in this intimate venue. Tickets online at bit.ly/2ovId4m. $30–40 reserved seating and $15 per person food/drink minimum. 8–9:30 p.m. Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ovJFne.