Guest editorial: Survey: straight behavior in gay bars

By Eddie Reynoso
Last week I was enjoying my “Friday’s on Fifth” happy hour when the bar I was in suddenly filled with 20-30 straight guys and girls.
As I looked around, there was a collective gritting of teeth from patrons throughout the bar, including several people who got up and moved to a completely different section, as everyone realized that the bar was about to become a shrieking, fist-pumping “zoo exhibit.”
I observed and overheard a large number of the new patrons state that it was their “first time in a gay bar” and from my own observations, many in the bar were not happy over their attitudes, or behavior.
This got me thinking.
As the LGBT community, and in particular our march towards LGBT rights and equality has become more accepted, what is our expectation of people — specifically straight people — and how they should act and behave in our LGBT bars?
Nationwide there is heated debate regarding the “invasion of straights” at gay bars. It is no longer uncommon to see a bachelorette party pile into a gay bar, or a party bus pull into the neighborhood with people who have never been inside a gay bar before and oftentimes their behaviors are frowned upon by other bar patrons.
As gays and lesbians ourselves who have been seeking acceptance, what expectations do we have for our straight allies, and what expectations should we have of ourselves when our bars become more mixed or “invaded” by heterosexual people?
What rules should the straight community know before walking into a gay or lesbian bar?
For example — Should straight girls know and understand that at a gay bar, they will most likely not get served first, just like men at a regular bar won’t get served before a girl? Will this be acceptable? Should straight men know and understand that a bartender at a gay bar will work for his tips and that means serving and flirting with his male clientele. Is this OK?
Other examples — Is it OK for a guy and a girl to make out at a gay bar? Or is it OK for a guy hitting on girls at a lesbian bar? Or for straight males to get upset because they are getting hit on at a gay bar — is their anger acceptable? Is their behavior acceptable?
Now before you answer those questions, flip it around — is it acceptable for a gay couple to be kicked out of a cab for kissing each other? Or out of a restaurant?
Where does one draw the line? Or will a few simple rules be enough?
I want to hear from you.
My role at the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center is to ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time at any place I refer my guests to. This includes LGBT individuals, as well as our straight allies.
However, judging by the reactions I observed during my happy hour, it was clear that we have a lot more work to do for equality — not just for how we expect to be treated, but also how we treat others.
Let me know your thoughts. Send them to eddie@LGBTvisitorscenter.org or comment on this article online.
I value your opinion. I only ask that you keep the conversation civil and constructive.
—Eddie Reynoso is the founder and operator of the San Diego LGBT Visitor’s Center, located at 502 University Ave., in Hillcrest. Visit Facebook.com/LGBTVisitorsCenter.
Eddie:
This is an extremely well-written editorial about a very tricky subject. Well done! Thanks for presenting it in an objective manner, showing more than one point of view. Your editorial has given me a lot to think about. Thanks.
Sincerely,
Michael Kimmel
As a straight woman – I have frequented gay establishments for nearly 30yrs. I guess I am naive or blind in my perceptions but I have never found to be out of place or treated as a segrated straight entity. Maybe because my spirit – my attitude or the way I carry myself shows that I’m not in “awkward” state and I accept you as a person – not which gender you chose to be with. But here’s where it goes – I as a straight person who patrons a gay establishment should have the common sense to know that while welcomed, I am “visiting”. It would be no different if I traveled to another country – I respect the culture, enjoy the people, have fun on my trip but understand it is not my “home”. It will take a community to educate the straights in understanding where they fit in when a patron at a gay or LGBT establishment. Question is now is “how”.
As a person from a younger generation, I find it totally accepting for straight people to go into gay bars and act in whatever way they want.
Several years ago, my sister in law was celebrating her 40th birthday and my brother asked me for a recommendation of a cool, hip place for all of her sisters and friends to drink, eat and dance. At the time I was living in Los Angeles, so I suggested They Abbey in West Hollywood.
The Abbey has for many years become more inclusive of other cultures, sexual preferences. Straight people are very welcome here and in my opinion that is a good thing.
If we talk about breaking the wall of division between gay and straight lifestyles, we as a gay community need to do our part. We need to not discriminate, stereotype or find it rude for straight people to come into our bars.
The oppressed should try very hard to not become the oppressors.
Let them into your life as your equals. Who knows, that gay bar you really enjoy may survive if it were more inclusive.
After 30+ years of living in San Diego during which time I’ve spent a lot of time in gay bars, it’s my opinion that gay bars per se do not exist any longer. The follow-up article by Morgan Hurley details her bad experience at The Eagle, a bar that still holds on to the idea that it wants to be exclusively for men, but that place is an exception. Go into #1 Fifth Avenue and you find yourself in a neighborhood bar that has morphed from being a gay bar when it opened in about 1984 to what it has become.
Gay people wanted to be accepted by and assimilated into mainstream society, and here in San Diego (don’t go too far east, however) that has happened. As it has happened, our men’s bars have also become places for everyone whether the old guard mainliner gay men like it or not. I identify as one of these, and have had to adjust to straight women arriving, often with their gay boyfriends, to spend weekend evenings with us.
They seem to have no sense of being guests as your article suggests they might; rather, they often convene in loud and shrill herds, creating noisy pariahs, to say the least, all the way to be being downright obnoxious. It’s this lack of consideration for everybody else present that galls a lot of gay patrons. But again, since gay bars do not exist any longer in the old sense of the term, straight women and couples feel entitled to make the place their own and act however they choose. Gay men may dislike what they have to put up with, but we cannot have it both ways. Either we are integrated into society or we aren’t.
There still exist gay resorts, principally in Palm Springs, where women are not admitted. If gay men in San Diego want to be free from straight ‘invasions’, shrill conversations, and ‘cock blocking’, they might have to travel two hours to have the old-time atmosphere of what they dream of as a men only gay bar. Bars here will undoubtedly continue to integrate straight people into formerly gay bars.
there’s nothing on earth more soul destroying than going to a gay bar and finding it full of straights.so even the one place i can escape the looks, the taunts and the threats is now “owned” by them.
do we need to set up “gay” gay bars now?