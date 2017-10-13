Gourmet bar brunch

By Frank Sabatini Jr.

The owners of The Rail could have settled for a novice cook who’s good at scrambling eggs and frying bacon within the confines of the establishment’s small kitchen. Lucky for us they went the extra mile in recruiting a veritable chef to head up their brunch and lunch menus.

Chad Brunette is a graduate of the Las Vegas Art Institute’s culinary program and former sous chef at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. You know immediately when sinking your choppers into his wine-braised meatball sliders, for example, that a practiced, creative mind is at work.

The sliders appear on the brunch menu, available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. They’re among several other options that include tomato-fennel bisque, savory flatbreads, shrimp and grits, and other fairly commonplace dishes enhanced by epicurean twists you don’t expect from one of San Diego’s oldest LGBT bars — or any watering hole for that matter.

Food service is rather new to The Rail, which was previously known as The Brass Rail from the time it opened 83 years ago in Downtown San Diego and through two subsequent moves within Hillcrest.

Gayle Santillan and her son, general manager Dustin Santillan, temporarily closed the bar earlier this year for a dramatic remodel that introduced food service during the hours before The Rail turns into a nightclub.

Hubby and I descended on the brunch, when either live acoustic music is played or NFL broadcasts light up several flat-screens. I would have preferred the former, but we visited on a Sunday.

“There’s an accidental Cajun flair to a lot of my dishes. It kind of fits with the Prohibition-style of décor here,” Brunette said, referring to vintage photographs from the 1930s placed around the airy interior, which spotlight musical icons and the drinking culture of the era.

For his Cajun shrimp eggs Benedict served over a pair of cornbread waffles, Brunette crowns the arrangement with labor-intensive pork gravy that’s used in his biscuits and gravy as well.

He said the gravy takes seven hours to make, starting with cooking the ground pork in a “holy trinity” of onions, celery and carrots.

He then creates a black roux, a slow process that requires a close eye and frequent stirring along the way.

“The black roux changes the dynamic of the dish,” he said.

Indeed, the flavor was rich and bewitchingly bitter, adding a fantastic depth of flavor to the eggs and shrimp, yet without overpowering them.

In regard to his all-beef meatball sliders, you won’t miss the marinara sauce. It isn’t needed. The meat is seasoned with toasted fennel and the orbs are stuffed with mozzarella and then braised in white wine jus. Bedded in mini brioche buns with fennel-arugula slaw and fresh green apple slices, we found the contrast of soft and crispy textures brilliantly tasteful.

We also tried the waffle sandwich capturing scrambled eggs, bacon, Provolone cheese and avocado aioli — a savory success until the sweet fig-based bacon jam surfaced from inside. I would have preferred it on the side, although hubby thought it fit the scheme perfectly.

A number of crafty cocktails are available during brunch, but largely disappear by night (unless requested) as the patronage defers traditionally to well drinks, shots and beer.

We tried the Coco Chanel, a sassy blend of Grey Goose Vodka, St. Germain Liqueur and lavender water served in a stem-less flute with a Maraschino cherry on top. Slightly fizzy, we agreed it was a livelier and tastier alternative to humdrum mimosas.

Brunette’s lunch menu appears equally enticing.

It includes balsamic-marinated steak sliders; grilled brie sandwich; the “Hillcrest Po’Boy” constructed with grilled shrimp and house-made Cajun remoulade; and other booze-friendly noshes that were never available in this iconic community bar in years past.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. is the author of “Secret San Diego” (ECW Press), and began his local writing career more than two decades ago as a staffer for the former San Diego Tribune. You can reach him at fsabatini@san.rr.com.