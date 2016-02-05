Guest editorial: Survey: straight behavior in gay bars

By Eddie Reynoso

Last week I was enjoying my “Friday’s on Fifth” happy hour when the bar I was in suddenly filled with 20-30 straight guys and girls.

As I looked around, there was a collective gritting of teeth from patrons throughout the bar, including several people who got up and moved to a completely different section, as everyone realized that the bar was about to become a shrieking, fist-pumping “zoo exhibit.”

I observed and overheard a large number of the new patrons state that it was their “first time in a gay bar” and from my own observations, many in the bar were not happy over their attitudes, or behavior.

This got me thinking.

As the LGBT community, and in particular our march towards LGBT rights and equality has become more accepted, what is our expectation of people — specifically straight people — and how they should act and behave in our LGBT bars?

Nationwide there is heated debate regarding the “invasion of straights” at gay bars. It is no longer uncommon to see a bachelorette party pile into a gay bar, or a party bus pull into the neighborhood with people who have never been inside a gay bar before and oftentimes their behaviors are frowned upon by other bar patrons.

As gays and lesbians ourselves who have been seeking acceptance, what expectations do we have for our straight allies, and what expectations should we have of ourselves when our bars become more mixed or “invaded” by heterosexual people?

What rules should the straight community know before walking into a gay or lesbian bar?

For example — Should straight girls know and understand that at a gay bar, they will most likely not get served first, just like men at a regular bar won’t get served before a girl? Will this be acceptable? Should straight men know and understand that a bartender at a gay bar will work for his tips and that means serving and flirting with his male clientele. Is this OK?

Other examples — Is it OK for a guy and a girl to make out at a gay bar? Or is it OK for a guy hitting on girls at a lesbian bar? Or for straight males to get upset because they are getting hit on at a gay bar — is their anger acceptable? Is their behavior acceptable?

Now before you answer those questions, flip it around — is it acceptable for a gay couple to be kicked out of a cab for kissing each other? Or out of a restaurant?

Where does one draw the line? Or will a few simple rules be enough?

I want to hear from you.

My role at the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center is to ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time at any place I refer my guests to. This includes LGBT individuals, as well as our straight allies.

However, judging by the reactions I observed during my happy hour, it was clear that we have a lot more work to do for equality — not just for how we expect to be treated, but also how we treat others.

Let me know your thoughts. Send them to eddie@LGBTvisitorscenter.org or comment on this article online.

I value your opinion. I only ask that you keep the conversation civil and constructive.

—Eddie Reynoso is the founder and operator of the San Diego LGBT Visitor’s Center, located at 502 University Ave., in Hillcrest. Visit Facebook.com/LGBTVisitorsCenter.