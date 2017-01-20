Guest Editorial: Stop stuttering in 2017

By Jane Fraser

For many people, ringing in the New Year brings hope and joyful anticipation. But for those who struggle with stuttering, the old fears of speaking and being teased remain the same — year after year.

Many readers don’t know that help for stuttering is available from so many places.

Trusted information on stuttering is available at your local public library. Public schools have speech counselors and children are entitled to free evaluation and help by law.

Seek out a speech-language pathologist in your area, trained in helping those who stutter. Universities often also offer speech clinics.

Finally, the internet can be wonderful resource on stuttering — with free books, videos, and reference materials.

As a starting point, visit stutteringhelp.org and make 2017 the year you find the help you and your family need.

—Jane Fraser is the president of The Stuttering Foundation, located in Memphis, Tennessee. They can be reached at stutteringhelp.org or by calling 912-223-7481.