ItsForTheKids

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

The 14th annual Charity Wreath Auction for the Queen Eddie Conlon LGBT Youth Fund took place Monday, Dec. 5, at Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage.

Longtime emcee Ian Johnson, director of development at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, was again at the helm along with Lady Ajax, the able auctioneer who always runs the bidding wars with an iron voice and a satin fist.

Started in 2003 by former Martinis Above Fourth owners Chaz Weathers, Dale Dubach and Johnny Osgood, current owners Jim Simpson and Doru Tifui have happily continued the tradition.

“This event is one of my favorites of the year,” Johnson said. “It brings many new faces and they have no idea what’s in store for them and end up having a great time. The auction is the primary source of funding for the Queen Eddie Youth Fund and those funds are changing lives.”

Wreaths of all sizes and shapes are donated each year from businesses, nonprofits, individuals, couples — and even truples — from throughout the local community and beyond, making this one of the most dynamic and entertaining holiday-themed events of the year.

Wreath donations came from the office of Mayor Faulconer; Cygnet Theatre Company; John Greenwell; Rufskin; Pacific Wine & Spirits; Moet Hennessy, USA; Hotel del Coronado; Imperial Court; Auntie Helens; San Diego Leather Pride; Svedka Vodka; and TransFamily Support Services, among many others.

Many wreaths came with additional gift cards, bottles of spirits, or other related items, such as the submission from Tyler Curry and Clarione Gutierrez, which included a signed copy of the LGBT-themed children’s book, “A Peacock Among Pigeons.”

“Being in a room surrounded by caring community members who are there to make a difference in the lives of our youth is a highlight of the year,” Johnson said. “I believe the energy isn’t just something that affects us on stage but also everyone in the audience feels the excitement.”

One of the additional draws of the auction is of course the scantily clad Wreath Boys, who parade each wreath down the catwalk and hold them up for review during the bidding process.

With starting bids ranging between $60 and $250, this year’s 37 wreaths raised more than $23,000, which also included sales from raffle tickets and more than $1,000 in sales post-auction for the pajama bottoms worn by each of the Wreath Boys. The top selling wreath of the evening, “Elfs at Christmas,” was donated by Auntie Helen’s, and went for $2,000.

Local businesses Pardon My French, Uptown Tavern, Great Maple, Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, Hard Rock Hotel, Hard Rock Café and Salon 1532 all donated raffle items for the 23 opportunity drawings.

All sales were tax deductible and proceeds will go directly to the Youth Fund, which was established in Queen Eddie’s name by the Imperial Court de San Diego. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/jtecj28.

—Reach Morgan M. Hurley at morgan@sdcnn.com.